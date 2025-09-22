Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel unveils upgraded bar and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel unveils upgraded bar and restaurant

The hotel, owned by the son of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, has seen a series of upgrades in the past decade.

By Liza Hamilton
Gillian and Graham Wood have invested in an extensive programme of renovations at the Chester Hotel. Image: Chester Hotel
Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel has unveiled its upgraded bar and restaurant, following a six-figure makeover.

Owners Graham and Gillian Wood have redesigned the dining spaces around the hotel’s remarkable collection of Scottish art.

The collection including one of the world’s largest private holdings of works by the late John Byrne.

“We literally took the colours from the paintings – greens, reds, purples, nice deep shades – and ran them through the hotel,” Mr Wood explained.

“The Gallery bar and restaurant just got a good uplift. I’m over the moon with the results.

“It’s not supposed to be stuffy or snooty. It’s relaxing and inviting, but also with some great artwork.”

Chester Hotel upgrade inspired by John Byrne

Graham, son of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, and his wife Gillian have been collecting Byrne’s work for more than 25 years.

Every bedroom in the hotel features one of his pieces, while the original canvases have been kept for The Gallery.

“We got to know him; he was a colourful character and is sorely missed. It was his art I fell in love with initially – the colours, the stories. We have a lot of the Teddy Boys,” Mr Wood said.

The Chester, Aberdeen’s only AA four-star hotel, has undergone a series of refurbishments since the Woods took over.

Inside the Gallery Restaurant. Image: Chester Hotel

“This is the third bar and restaurant refurbishment in 12 years,” said Mr Wood.

“We’ve refurbished the rooms fully twice in the last 10 years, and we’ll probably do them again in the next couple of years.

“Styles change and we want to keep the hotel fresh. We also want to make sure it’s somewhere we’d want to stay ourselves.”

The Gallery also launches with a new seasonal menu showcasing Scottish produce with global influences.

Uplift from golf tourism

Dishes include Peterhead crab crumpets with chilli and lime, hand-dived Orkney scallops and a Josper-grilled Chateaubriand for two, as well as tandoori dishes, lobster tagliatelle, venison loin and desserts such as mango and passionfruit pavlova.

Despite challenges across the hospitality sector, the Chester is seeing a lift from golf tourism, weddings and returning clientele.

Inside The Gallery restaurant. Image: Chester Hotel
Art is at the heart of the new Chester Hotel dining revamp. Image: Chester Hotel

“In the last nine months we’ve seen a lot more locals coming back, and we’ve also done fantastically well with golfers,” Mr Wood said

Reflecting on the dining renovation, he added: “This is probably the  happiest I’ve been with the restaurant as far as interior design is concerned and sales-wise.

“Combined with the new menu, I think we’re on to a good thing. I’m very happy with it all.”

The Gallery is open to both residents and non-residents.

