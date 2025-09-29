Fife Arms hotel owner’s losses nearly double to £11.4 million

New accounts for Braemar’s luxury Fife Arms hotel show losses almost doubled last year.

The report filed at Companies House show Artfarm Ltd recorded a loss of £11.4 million – up from £6.6m the previous year.

This is despite record turnover and continued acclaim for the Aberdeenshire property.

The UK arm of Swiss-owned Artfarm Group posted turnover of £20.2m. This is up from £17.3m in 2023.

Staff numbers also rose in the financial year to December 29, reaching 479 from 389 the year before.

Growth under ‘development phase’

Director Jonathan Cornaby said 2024 marked further progress in the group’s expansion.

“2024 was a successful year in the evolution of Artfarm, with remarkable growth in sales year-on-year,” he said.

He highlighted the Fife Arms, Ballater’s Fish Shop and Invercauld Mews pub, alongside new initiatives in London and Somerset.

Despite widening losses, Mr Cornaby said the company was satisfied with its performance as the company is currently in its “development phase”.

Fife Arms hotel continues to shine

The Fife Arms hotel remains the jewel in the Artfarm crown. Occupancy rose to 76%, up from 73% in 2023.

The hotel generated £2m in operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and one-off costs – up 16% from the year before.

It also won two Michelin keys in the guide’s inaugural awards and was voted Conde Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice No. 1 Hotel.

Mr Cornaby said: “The hotel continues to deliver high guest satisfaction and significant press and PR coverage.

“Given these developments – both current and future – and building on the existing portfolio, Artfarm believes it is uniquely placed to take advantage of what its customers clearly tell us is a truly inspiring proposition.”

Supporting Braemar and local communities

The group’s hotels and restaurants emphasise art and community engagement, hosting residencies for artists, workshops for schools, and events including the Braemar Literary Festival – attended by Queen Camilla – and the Festival of Fashion.

Local investment also continued, with the construction of a public tennis court in Braemar and ongoing support for suppliers and producers in Scotland.

Last year, Artfarm confirmed it had also purchased the nearby Braemar Kirk to help develop Fife Arms’ “hospitality offerings”.

Mr Cornaby said: “Artfarm believes that art has a unique power to inspire, and through this passion for art, coupled with a commitment to community, education, people and place, its ground-breaking hospitality offer can be defined.

“We continue to support living standards across our estate and particularly in Scotland where we invest in property to support the local economy and provide considerable employment opportunities in rural areas.”

Artfarm Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Artfarm Group Limited, based in London.

The ultimate parent company is Elidalbo AG in Switzerland, controlled by Iwan and Manuela Wirth.