Does collapse in revenue mean North Sea windfall tax has backfired?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Does collapse in revenue mean North Sea windfall tax has backfired?

An Aberdeen business chief says the national asset is being pushed into "terminal decline".

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce has urged the UK Government to scrap the 78% Energy Profits Levy.
Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce has urged the UK Government to scrap the 78% Energy Profits Levy.

An Aberdeen business chief has claimed the North Sea windfall tax is “backfiring” on the Treasury after a dramatic slump in revenues.

New HMRC figures show total tax revenue from oil and gas fell from £6.1 billion in 2023-2024 to £4.5bn in 2024-2025, a drop of 27%.

Receipts from the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) itself fell to £2.9bn, down £700 million (20%) over the same period.

The figures come amid growing concern for the North Sea.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warns the sector is losing almost 1,000 jobs every month.

A trend that was confirmed yesterday by leading operator EnQuest in a shareholder briefing.

North Sea windfall tax ‘failing’

“These numbers show the Energy Profits Levy is failing on its own terms,” said Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“Instead of raising more money, it is accelerating decline in a vital UK industry and costing the Treasury billions in lost revenue.

Aberdeen and Grampian chief executive Russell Borthwick
Russell Borthwick says case for removing windfall tax is now “indisputable”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Government policy – not geology – is pushing this national asset into terminal decline – with a thousand livelihoods being lost every month and a £50 billion economic hit already locked in.”

He said decisive Government action was needed now.

“Unless the government moves quickly to remove this windfall tax, the damage will become irreversible,” he added.

“Baby steps in the right direction on tiebacks, however welcome, won’t stem the horrifying pace of decline unless coupled with removal of punitive taxes on the industry.

“This is about far more than one region. A weakened North Sea means greater reliance on imports, less energy security, fewer tax revenues, and a harder path to net zero.

“The case for removing the EPL is now indisputable.”

‘Too much is at stake’

The North Sea Transition Authority has also cut production forecasts to 2050 by almost one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The downgrade will cost the UK economy £50.6bn, according to OEUK.

An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen in May after Harbour Energy cut 250 jobs from the city’s workforce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the long-term cost of decommissioning North Sea assets continues to mount.

The North Sea Transition Authority estimates total decommissioning costs at £41bn, with HMRC forecasting £11.7bn in lost tax take.

Mr Borthwick said: “Not only is the tax take falling, the government is also bringing forward a huge decommissioning bill.

“The UK is on course to pay a high price for short-term political decisions unless there is an urgent reset of policy.

“The Chancellor must act in the Budget, as this cannot be allowed to continue – too much is at stake.”

Conversation