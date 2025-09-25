Fears new employment law could push international firms out of Aberdeen

Aberdeen risks losing key energy and industrial hubs overseas unless business leaders act ahead of sweeping changes under the Employment Rights Bill.

That’s the view of employment lawyer Andrew Knight, a partner at law firm Shepherd & Wedderburn.

He said new restrictions on changing staff terms and conditions could make the UK a less attractive base for international firms.

Mr Knight shared his views at a packed cHeRries business breakfast at the Marcliffe Hotel.

He said: “The Employment Rights Bill is absolutely enormous and these changes are of particular significance for Aberdeen.

“A number of organisations represented in this room will serve as a hub for the European or perhaps the Eastern Hemisphere operations of its business.

“The UK has been selected to host that hub because of its deep skill sets, but also its stable cost base and fiscal regime.

“However, as that stability is eroded – through measures like the energy profits levy, and now the Employment Rights Bill – those businesses are mobile and can move those hubs to other global locations.

“If there’s a perception that there’s no mechanism for reducing costs in the UK, that may encourage them to relocate those hubs sooner rather than later.”

New employment law risk for Aberdeen

At the heart of the Bill are tighter restrictions on “fire and rehire”, where staff are dismissed and offered new contracts on altered terms.

From October 2026, dismissals linked to changes in pay, pensions, working hours and time-off will carry automatic unfair dismissal risks, making it harder for employers to adjust contracts.

Mr Knight warned the law could have unintended consequences, pushing firms into redundancies rather than negotiated cost savings.

“No private sector business that I have ever encountered is going to wait until it’s on the verge of insolvency before it looks at cost reduction,” he said.

If the Bill forces businesses into that position, many will skip straight to redundancies which he said was “clearly counterproductive” and not what the government intends.

He urged Aberdeen employers to act now, reviewing contracts and introducing variation clauses where possible.

“Now is the time to do it – the roadmap suggests these restrictions are going to take effect in October 2026,” he said.

“Once the Bill comes into force it is going to be so much harder to make changes.”

Change brings opportunity

Fellow Shepherd & Wedderburn partner Tricia Walker offered a broader perspective on the wave of change hitting the north-east.

“There is a lot of change happening, particularly in Aberdeen,” she said. “That can often be viewed in a very negative way – redundancies, downsizing, cost-cutting – but there’s opportunities to be had in there.

“When one player moves out of the market, or moves down in the market, it leaves a vacuum, and that can allow another party to move in and take advantage of that.”

The discussion formed part of the third Cherries Business Breakfast hosted by the Press and Journal and DC Thomson.

The event focused on “people challenges during times of organisational change and disruption”.

Other speakers included Shabnum Hanif from IntrospeXion and Emma Cowley from RBC Brewin Dolphin.