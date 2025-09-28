Five Aberdeen bank buildings set for sale or lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Aberdeen bank buildings set for sale or lease

As the city's banks shift and close, these properties offer investors and developers a chance to make their move.

1 Queen's Cross has been leased to Clydesdale Bank since 1995, trading as Virgin Money. Image: Ryden
By Liza Hamilton

Aberdeen’s high street is undergoing a shake-up, with closures, consolidations, and changing customer habits reshaping the city’s banking scene.

While some branches are closing their doors, others remain, and several former and current bank properties are now up for sale or lease, with others going under the hammer in coming weeks.

1. Santander, 171-173 Union Street – Opening bid £420,000

This property leased to Santander Bank in Aberdeen is up for auction. Image: Future property Auctions

An active Santander branch on Union Street is set to go under the hammer on 9 October, with bidding starting at £420,000.

The 3,169 sq ft property is leased to Santander UK plc until 2030, generating £57,000 per year.

Fully fitted to a high specification, it offers a secure income stream in the busy retail corridor, close to Primark, KFC and Union Terrace Gardens.

2. Virgin Money – Queen’s Cross, Aberdeen – Reduced to £1,950,000

1 Queen’s Cross. Aberdeen. Image: Ryden

The price-tag for this historic granite building, dating from 1865, has been reduced by over £100,000.

Spanning 8,515 sq ft, the property combines classic architecture with a modern rear banking hall and 32 parking spaces.

Formerly home to Aberdeen institution Dizzy’s bar, it offers a prestigious single-let investment in the city’s west end, with long-term income and potential for redevelopment.

It is currently leased to Virgin Money until 2030 at £225,250 per year.

3. Former Bank of Scotland – Greenwell Road – £10,600 a year

Former bank in Tullos seeks new tenant. Image: CBRE

A 1,995 sq ft branch of Bank of Scotland in Aberdeen’s Tullos industrial sector is now available for lease.

Occupied by Bank of Scotland since 1974, the property sits on a prominent corner with a private car park and access to adjacent landscaped area.

With a passing rent of £10,600 per year and a long leasehold running until 2072, its high visibility along Wellington Road makes it a good option for businesses seeking a well-connected, prominent location south of the city centre.

4. Former Halifax Bank – 52-54 Union Street, Aberdeen – Lease available

Former Halifax Bank on Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

At the east end of Union Street, this former Halifax Bank branch offers 4,661 sq ft across four floors, with retail space on the ground floor and offices above.

Available via lease assignment until November 2031 at £75,000 per year, the property includes an eight-person lift and a flexible layout.

Surrounded by high-footfall tenants such as Virgin Bank, Greggs and Specsavers, it provides instant city-centre exposure for retail, leisure or professional operations.

5. Former Natwest Bank, 262 Union Street – Redevelopment underway

The former NatWest bank building on Union Street, in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Black Atom Group is transforming the former NatWest Bank building at 262 Union Street, which it acquired last year.

Passers-by may have noticed ongoing construction creating two new ground-floor units.

Following the completion of the retail and restaurant spaces, residential flats will be made available to let, with a target completion date of late 2025/early 2026.

Director Chris Goymer commented last year: “Our plan includes a £1 million investment into the property, ensuring that this iconic space on Union Street receives the attention it deserves.”

 

