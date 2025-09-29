North-east family bakery hits £11.5 million turnover and plans to hire more staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east family bakery hits £11.5 million turnover and plans to hire more staff

Murdoch Allan is also the supplier of Aberdeen FC’s famous Pittodrie Pies, selling more than two million since 2018.

By Kelly Wilson
Paul & Katrina Allan, Murdoch Allan directors. Image: Big Partnership
An Aberdeenshire bakery has hit a new milestone, with turnover climbing to £11.5 million as demand for its rolls, doughnuts and pies continues to soar.

Murdoch Allan, which was founded in 1991, currently employs 185 people and is looking to employ more as it scales up production to meet customers’ growing appetite for its baked goods.

Its success across supermarkets continues to grow with Aldi selling 150,000 of its morning rolls and 400,000 cakes every week.

Murdoch Allan is also the supplier of Aberdeen FC’s famous Pittodrie Pies, selling more than two million since 2018.

Doughnuts and yum yums best sellers

But it’s been the growth seen across Aldi’s Scottish stores that has seen product numbers soar.

The family-run bakery, led by managing director Paul Allan, sells more than 20,000 morning rolls to Aldi customers every week, making it one of its bestselling Scottish bakery products.

Paul said: “The big growth through Aldi has been great.

Murdoch Allan selection of cakes. Image: Big Partnership

“We sell 150,000 rolls a week, and about 400,000 cakes, with the best-selling being custard and caramel doughnuts, and the iced jam doughnut.

“Second to that would be yum-yums.

“We started from zero products three years ago to where we’re at now which is really good.”

Murdoch Allan rising turnover

Launching with just two products, Murdoch Allan now supplies 12 lines across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores.

The company also supplies Asda, Co-op Local, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

Turnover has also grown to £11.5m with Paul expecting to hire more staff before the end of the year.

He said: “Staffing-wise we’re looking to take on more people with 15 expected before the end of the year.

Murdoch Allan managing director Paul Allan. Image: Korero

“Everything is going very well and we plan to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Murdoch Allan has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: “We’re proud to support Paul and his team, and we look forward to bringing even more of their fantastic products to Aldi shelves in the future.”

