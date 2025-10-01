Highland business giant Roy MacGregor shuts down retirement rumours after Port of Nigg sale and Global Energy rebrand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland business giant Roy MacGregor shuts down retirement rumours after Port of Nigg sale and Global Energy rebrand

Mr MacGregor, who will be 73 this year, said he still feels "too young to retire".

Highland business stalwart Roy MacGregor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Highland businessman Roy MacGregor has shut down any retirement rumours following the sale of Port of Nigg in July – and has revealed a new multi-million-pound Inverness headquarters.

Mr MacGregor unveiled a rebrand for his firm Global Energy, which will now be known as Global, as well as a multi-million-pound headquarters in Inverness.

The rebrand, as well as its focuses, will help the group to create around 1,000 new jobs in the Highlands over the coming years.

And boss Mr MacGregor is looking forward to the future, saying he feels “excited and invigorated”.

Rebrand, retirement, and repopulation

Mr MacGregor expects to be around in his role for at least another five years, and revealed retirement is yet to even cross his mind.

In his own words, the 72-year-old feels he is still “too young to retire”.

Mr MacGregor said: “My father is 96 and he still goes to work every single day.

Roy MacGregor has refuted retirement rumours, saying he still has the enthusiasm required. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’m not saying that will be me, but I definitely still have the enthusiasm now.

“I have a great management team who I wouldn’t be able to do it without, but I’ve not considered it. It’s about looking forward.”

Plea to Highland youngsters to stay in north

The new brand and vision for Global, which sets the group’s course for the next five years, is one which makes the group a “future-focused brand”.

Mr MacGregor added: “I think this portrays as a huge opportunity to show people you can live in the Highlands.

“You can work here, you can stay here. Those kind of opportunities for the current and next generation needs to be the biggest consideration.

Roy MacGregor says Highland youngsters can build their future in the north. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

“The Highlands is facing depopulation. Companies can’t sit back and say wait until the thousands of freeport jobs are created, get involved now.”

Mr MacGregor is also making a “plea” to the younger generations to consider this type of career, which can help “to service the future of the Highlands”.

He added: “They aren’t being given a clear and convincing message at the moment.

“People are not 100% sure what the sector is about anymore, and that has to be sorted, because renewables and energy are so important.”

Roy MacGregor on new Inverness HQ and creating 1,000 jobs

Global currently employs around 2,000 staff across its businesses, and Mr MacGregor said that number could grow significantly.

It will also now build a new headquarters at the Inverness Campus, where he feels it’s important for students to know about the opportunities.

Mr MacGregor broke ground on the new multi-million-pound headquarters, which will create space to accommodate up to 50 new staff.

He said: “It’s probably going to go to 3,000. We need to use our Highland network.

“The new headquarters is going to be best placed right next to the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI), where, hopefully, the majority of the future generations of Global is trained.

Roy MacGregor has revealed a new HQ in Inverness for Global. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We need to keep young people here in the first place. A lot of people will go away, do their training, and if they can’t get a house up here, they won’t come back.

“We need to make sure it is attractive to be here. Not only through the UHI, but colleges and we’re also creating a skills hub in the Highlands.

“The skills will be mechanical, engineering, electrical. It’s something we don’t have an abundancy of here, so we need to train our own.”

The new office will sit within HIE’S Inverness Campus Freeport zone and following the completion, Global will shut its Henderson Drive office.

Conversation