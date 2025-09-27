Aberdeen husband-and-wife duo launch new CrossFit gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen husband-and-wife duo launch new CrossFit gym

Larni Henry has been involved with the fitness industry since she was 19, and was keen to turn a hobby into a business.

By Kelly Wilson
Shaun & Larni Henry, owners of CrossFit SAR in Cults Business Park. Image: FRPR
A husband-and-wife team has turned their passion for fitness into a new business, opening a CrossFit gym in Cults.

Shaun and Larni Henry have signed a five-year lease for the 1,507 sq ft unit within Cults Business Park.

The duo opened the doors to CrossFit SAR just two weeks ago and have already attracted 30 members.

They are now targeting reaching 100 members within the first year.

CrossFit SAR perfect location

Larni has been involved with the fitness industry since she was 19, and was keen to turn a hobby into a business.

The 41-year-old said: “Whilst I was on maternity leave we had seen a unit up for lease in Cults and Shaun made an appointment to go and view it.

“He said there’s no harm, we’ll go and have a look. I was thinking it’s madness, how can we do that?

CrossFit SAR has opened at Cults Business Park. Image: FRPR

“After going to see the space we realised it would be perfect for a CrossFit gym.”

The couple got the keys for the unit in June and have invested a five-figure sum in renovating the space and buying equipment including barbells, plates, dumbbells, and kettlebells.

Mum-of-two Larni said: “The feedback so far has been fantastic.

“Everybody’s responding well to the classes and have been spreading the word.

“We’re looking to grow the business further by doing mother and baby and women-only classes.”

‘Exciting and fresh’

Larni currently teaches 20 classes a week and the gym is open six days a week.

Shaun, who works full-time in oil and gas, said: “We’re bringing something exciting, fresh and community-driven to Aberdeen.

“CrossFit SAR isn’t just a gym; it’s where fitness meets fun and where you’ll find a supportive community that motivates you every step of the way.

Inside of CrossFit SAR gym. Image: FRPR

“We’re creating a space here at Cults where you can feel welcome, supported and energised.”

Cults Business Park, in Station Road, comprises a range of recently refurbished office and hybrid units.

Following this latest deal, 3,182 sq ft remains available across two units at the site owned by Knight Property Group.

Conversation