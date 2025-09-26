The key benefits Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport will bring to the Highlands

A historic milestone took place today at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF), with the final stage of a five-year planning process completed.

The official signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by ICFGF, the UK and Scottish governments and Highland Council.

It means £25 million worth of funding has been unlocked to “enable significant economic regeneration of the region”.

It will allow the Highlands to establish itself as a major international hub for the offshore wind and renewable energy sector.

And at today’s signing event in Inverness, it was made clear there will be major benefits for Inverness and the north.

I spoke with ICFGF chief executive. Calum MacPherson, to find out what exactly the project is, and how the people of Inverness will be impacted.

What is Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport?

The multi-million-pound upgrade plans were first revealed in January 2023.

It is a designated free trade zone, aiming to boost the region’s economy by becoming a “global hub” for green energy and advanced manufacturing.

The Green Freeport will attract major investment of around £6.5 billion, offering businesses located within its boundaries a package of tax benefits and other incentives.

It is also looking to accelerate Scotland’s transition to a net-zero future.

This new agreement will help to strengthen the “world-class” facilities for the offshore energy sector. The MoU completes the final stage of the set-up phase.

What benefits will freeport bring to Inverness and Highlands?

ICFGF describes itself as a “transformational, once in a generation opportunity” for the Highlands.

Mr MacPherson laid out the benefits from Inverness and the greater Highlands, which will be seen across the next few years and even decades.

He said: “The fact we now have a green freeport in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth area means more people and businesses are investing in the area.

“This is creating jobs. You can see that already, and industrial manufacturing space is in really high demand here, one of the highest outside of London in the UK.”

Mr MacPherson believes there are plenty of key benefits to the green freeport which have already been shown, but knows there is plenty more to come too.

He added: “The well-paid, long-term secure jobs are of course a huge benefit.

“That makes a difference to families, and to people’s decision to stay in the Highlands, or maybe even move back here.

“I’m really hopeful there will be less young people and young families to leave the Highlands.

“This is creating opportunities for people, long-term careers worth staying for.

“We’re also going to be investing in infrastructure here. The Port of Inverness is already a great asset for the city, but now it is going to grow and get better.

“Lastly, and really importantly, part of the green freeport mechanism is the rates businesses benefit from by being here, are being invested back into Inverness.

“We’re working really closely with Highland Council to look closely at community capacity issues.

“That could be housing, it could be childcare facilities, it could be social facilities.”

How long will freeport benefits take to be seen?

When I asked Mr MacPherson when we would actually see these benefits, he said we already are seeing some.

He answered: “Many businesses have invested in their facilities here, which they may not have done if not for the fact it’s a green freeport.

“But there are going to be long term benefits which we haven’t seen yet.

“This is a game that’s going to take five to 10 years. Everything’s not happening tomorrow.

“But I think that’s actually quite good, because, you things like extra housing and things that are going to take up of a while to develop.

“So it’s really important that we build this in a measured and considered way and see grow, and it’s already started.”

ICFGF is also described as a “critical part” in delivering the UK’s clean energy ambitions.