TikTok entrepreneur launches Inverurie studio for content creators

Lois Milne is building on the success of her business which creates footage for social media at weddings.

By Liza Hamilton
From vows to views: Aberdeen wedding content creator Lois Milne has now opened a dedicated studio at Thainstone. Image: Sam Brill
An Aberdeenshire woman who built a business creating footage for social media at weddings has now opened a dedicated studio.

Lois Milne is the owner of The Social You Seek, which films content for Instagram and TikTok for Aberdeen weddings.

Now she is looking to put the north-east on the creative map with the launch of a new creative content and photography hub.

The 28-year-old has unveiled The Studio You Seek at Thainstone Business Park on the outskirts of Inverurie.

The 1,600 sq ft space is purpose-built for photographers, podcasters, social media creators and businesses looking to elevate their brand.

Unlike many studios set up in converted offices and spare rooms, Lois designed the space from scratch to be both flexible and aesthetic.

It features a cyclorama wall, portable sets, hair and make-up stations, furniture staging areas, and roller door access.

The site also offers private parking and strong transport links.

A three-year lease has been signed for Studio You Seek at Thainstone Business Park. Image: Prospect 13

“There’s nothing else like it in the area,” Lois explained.

“I wanted to create something versatile that could serve a huge range of creative needs – whether that’s a campaign shoot, a podcast, or even a pilates workshop.”

Inverurie content creation studio

The success of Lois’ business means she’s been invited to collaborate on shoots and campaigns across Scotland.

She says the lack of modern, aesthetic studio facilities in the north-east was impossible to ignore.

Former Inverurie Academy pupil Lois Milne with Avril McLeod and Rae Milne at the new Studio You Seek. Image: Prospect 13

“I was inspired by content studios in Australia and the US – they are hybrids of photography studios but also tailored to other sorts of content creators. I wanted to bring that same energy here.”

Lois is partnering with her father Rae Milne, to expand into this complementary venture.

Together, they hope to provide the growing creative and storytelling community with a flexible home for storytelling.

“Social media has completely changed the way businesses and individuals tell their stories,” Lois explained.

“With platforms like TikTok and Instagram, there’s real demand for professional, creative content.

“We wanted to offer a local space where creators can bring those ideas to life.”

Lois is also keen to highlight that the studio isn’t tied to one photographer or business.

Lois Milne and her dad Rae have self-funded the new studio venture. Image: Sam Brill

“With our studio, you hire the space and you can do whatever you want with it,” she added.

“Brands may need time to realise the potential, but one day’s use could give them  months’ worth of content and really elevate their branding.”

Welcome for exciting business

ANM Group, which manages Thainstone Business Park, has welcomed the launch.

Avril McLeod, executive support manager, said: “Lois has a clear vision for a flexible and unique content space, and we’re pleased to support a local, exciting new business venture.

“We hope to continue to see other businesses follow suit, putting down roots in the heart of Aberdeenshire in the grade A property Thainstone has to offer.”

