Aberdeen subsea firm expands with city acquisition and new base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen subsea firm expands with city acquisition and new base

The subsea technology firm has added eight new members of staff following the seven-figure-sum deal.

By Kelly Wilson
The former Weatherford site pictured when it went up for sale in 2023. Image: Ryden
The former Weatherford site pictured when it went up for sale in 2023. Image: Ryden

Aberdeen subsea technology specialist Rental Technology & Services (RTS) has acquired another Granite City business for a seven-figure-sum.

The deal to acquire J1W Ltd will see all eight members of staff transfer under the new ownership.

J1W specialises in the rental, sales and repair of ROV robotics and tooling.

As part of its growth plans, RTS is also moving to new headquarters in Bridge of Don.

It has signed a 10-year lease for the former Weatherford site, now known as The Horizon Centre, within Aberdeen Energy Park.

Group managing director David Currie has described the acquisition as a “significant milestone”.

RTS acquisition a ‘logical step’

RTS, an international provider of advanced electronic equipment and engineering solutions for the subsea industry, will relocate from its existing Woodside Road site to the new 22,005 sq ft building at the end of this month.

Staff from J1W will make the transition to The Horizon Centre at the end of October.

David said: “We’d been looking at acquiring a business for some time and we’d got to maximum space where we are so knew it was time for a bigger building, especially as we want to keep growing over the years.

David Currie, RTS group managing director. Image: RTS

“We looked at a few different sites but this was the one that best suited our needs.

“Now we’re at a time when we’re building a rental fleet for RTS, and we want to get into tooling.

“It was a logical step to go and talk to J1W, and they were quite keen.”

Partnership a ‘natural fit’

RTS was founded by Freddy Knutsen and Odd Kare Oygarden in Akrehamn, Norway, with David opening the Aberdeen office, which has a turnover of £10.5 million, in 2022.

J1W was launched in 2021 by John Walker and based at Greenrole Trading Estate in Dyce.

The Horizon Centre in Bridge of Don. Image: FRPR

John will remain as technical director with his son Graham the managing director.

Graham said: “J1W is excited to be joining RTS and moving forward together as one team.

“RTS is a well-established company that shares our commitment to delivering a personal service, making this partnership a natural fit.”

‘High-quality letting’

AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings, acquired the former Weatherford manufacturing site at the start of the year.

It shut down in 2021 and dozens of workers lost their jobs.

Two years later it wound up on the market through selling agent Ryden with a price tag of £1.25 million.

RTS secures 10-year lease for The Horizon Centre in Bridge of Don. Image: FRPR

Gordon Pirie, Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks asset manager, said: “The acquisition of this site was a fantastic addition to Aberdeen Energy Park and we are delighted to have concluded a high-quality letting in just over six months.

“This reinforces the park’s position as a premier destination for industry and innovation.

“RTS is a perfect example of the type of forward-thinking business we aim to support.”

Other occupiers at the Energy Park include Rubberatkins, ICR Integrity, Global Port Services, Hydro Group, and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Conversation