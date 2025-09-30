Aberdeen motor group’s £12m city investment drives rising sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen motor group’s £12m city investment drives rising sales

The business has operated in the Granite City for more than 50 years and now has sales exceeding £1 billion.

By Kelly Wilson
Skoda showroom in Aberdeen. Image: John Clark Motor Group
Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark Motor Group has reported rising sales and continued expansion despite challenges in the sector.

The firm can trace its history in the Granite City back more than 50 years to the opening of Lothian Sports Cars in Broomhill Road.

It now boasts a range of franchises across multiple sites in Aberdeen including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Mini, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Nissan.

The past year has seen the company invest £12 million in “major redevelopment works” to expand its Skoda, Seat and Cupra dealership in Craigshaw Road.

It also bought the Kia car franchise in Peterhead after acquiring the brand from Gillanders Motors.

John Clark growing car sales

The firm said the figures showed a year of “solid performance”, despite challenging used car market conditions in late 2024 and rising interest costs.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2024 show a rise in sales to £1.07 billion from £1.03bn recorded in 2023.

Pre-tax profit has dropped to £19m from £22.9m in 2023.

Its aftersales operations also performed well, generating revenue growth of 9% to £103.8m.

John Clark Motor Group sells Renault, Alpine, Dacia and Nissan vehicles on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “Despite market headwinds, we have once again demonstrated our ability to adapt quickly and deliver robust results.

“Our team continue to grow and be amongst the best in the industry, and we are proud of the results that have been delivered in 2024.

“Our balance sheet is stronger, our cash position healthy, and we remain well placed to capitalise on future opportunities across the UK.”

Last year John Clark Motor Group made 15,468 new car sales compared to 13,428 in 2023. Used car sales were 19,698 against 18,412 in 2023.

Continued investment

The company said staff headcount rose to 1,385, reflecting both expansion and the group’s ongoing investment in people.

Significant resources were dedicated to training, apprenticeships, and management development to support long-term growth.

Cupra showroom in Aberdeen. Image: John Clark Motor Group

It also partnered with Chinese brand BYD for the first time in Aberdeen with a site opening in Abbotswell Road selling a range of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The firm said: “The introduction of BYD marks another exciting new franchise partner joining our portfolio, building on the addition of Kia in 2024.

“These steps reflect the continued commitment to broadening our product line-up and demonstrate that, even in the face of economic headwinds, the group is well-positioned for further growth with more to come in the near future.”

Positive despite challenges

The group highlighted challenges around recruitment, retention, and rising costs across the sector, alongside consumer uncertainty driven by wider economic and political factors.

Electric vehicle sales also remain an area of market volatility.

However, John Clark Motor Group said it entered 2025 confident in its ability to continue investing in its people, facilities, and franchise partnerships, while exploring future acquisition opportunities.

John Clark Motor Group has 19 brands across 41 locations in Scotland.

