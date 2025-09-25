Furious Rollerbowl owner accuses national chain Hollywood Bowl of ‘squeezing us out’ of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Furious Rollerbowl owner accuses national chain Hollywood Bowl of ‘squeezing us out’ of Inverness

Hollywood Bowl has reacted to the closure of the family-run alley - but owner Shahid Yusaf isn't impressed.

By Alex Banks
Rollerbowl is closing in Inverness
Rollerbowl in Inverness is closing. Image: Rollerbowl.

The owner of Rollerbowl has hit back at Inverness rivals Hollywood Bowl for its response to the news it will close.

Rollerbowl is set to shut at the end of October after more than 35 years in action.

The Highland capital’s new entertainment venue Hollywood Bowl has called the news “sad to see”.

However, owner Shahid Yusaf has hit back at the reaction, calling it a “token gesture and nothing more”.

He feels the company know exactly what it has done by opening in Inverness and forced him to shut down his livelihood at Rollerbowl.

Rollerbowl owner on ‘token gesture’ response from Inverness rival

Shahid said businesses like Hollywood Bowl “don’t care about the independents” and he also feels they aren’t interested in bowling as a sport.

Hollywood Bowl said it was sad to see the alley close “after playing an important part in the community for so long”.

Shahid said: “They’re the biggest in the country, they’ve got almost 80 centres. But they’ve decided to open here.

“For them, it doesn’t matter about the independent business, because they know they’re going to squeeze us out.

“They don’t care about us closing, of course they don’t. That statement is nothing more than a token gesture.”

Rollerbowl is 35 years old this year.

Shahid said he has seen a lot of feedback from those who have gone to Hollywood Bowl and then come back to his venue.

He added: “They have a great arcade, but their bowling, their food, people I speak to say it’s rubbish.

“They want to come across as the good guys, have this narrative that they’re not pushing us out.

“But we were doing fine before they opened. We’ve done really well for more than 35 years.

“When we opened here everyone was so excited, it was brand new to the area. All they’ve done is copy that, and it’s not as exciting.”

‘Inverness doesn’t need two bowling alleys’

Shahid highlighted the fact that Inverness is not big enough for two bowling alleys to succeed.

He said: “It’s simple, it’s a city of 80,000 or so. If you take other places like Dunfermline, Stirling – they’re bigger but only have one bowling centre.

“Perth doesn’t even have one, so why not open up there?

Rollerbowl is set to shut for good next month.

“It doesn’t make sense, and they must know that. The fact is, for them it’s business.

“For them, it feels like ‘We can open wherever. We’re big enough. We’ll walk all over them’.

“Because if they don’t make any money here, who cares? They have all of the other centres.

“We have to make this work because it’s an independent.”

