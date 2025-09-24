Aberdeen firm triples size with move to new base and targets £8m turnover

An Aberdeen subsea engineering company has more than tripled its footprint after moving into new headquarters.

Orca Oceanic Systems now has its sights set on doubling turnover to £8 million within the next year.

The firm, which has 12 employees, has relocated to Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone within Altens Industrial Estate.

General manager Lee Duncan said the move was essential, having outgrown its old Portlethen premises.

‘Sardines in a tin’ at old premises

Orca Oceanic Systems, founded in 2015, provides bespoke engineering for commercial diving and hyperbaric systems.

The new 600 sq m facility, named Orca House, will serve as both the company’s headquarters and a dedicated manufacturing space for its advanced electrical products and containerised dive systems.

Lee said: “We were sardines in a can and had outgrown our old building.

“We took on one unit and then had to take on the second one where we knocked the wall in and it was the same with a third one.

“There was just no room left for us. The rooms were tiny and not big enough for what we’ve got going on.

“This new building has everything we wanted.”

Orca Oceanic Systems currently employs 12 people and plans to take on another four staff within the next six months to support growth.

Orca Oceanic Systems ‘ambitions’

The company, which has £4m turnover, is confident of doubling that figure in the next 12 months.

Lee said: “Some of what we’re bidding on just now has the potential to double our turnover and that’s what we’re aiming for.

“We’re a company with ambitions and have launched products, a new division and the engineering side has been bidding on a lot of long-term projects that are waiting to be awarded.

“One of those alone is a £3m project and there’s the potential for repeat orders.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves into quite a niche, so a lot of our work hasn’t been coming from traditional oil and gas—it’s been coming from companies using our equipment for research purposes on the seabed.”

Proud moment for firm

Staff moved into the building last month with £120,000 being invested in creating new workshops and decorating which included a graffiti artist spray painting a striking mural on the door.

Mike Masson, Orca Oceanic Systems managing director, said: “The opening of Orca House is a proud moment for our team.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication that has gone into building a company capable of delivering world-class engineering solutions.

“Our new facility not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also strengthens our position in the global diving systems market.

“We’re excited about the future and the opportunities this expansion will bring.”