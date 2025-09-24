Aberdeen firm triples size with move to new base and targets £8m turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm triples size with move to new base and targets £8m turnover

The company employs 14 people with four more hires expected within next six months.

By Kelly Wilson
Orca Oceanics Systems managing director Mike Masson with general manager Lee Duncan. Image: Orca Oceanic Systems
Orca Oceanics Systems managing director Mike Masson with general manager Lee Duncan. Image: Orca Oceanic Systems

An Aberdeen subsea engineering company has more than tripled its footprint after moving into new headquarters.

Orca Oceanic Systems now has its sights set on doubling turnover to £8 million within the next year.

The firm, which has 12 employees, has relocated to Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone within Altens Industrial Estate.

General manager Lee Duncan said the move was essential, having outgrown its old Portlethen premises.

‘Sardines in a tin’ at old premises

Orca Oceanic Systems, founded in 2015, provides bespoke engineering for commercial diving and hyperbaric systems.

The new 600 sq m facility, named Orca House, will serve as both the company’s headquarters and a dedicated manufacturing space for its advanced electrical products and containerised dive systems.

Lee said: “We were sardines in a can and had outgrown our old building.

“We took on one unit and then had to take on the second one where we knocked the wall in and it was the same with a third one.

Lee Duncan, Orca Oceanic Systems general manager. Image: Orca Oceanic Systems

“There was just no room left for us. The rooms were tiny and not big enough for what we’ve got going on.

“This new building has everything we wanted.”

Orca Oceanic Systems currently employs 12 people and plans to take on another four staff within the next six months to support growth.

Orca Oceanic Systems ‘ambitions’

The company, which has £4m turnover, is confident of doubling that figure in the next 12 months.

Lee said: “Some of what we’re bidding on just now has the potential to double our turnover and that’s what we’re aiming for.

Orca Oceanic Systems has moved to new premises within ETZ at Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Orca Oceanic Systems.

“We’re a company with ambitions and have launched products, a new division and the engineering side has been bidding on a lot of long-term projects that are waiting to be awarded.

“One of those alone is a £3m project and there’s the potential for repeat orders.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves into quite a niche, so a lot of our work hasn’t been coming from traditional oil and gas—it’s been coming from companies using our equipment for research purposes on the seabed.”

Proud moment for firm

Staff moved into the building last month with £120,000 being invested in creating new workshops and decorating which included a graffiti artist spray painting a striking mural on the door.

Mike Masson, Orca Oceanic Systems managing director, said: “The opening of Orca House is a proud moment for our team.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication that has gone into building a company capable of delivering world-class engineering solutions.

“Our new facility not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also strengthens our position in the global diving systems market.

“We’re excited about the future and the opportunities this expansion will bring.”

 

Conversation