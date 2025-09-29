North-east family bakery hits £11.5 million turnover and plans to hire more staff

An Aberdeenshire bakery has hit a new milestone, with turnover climbing to £11.5 million as demand for its rolls, doughnuts and pies continues to soar.

Murdoch Allan, which was founded in 1991, currently employs 185 people and is looking to employ more as it scales up production to meet customers’ growing appetite for its baked goods.

Its success across supermarkets continues to grow with Aldi selling 150,000 of its morning rolls and 400,000 cakes every week.

Murdoch Allan is also the supplier of Aberdeen FC’s famous Pittodrie Pies, selling more than two million since 2018.

Doughnuts and yum yums best sellers

But it’s been the growth seen across Aldi’s Scottish stores that has seen product numbers soar.

The family-run bakery, led by managing director Paul Allan, sells more than 20,000 morning rolls to Aldi customers every week, making it one of its bestselling Scottish bakery products.

Paul said: “The big growth through Aldi has been great.

“We sell 150,000 rolls a week, and about 400,000 cakes, with the best-selling being custard and caramel doughnuts, and the iced jam doughnut.

“Second to that would be yum-yums.

“We started from zero products three years ago to where we’re at now which is really good.”

Murdoch Allan rising turnover

Launching with just two products, Murdoch Allan now supplies 12 lines across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores.

The company also supplies Asda, Co-op Local, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

Turnover has also grown to £11.5m with Paul expecting to hire more staff before the end of the year.

He said: “Staffing-wise we’re looking to take on more people with 15 expected before the end of the year.

“Everything is going very well and we plan to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Murdoch Allan has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: “We’re proud to support Paul and his team, and we look forward to bringing even more of their fantastic products to Aldi shelves in the future.”