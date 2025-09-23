Aberdeen subsea firm expands with city acquisition and new base

Aberdeen subsea technology specialist Rental Technology & Services (RTS) has acquired another Granite City business for a seven-figure-sum.

The deal to acquire J1W Ltd will see all eight members of staff transfer under the new ownership.

J1W specialises in the rental, sales and repair of ROV robotics and tooling.

As part of its growth plans, RTS is also moving to new headquarters in Bridge of Don.

It has signed a 10-year lease for the former Weatherford site, now known as The Horizon Centre, within Aberdeen Energy Park.

Group managing director David Currie has described the acquisition as a “significant milestone”.

RTS acquisition a ‘logical step’

RTS, an international provider of advanced electronic equipment and engineering solutions for the subsea industry, will relocate from its existing Woodside Road site to the new 22,005 sq ft building at the end of this month.

Staff from J1W will make the transition to The Horizon Centre at the end of October.

David said: “We’d been looking at acquiring a business for some time and we’d got to maximum space where we are so knew it was time for a bigger building, especially as we want to keep growing over the years.

“We looked at a few different sites but this was the one that best suited our needs.

“Now we’re at a time when we’re building a rental fleet for RTS, and we want to get into tooling.

“It was a logical step to go and talk to J1W, and they were quite keen.”

Partnership a ‘natural fit’

RTS was founded by Freddy Knutsen and Odd Kare Oygarden in Akrehamn, Norway, with David opening the Aberdeen office, which has a turnover of £10.5 million, in 2022.

J1W was launched in 2021 by John Walker and based at Greenrole Trading Estate in Dyce.

John will remain as technical director with his son Graham the managing director.

Graham said: “J1W is excited to be joining RTS and moving forward together as one team.

“RTS is a well-established company that shares our commitment to delivering a personal service, making this partnership a natural fit.”

‘High-quality letting’

AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings, acquired the former Weatherford manufacturing site at the start of the year.

It shut down in 2021 and dozens of workers lost their jobs.

Two years later it wound up on the market through selling agent Ryden with a price tag of £1.25 million.

Gordon Pirie, Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks asset manager, said: “The acquisition of this site was a fantastic addition to Aberdeen Energy Park and we are delighted to have concluded a high-quality letting in just over six months.

“This reinforces the park’s position as a premier destination for industry and innovation.

“RTS is a perfect example of the type of forward-thinking business we aim to support.”

Other occupiers at the Energy Park include Rubberatkins, ICR Integrity, Global Port Services, Hydro Group, and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.