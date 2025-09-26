Highland port thinks airport-style scanners is key to more cruise visits

The Port of Cromarty Firth is installing new airport-style scanners ahead of next year’s cruise season, allowing passengers to start or end their cruises in Invergordon.

This means travellers can spend extra days exploring the Highlands before setting sail or stay longer after returning, giving a boost to local hotels, cafes, shops and attractions.

Head of strategy Joanne Allday said: “It’s a great opportunity for the Highlands. Passengers get to explore more, and local businesses benefit from extra visits and spending.”

The investment will create some additional jobs at the port for security and operations.

Cruise tourism brings £28m to Highlands

Cruise tourism gave the port another strong year in 2024, with more than 116 ships bringing more than 213,000 passengers to Invergordon port

The sector contributed an estimated £28 million to the Highland economy.

One highlight was the first Highland visit of Cunard’s Queen Anne, during her maiden British Isles voyage.

These figures build on a landmark 2023, when the port and its partners secured Green Freeport status.

Turnover dipped in 2024 to £14.6m from £16.4m the year before, while profits fell to £3.7m from £5.8m.

Even so, the trust port remains strong across its core markets of cruise, renewables and energy.

Renewables crucial for Port of Cromarty Firth

Renewables accounted for almost half of revenue at 48%, with cruise at 29% and oil and gas at 16%.

A standout achievement in 2024 came with the successful completion of the Moray West offshore wind project, handled at the Invergordon Service Base.

The port marshalled 62 extra-large monopiles, each 90 metres long and weighing up to 2,000 tonnes – the largest installation of its kind in Europe.

Chief executive Alex Campbell said the port’s 2024 performance proved it could deliver for global energy developers and local communities.

“Every project we complete generates jobs, opportunities and investment across the Highlands,” he added. “Ensuring this region remains at the heart of the energy transition.”

Positive feedback from cruise passengers

Joanne Allday highlighted the human side of the cruise business. Passengers often tell staff the Highlands feel like something out of a movie.

“They absolutely adore the region and the town itself,” she said. “It’s incredibly positive feedback.”

The port also works closely with local retailers to ensure passengers spend time and money in the town.

Maps are provided to independent visitors, while social media campaigns introduce them to shops and cafes.

Volunteers from Invergordon Tourism Alliance also greet passengers, enhancing the visitor experience.

New scanners at port of Cromarty Firth

Even as 2025 sees a small dip in cruise calls due to competition from other ports in Scotland and the reopening of Baltic destinations, bookings for 2026 and 2027 are already strong, with 107 and 109 cruise calls confirmed.

Ms Allday added that scanners will support turnaround calls, where passengers can join or leave a cruise in Invergordon, creating additional overnight stays and spending in the Highlands.

“It’s a way to extend their visit and benefit the local economy,” she said. “Typically they don’t stay overnight if they’re on one of the transit calls.”

Across 2024, the port handled 715 ship arrivals, 1,011 acts of pilotage and 13.01 million gross tonnes.

Safety standards remained high, earning a distinction award from the British Safety Council.

Port chair Hugh Mitchell said: “Once again, we have delivered a strong trading surplus that allows us to reinvest in the port and support the Highland economy.”