Aberdeen husband-and-wife duo launch new CrossFit gym

A husband-and-wife team has turned their passion for fitness into a new business, opening a CrossFit gym in Cults.

Shaun and Larni Henry have signed a five-year lease for the 1,507 sq ft unit within Cults Business Park.

The duo opened the doors to CrossFit SAR just two weeks ago and have already attracted 30 members.

They are now targeting reaching 100 members within the first year.

CrossFit SAR perfect location

Larni has been involved with the fitness industry since she was 19, and was keen to turn a hobby into a business.

The 41-year-old said: “Whilst I was on maternity leave we had seen a unit up for lease in Cults and Shaun made an appointment to go and view it.

“He said there’s no harm, we’ll go and have a look. I was thinking it’s madness, how can we do that?

“After going to see the space we realised it would be perfect for a CrossFit gym.”

The couple got the keys for the unit in June and have invested a five-figure sum in renovating the space and buying equipment including barbells, plates, dumbbells, and kettlebells.

Mum-of-two Larni said: “The feedback so far has been fantastic.

“Everybody’s responding well to the classes and have been spreading the word.

“We’re looking to grow the business further by doing mother and baby and women-only classes.”

‘Exciting and fresh’

Larni currently teaches 20 classes a week and the gym is open six days a week.

Shaun, who works full-time in oil and gas, said: “We’re bringing something exciting, fresh and community-driven to Aberdeen.

“CrossFit SAR isn’t just a gym; it’s where fitness meets fun and where you’ll find a supportive community that motivates you every step of the way.

“We’re creating a space here at Cults where you can feel welcome, supported and energised.”

Cults Business Park, in Station Road, comprises a range of recently refurbished office and hybrid units.

Following this latest deal, 3,182 sq ft remains available across two units at the site owned by Knight Property Group.