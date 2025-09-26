Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 rising talent list revealed

An Aberdeen networking group has announced its list of 30 Under 30 for rising business talent.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) said its awards are looking for the “future leaders of Aberdeen” who show dedication, innovation and impact.

Founder Ross Jolly said: “As founder of Aberdeen Young Professionals, I’m immensely proud of the calibre of applications we’ve received for our 30 Under 30 Awards.

“The strength of qualifications, achievements and potential on display is truly inspiring. It shows that Aberdeen’s future is in safe hands, with a new generation ready to lead, innovate and make their mark both locally and globally.”

A night to honour the winners will be held at Bartenders Lounge on Oct 2.

Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 list

Adam Joji, 25

GRPZ Sports managing director

Adam has worked hard to start his business and is changing the world of football and sports in general with his product. He has partnered with multiple professional football teams, his most recent being a premier league club, Burnley FC.

He takes time out of his day to go round school to give talks with younger children to inspire them and show them what you can build if you put the work in.

Andreas Calusa, 26

Aker Solutions mechanical engineer

Andreas describes himself as having a “strong vision of blending engineering, tech innovation, and social impact to drive change”.

During his time at Aker Solutions he has worked on major engineering contracts with high-profile clients, such as BP and Ørsted.

He is also a director on the board of Horizon Housing Association.

Andy Craig, 27

ATC flooring director

Andy started the business, which has a turnover of £300,000, when he was 21 years old and persevered after everyone told him he was too young which gave him the drive to prove them wrong.

He now operates across all parts of the UK working for various clients including Rolex, Louis Vuitton and a number of celebrities and professional footballers.

Andy Dawson, 22

Sigma Male Image director

He founded Sigma at the age of 22 and has won various awards including master barber of the year, and Scottish male grooming venue of the year.

Andy has been described as incredibly hard working and driven, exceptionally skilled and business minded, a leader in a very competitive market.

Anna MacLaren, 28

Energy Transition Zone Limited, communications, marketing & events manager

Anna is a facilitator for opportunity and a creative connector. She enables people to grow, and as a result she grows alongside them.

She both inspires and embodies the spirit of young leadership because of her unwavering support to enable the next generation to power change, opportunity and growth in Aberdeen.

Aspen Kissinger, 23

Fennex product growth lead

Aspen has quickly emerged as a standout talent in the tech and business world.

What sets Aspen apart is her curiosity, agility, and talent for rallying teams around ambitious goals.

Chloe Giles, 25

Pier Solutions sales and marketing lead

Chloe combines business acumen with a passion for social responsibility, actively promoting gender diversity and workforce development.

She has organised 28 industry events and has significantly boosted engagement for Pier Solutions by over 300%. She champions gender diversity, with more than 60% of event speakers being women.

Craig Mann, 24

Altrad Integrity Services project manager

Craig started at AIS on placement from university as a project co-ordinator, and quickly progressed into a project engineer role, and now in his current role as a project manager for the Forties Field, for Apache.

As a result of this, he won the ‘rising star’ award at the AIS safer together annual awards ceremony – a recognition of all the hard work and potential shown.

David Kindness, 28

Robertson Construction Eastern social impact manager

David’s fresh perspective has brought creativity and innovation to the role, resulting in over 130 impactful activities that have supported more than 3,000 people across local communities.

He consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic, a commitment to continuous improvement, and a collaborative spirit that inspires those around him.

Emma Campbell, 27

Three60 Energy group marketing & communications manager

Emma is a natural leader, with a unique ability to win people over, get them engaged, and deliver impact that transforms how a business operates.

She showed she was not afraid to take on responsibility. What makes Emma exceptional is not only her ability to deliver high-quality results under pressure, but also her determination to keep pushing boundaries.

Finn Semmler, 21

Ithaca Energy UK treasury analyst

Finn broke into the competitive E&P upstream oil and gas industry at just 17 and has overseen billions of dollars worth of acquisitions over the course of his career.

Outside of work, he is also a talented musician, playing with the three-time world pipe band championship winning band Buchan Peterson.

Glen Smith, 29

Port of Aberdeen property manager

At only 29 he manages the estate of Scotland’s largest and busiest port. He was instrumental in delivering Tall Ships 2025 – Europe’s largest free family event.

Despite his success and importance to Port of Aberdeen, Glen, who is a mental health first-aider, has remained humble, friendly and proactive.

Greg Fairley, 27

Fifth Ring senior campaign executive

His colleagues trust his judgement, knowing that when Greg takes on a project it will be delivered on time and to the highest standard.

Greg is known for achieving what others might consider impossible, and is widely seen as a “trusted pair of hands” within the business.

Jamie Shingler, 21

Altrad Integrity Services (AIS) rope access technician

Jamie plays a fantastic and important role within his company in many aspects. He is described as a true inspiration.

As someone who came in as an apprentice, and is now undertaking a graduate apprenticeship in business management off of his own back, he displays great hunger for improvement and acts as a great role model for the network.

Jo-Ann De Sykes, 29

Aberdeen City Council social care contracts manager

Jo‑Ann has elevated the profile of civic service and strengthened the case for investment in community‑led policing.

She models the resilience, discipline, and curiosity that young leaders need to thrive, proving that professional excellence and academic growth can go hand in hand.

John-Sigvard Njau, 28

Equinor leader logistics operations and emergency response

John’s blend of sharp analytics, calm crisis management and authentic people-first values marks him out as a future industry leader.

He inspires through calm action and honest advocacy and brings a steady presence to early-career peers.

Kelci Graham, 28

Neospace business development manager

Kelci is a shining example of a young working professional who proves that dedication and balance can go hand in hand.

The mum-of-two goes above and beyond in her role, delivering high-quality work with remarkable attention to detail.

Kushagra Kohli, 29

Shell UK operations engineer

Kush exemplifies exceptionalism through his rare blend of technical depth, strategic foresight, and people-first leadership. In under seven years, he has held four roles and delivered over £40 million in additional revenue.

His success stems from curiosity, drive, and ambition which he consistently applies.

Lauren Ironside, 26

freelance marketing specialist

Lauren blends deep technical marketing expertise with a genuine passion for helping others, in an understated and humble way.

She has a dedication to teaching lecturing at Robert Gordon University, leading postgraduate students through complex digital topics.

Lee Salisbury, 25

Wood project engineer

Lee has secured further work for his business unit which ultimately creates job opportunities within his organisation.

He has been delivering projects on time and to budget, which has increased confidence and trust between the stakeholders.

Mackenzie Liddelow, 27

Sodexo business development bid solution manager

Mackenzie made the life-changing decision to relocate from Australia to Aberdeen in 2023 to take up her new role with Sodexo.

She is described as an exceptional talent and natural leader, bursting with potential, passion and creative flair.

Millie Wilson, 20

James Fisher Offshore training and competency coordinator

Her journey has been nothing short of inspiring — from apprentice to trusted coordinator.

Millie has consistently demonstrated a maturity, drive, and professionalism well beyond her years.

Mitchell Cheyne, 26

IKM Testing UK tender coordinator

Starting as a junior in the business, Mitchell quickly demonstrated sharp business acumen and was promoted to tender coordinator in only two years.

This year alone, he has secured contracts worth over seven figures in revenue and his performance has been nothing short of outstanding.

Natalie Leader, 29

Natural Power Consultancy project engineer

Natalie has used her experience to bridge the gap between communities and the energy industry.

Following her autism diagnosis, she chose not to hide who she was but to embrace it and learned empathy was her greatest strength.

Niamh Carr, 26

The James Hutton Institute hydrogen project development officer

Niamh is an emerging leader in Scotland’s energy transition, combining technical expertise with an ability to connect people and ideas across sectors.

Her ability to balance innovation with practical delivery demonstrates maturity and leadership well beyond her years.

Rebecca Morrice, 26

Taqa Well Completions HR advisor

What distinguishes Rebecca is her ability to transform challenges into achievements.

Where she encountered limited experience, she responded with determination, rapidly developing her expertise and inspiring confidence across the organisation.

Ross Aitken, 28

VT Wealth financial planner

Ross has a strong sense of purpose, humility and a consistent desire for self-improvement and continuous professional development.

Within a two-year period of becoming professionally qualified, Ross has taken the responsibility to manage a portfolio of 200 clients, with a combined wealth of £27 million.

Ross Mitchell, 28

Petrofac project manager

Ross has earned recognition by consistently outperforming peers through results-driven leadership and technical expertise.

He has resolved complex stakeholder challenges, clarified cost structures, and improved delivery timelines through decisive coordination.

Tim Karadzic, 28

Maersk Training digital marketing manager

Tim has shown what real leadership looks like—not by talking about it, but by getting stuck in and delivering results.

He sees the bigger picture, but he’s also willing to do the hard work needed to bring it to life.

Tylor Webb, 23

IKM Testing UK marketing coordinator

Tylor’s achievements have already been notable in scale. She has overseen the redesign of our company website, optimising both its usability and performance.

