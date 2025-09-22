Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel unveils upgraded bar and restaurant

Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel has unveiled its upgraded bar and restaurant, following a six-figure makeover.

Owners Graham and Gillian Wood have redesigned the dining spaces around the hotel’s remarkable collection of Scottish art.

The collection including one of the world’s largest private holdings of works by the late John Byrne.

“We literally took the colours from the paintings – greens, reds, purples, nice deep shades – and ran them through the hotel,” Mr Wood explained.

“The Gallery bar and restaurant just got a good uplift. I’m over the moon with the results.

“It’s not supposed to be stuffy or snooty. It’s relaxing and inviting, but also with some great artwork.”

Chester Hotel upgrade inspired by John Byrne

Graham, son of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, and his wife Gillian have been collecting Byrne’s work for more than 25 years.

Every bedroom in the hotel features one of his pieces, while the original canvases have been kept for The Gallery.

“We got to know him; he was a colourful character and is sorely missed. It was his art I fell in love with initially – the colours, the stories. We have a lot of the Teddy Boys,” Mr Wood said.

The Chester, Aberdeen’s only AA four-star hotel, has undergone a series of refurbishments since the Woods took over.

“This is the third bar and restaurant refurbishment in 12 years,” said Mr Wood.

“We’ve refurbished the rooms fully twice in the last 10 years, and we’ll probably do them again in the next couple of years.

“Styles change and we want to keep the hotel fresh. We also want to make sure it’s somewhere we’d want to stay ourselves.”

The Gallery also launches with a new seasonal menu showcasing Scottish produce with global influences.

Uplift from golf tourism

Dishes include Peterhead crab crumpets with chilli and lime, hand-dived Orkney scallops and a Josper-grilled Chateaubriand for two, as well as tandoori dishes, lobster tagliatelle, venison loin and desserts such as mango and passionfruit pavlova.

Despite challenges across the hospitality sector, the Chester is seeing a lift from golf tourism, weddings and returning clientele.

“In the last nine months we’ve seen a lot more locals coming back, and we’ve also done fantastically well with golfers,” Mr Wood said

Reflecting on the dining renovation, he added: “This is probably the happiest I’ve been with the restaurant as far as interior design is concerned and sales-wise.

“Combined with the new menu, I think we’re on to a good thing. I’m very happy with it all.”

The Gallery is open to both residents and non-residents.