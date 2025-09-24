Aberdeen’s Kings Links Golf Centre swings into 35th year with 200 million balls struck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen’s Kings Links Golf Centre swings into 35th year with 200 million balls struck

The centre has welcomed more than five million customers through its doors throughout the decades.

By Kelly Wilson
Paul Girvan King's Links Golf Centre director of golf. Image: Paul Girvan
Paul Girvan King's Links Golf Centre director of golf. Image: Paul Girvan

From five million customers to more than 200 million balls struck, Aberdeen’s Kings Links Golf Centre is marking 35 years at the heart of the city’s golfing scene.

The driving range and golf retail hub, which first opened its doors in 1990, has grown into Scotland’s longest running off-course golf facility.

The family-owned business currently employs 15 people and has watched generations of golfers come through the doors.

Paul Girvan, director of golf, who has been part of the Kings Links team since the beginning, says the transformation of the sport in that time has been remarkable

‘Unbelievable changes’

Kings Links was founded by PGA professional, Bruce Davidson, before Craig Group, led by chairman Douglas Craig, acquired it in 1996.

Paul has seen many changes over the years but none more so than equipment.

He said: “Back in the day, we were probably still working with wooden headed golf clubs.

“Then it went to metal headed clubs, and then titanium.

Kings Links Golf Centre. Image: Paul Girvan

“Everything’s oversized and about game improvement.

“The golf ball is now designed not to curve as much as it’s with the dimple patterns, it’s designed to fly straighter further higher.

“For coaching people we used to use VHS tapes and now it’s all digital.

“The changes have been unbelievable.”

Loyal staff

The centre has invested heavily over the years, from maintaining its towering perimeter fences to installing the latest Trackman Range technology in 2020.

When supply chain issues struck during the pandemic, Kings Links even began building its own clubs on site to reduce the long wait for customers from manufacturers.

Paul said: “When we opened back in 1990, the customers were 20-year-old guys, 18-year-old guys, and you become friendly with them.'”

Kings Links Golf Centre staff with AFC players Graeme Shinnie and Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Big Partnership

“Now we’re teaching their kids. And in some cases, their grandkids.

“It’s been an amazing journey.”

Kings Links has seven members of staff with almost 190 years’ service between them.

These include Paul, Steven Strachan, retail manager, Scott Henderson, touring professional, Barry Duncan, head groundsman, Iain Fleming, stock controller, Chris Law, marketing & build manager and Fraser Clarke, head teaching professional.

Millions of customers

Over the years it has employed more than 30 PGA professionals and sold more than 10,000 custom fitted drivers.

More than 200 million range balls have been struck on the driving range. That is an average of 15,645  a day.

It’s also celebrating its anniversary with its Pittodrie neighbours Aberdeen Football Club, who also marked a 35-year milestone earlier this year winning the Scottish Cup.

Paul said: “When we first opened the doors at Kings Links, our next-door neighbours were the Scottish Cup Champions!

Inside of Kings Links Golf Centre. Image: Paul Girvan

“Fast forward through a healthy and eventful thirty five years at Kings Links and Aberdeen has once again won the sought-after trophy!

“We may not be the oldest – other facilities have come and gone in this time –  but we are the longest running golf centre in Scotland.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing this for another 20 years.”

Conversation