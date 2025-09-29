Fife Arms hotel owner’s losses nearly double to £11.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Fife Arms hotel owner’s losses nearly double to £11.4 million

The loss came despite a rise in occupancy at the celebrated Braemar hotel.

By Liza Hamilton
The Fife Arms in Braemar.
The art-filled Fife Arms hotel in Braemar. Image: DC Thomson.

New accounts for Braemar’s luxury Fife Arms hotel show losses almost doubled last year.

The report filed at Companies House show Artfarm Ltd recorded a loss of £11.4 million – up from £6.6m the previous year.

This is despite record turnover and continued acclaim for the Aberdeenshire property.

The UK arm of Swiss-owned Artfarm Group posted turnover of £20.2m. This is up from £17.3m in 2023.

Staff numbers also rose in the financial year to December 29, reaching 479 from 389 the year before.

Growth under ‘development phase’

Director Jonathan Cornaby said 2024 marked further progress in the group’s expansion.

The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms

“2024 was a successful year in the evolution of Artfarm, with remarkable growth in sales year-on-year,” he said.

He highlighted the Fife Arms, Ballater’s Fish Shop and Invercauld Mews pub, alongside new initiatives in London and Somerset.

Despite widening losses, Mr Cornaby said the company was satisfied with its performance as the company is currently in its “development phase”.

Fife Arms hotel continues to shine

The Fife Arms hotel remains the jewel in the Artfarm crown. Occupancy rose to 76%, up from 73% in 2023.

The hotel generated £2m in operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and one-off costs – up 16% from the year before.

It also won two Michelin keys in the guide’s inaugural awards and was voted Conde Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice No. 1 Hotel.

The Fife Arms continues to be a magnet for royalty and celebrities.

Mr Cornaby said: “The hotel continues to deliver high guest satisfaction and significant press and PR coverage.

“Given these developments – both current and future – and building on the existing portfolio, Artfarm believes it is uniquely placed to take advantage of what its customers clearly tell us is a truly inspiring proposition.”

Supporting Braemar and local communities

The group’s hotels and restaurants emphasise art and community engagement, hosting residencies for artists, workshops for schools, and events including the Braemar Literary Festival – attended by Queen Camilla – and the Festival of Fashion.

Local investment also continued, with the construction of a public tennis court in Braemar and ongoing support for suppliers and producers in Scotland.

Last year, Artfarm confirmed it had also purchased the nearby Braemar Kirk to help develop Fife Arms’ “hospitality offerings”.

Inside the Fife Arms, Braemar.

Mr Cornaby said: “Artfarm believes that art has a unique power to inspire, and through this passion for art, coupled with a commitment to community, education, people and place, its ground-breaking hospitality offer can be defined.

“We continue to support living standards across our estate and particularly in Scotland where we invest in property to support the local economy and provide considerable employment opportunities in rural areas.”

Artfarm Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Artfarm Group Limited, based in London.

The ultimate parent company is Elidalbo AG in Switzerland, controlled by Iwan and Manuela Wirth.

Conversation