Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread hits record £200 million sales

Moray’s iconic Walker’s Shortbread has celebrated a record year, reporting sales of over £200 million for the first time, despite rising costs and global supply challenges.

The family-owned bakery also saw profits climb to over £18m, up from £14.8m in 2023, according to the 2024 accounts filed at Companies House.

The year was also tinged with sadness. Sir James Walker CBE, the third-generation family leader and long-time guiding force behind the brand, died in December at age 80.

He spent more than six decades helping grow Walker’s from a small Speyside bakery to an internationally recognised company.

Tributes were paid by leading Scottish business figures at the time of his death, including former schoolfriend Sir Ian Wood.

“Sir Jim’s leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker’s into the company it is today,” said managing director Joseph Walker, in the strategic report.

“His contribution to both the group and the wider Scottish food industry, over many decades, was exceptional.”

Strong domestic and international growth

Turnover rose to £201m in 2024, up from £184m the previous year.

UK sales grew by over 13%, boosted by strong festive demand, while international markets rose 5.8%.

“The year under review saw significant top-line sales growth, with the business reporting sales in excess of £200m for the first time,” said Mr Walker.

“This milestone reflects the strength of the business’s historic foundations, combined with the positive market response to our refreshed brand identity.”

The workforce expanded to 1,255 employees, up 45 from 2023, reflecting ongoing investment in the Highlands. Walker’s remains the largest private-sector employer in Moray.

The board acknowledged the “immensely valuable contribution of its local, national and international workforce”.

“Their dedication has been fundamental in navigating challenging trading conditions and delivering continued success,” added Mr Walker.

Walker’s Shortbread progresses automation

Labour shortages, inflation and global supply pressures continued to challenge the business.

In response, the firm has enhanced recruitment, retention and pay and is progressing automation “where feasible”.

A major highlight came with the award of a royal warrant from King Charles III, recognising Walker’s as a supplier of shortbread and oatcakes to the Royal Household.

Mr Walker described it as a “great honour” and recognition of its commitment to baking for over a century.

Looking ahead

Despite ongoing external pressures, the board remains confident in the company’s long-term prospects.

“Global demand for the Walker’s brand continues to grow, with key markets in the United States and the United Kingdom again demonstrating year-on-year growth,” said Mr Walker.

“We remain focused on what we can control, namely supplying the world’s finest shortbread to our customers and consumers.

“We continue to operate in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner, whilst creating employment in the heart of the Highlands of Scotland, delivering for our shareholders, investing in the future and maintaining financial discipline.”