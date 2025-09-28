Five Aberdeen bank buildings set for sale or lease

Aberdeen’s high street is undergoing a shake-up, with closures, consolidations, and changing customer habits reshaping the city’s banking scene.

While some branches are closing their doors, others remain, and several former and current bank properties are now up for sale or lease, with others going under the hammer in coming weeks.

1. Santander, 171-173 Union Street – Opening bid £420,000

An active Santander branch on Union Street is set to go under the hammer on 9 October, with bidding starting at £420,000.

The 3,169 sq ft property is leased to Santander UK plc until 2030, generating £57,000 per year.

Fully fitted to a high specification, it offers a secure income stream in the busy retail corridor, close to Primark, KFC and Union Terrace Gardens.

2. Virgin Money – Queen’s Cross, Aberdeen – Reduced to £1,950,000

The price-tag for this historic granite building, dating from 1865, has been reduced by over £100,000.

Spanning 8,515 sq ft, the property combines classic architecture with a modern rear banking hall and 32 parking spaces.

Formerly home to Aberdeen institution Dizzy’s bar, it offers a prestigious single-let investment in the city’s west end, with long-term income and potential for redevelopment.

It is currently leased to Virgin Money until 2030 at £225,250 per year.

3. Former Bank of Scotland – Greenwell Road – £10,600 a year

A 1,995 sq ft branch of Bank of Scotland in Aberdeen’s Tullos industrial sector is now available for lease.

Occupied by Bank of Scotland since 1974, the property sits on a prominent corner with a private car park and access to adjacent landscaped area.

With a passing rent of £10,600 per year and a long leasehold running until 2072, its high visibility along Wellington Road makes it a good option for businesses seeking a well-connected, prominent location south of the city centre.

4. Former Halifax Bank – 52-54 Union Street, Aberdeen – Lease available

At the east end of Union Street, this former Halifax Bank branch offers 4,661 sq ft across four floors, with retail space on the ground floor and offices above.

Available via lease assignment until November 2031 at £75,000 per year, the property includes an eight-person lift and a flexible layout.

Surrounded by high-footfall tenants such as Virgin Bank, Greggs and Specsavers, it provides instant city-centre exposure for retail, leisure or professional operations.

5. Former Natwest Bank, 262 Union Street – Redevelopment underway

Black Atom Group is transforming the former NatWest Bank building at 262 Union Street, which it acquired last year.

Passers-by may have noticed ongoing construction creating two new ground-floor units.

Following the completion of the retail and restaurant spaces, residential flats will be made available to let, with a target completion date of late 2025/early 2026.

Director Chris Goymer commented last year: “Our plan includes a £1 million investment into the property, ensuring that this iconic space on Union Street receives the attention it deserves.”