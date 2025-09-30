Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread hits record £200 million sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread hits record £200 million sales

It was a bittersweet year for the iconic Highland food firm after the sudden passing of Sir James Walker, former joint managing director.

By Liza Hamilton
Walker's Shortbread headquarters at Aberlour in Moray.
Walker's Shortbread headquarters at Aberlour in Moray. Image: Jason hedges/DC Thomson

Moray’s iconic Walker’s Shortbread has celebrated a record year, reporting sales of over £200 million for the first time, despite rising costs and global supply challenges.

The family-owned bakery also saw profits climb to over £18m, up from £14.8m in 2023, according to the 2024 accounts filed at Companies House.

The year was also tinged with sadness. Sir James Walker CBE, the third-generation family leader and long-time guiding force behind the brand, died in December at age 80.

He spent more than six decades helping grow Walker’s from a small Speyside bakery to an internationally recognised company.

Tributes were paid by leading Scottish business figures at the time of his death, including former schoolfriend Sir Ian Wood.

Sir Jim Walker
The late Sir James Walker CBE, pictured in 2014. Image: Gordon Lennox.

“Sir Jim’s leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker’s into the company it is today,” said managing director Joseph Walker, in the strategic report.

“His contribution to both the group and the wider Scottish food industry, over many decades, was exceptional.”

Strong domestic and international growth

Turnover rose to £201m in 2024, up from £184m the previous year.

UK sales grew by over 13%, boosted by strong festive demand, while international markets rose 5.8%.

“The year under review saw significant top-line sales growth, with the business reporting sales in excess of £200m for the first time,” said Mr Walker.

“This milestone reflects the strength of the business’s historic foundations, combined with the positive market response to our refreshed brand identity.”

The workforce expanded to 1,255 employees, up 45 from 2023, reflecting ongoing investment in the Highlands. Walker’s remains the largest private-sector employer in Moray.

Employee doing quality checks at Walker's.
An employee doing quality checks at Walker's. Image: Walker's Shortbread

The board acknowledged the “immensely valuable contribution of its local, national and international workforce”.

“Their dedication has been fundamental in navigating challenging trading conditions and delivering continued success,” added Mr Walker.

Walker’s Shortbread progresses automation

Labour shortages, inflation and global supply pressures continued to challenge the business.

In response, the firm has enhanced recruitment, retention and pay and is progressing automation “where feasible”.

Storefront of Walker's
Walker's shopfront in Aberlour. The 127-year-old family firm now exports to over 60 countries. Image: Walker's Shortbread

A major highlight came with the award of a royal warrant from King Charles III, recognising Walker’s as a supplier of shortbread and oatcakes to the Royal Household.

Mr Walker described it as a “great honour” and recognition of its commitment to baking for over a century.

Looking ahead

Despite ongoing external pressures, the board remains confident in the company’s long-term prospects.

“Global demand for the Walker’s brand continues to grow, with key markets in the United States and the United Kingdom again demonstrating year-on-year growth,” said Mr Walker.

“We remain focused on what we can control, namely supplying the world’s finest shortbread to our customers and consumers.

“We continue to operate in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner, whilst creating employment in the heart of the Highlands of Scotland, delivering for our shareholders, investing in the future and maintaining financial discipline.”

