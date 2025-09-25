Furious Rollerbowl owner accuses national chain Hollywood Bowl of ‘squeezing us out’ of Inverness

The owner of Rollerbowl has hit back at Inverness rivals Hollywood Bowl for its response to the news it will close.

Rollerbowl is set to shut at the end of October after more than 35 years in action.

The Highland capital’s new entertainment venue Hollywood Bowl has called the news “sad to see”.

However, owner Shahid Yusaf has hit back at the reaction, calling it a “token gesture and nothing more”.

He feels the company know exactly what it has done by opening in Inverness and forced him to shut down his livelihood at Rollerbowl.

Rollerbowl owner on ‘token gesture’ response from Inverness rival

Shahid said businesses like Hollywood Bowl “don’t care about the independents” and he also feels they aren’t interested in bowling as a sport.

Hollywood Bowl said it was sad to see the alley close “after playing an important part in the community for so long”.

Shahid said: “They’re the biggest in the country, they’ve got almost 80 centres. But they’ve decided to open here.

“For them, it doesn’t matter about the independent business, because they know they’re going to squeeze us out.

“They don’t care about us closing, of course they don’t. That statement is nothing more than a token gesture.”

Shahid said he has seen a lot of feedback from those who have gone to Hollywood Bowl and then come back to his venue.

He added: “They have a great arcade, but their bowling, their food, people I speak to say it’s rubbish.

“They want to come across as the good guys, have this narrative that they’re not pushing us out.

“But we were doing fine before they opened. We’ve done really well for more than 35 years.

“When we opened here everyone was so excited, it was brand new to the area. All they’ve done is copy that, and it’s not as exciting.”

‘Inverness doesn’t need two bowling alleys’

Shahid highlighted the fact that Inverness is not big enough for two bowling alleys to succeed.

He said: “It’s simple, it’s a city of 80,000 or so. If you take other places like Dunfermline, Stirling – they’re bigger but only have one bowling centre.

“Perth doesn’t even have one, so why not open up there?

“It doesn’t make sense, and they must know that. The fact is, for them it’s business.

“For them, it feels like ‘We can open wherever. We’re big enough. We’ll walk all over them’.

“Because if they don’t make any money here, who cares? They have all of the other centres.

“We have to make this work because it’s an independent.”

