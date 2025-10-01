Highland business giant Roy MacGregor shuts down retirement rumours after Port of Nigg sale and Global Energy rebrand

Highland businessman Roy MacGregor has shut down any retirement rumours following the sale of Port of Nigg in July – and has revealed a new multi-million-pound Inverness headquarters.

Mr MacGregor unveiled a rebrand for his firm Global Energy, which will now be known as Global, as well as a multi-million-pound headquarters in Inverness.

The rebrand, as well as its focuses, will help the group to create around 1,000 new jobs in the Highlands over the coming years.

And boss Mr MacGregor is looking forward to the future, saying he feels “excited and invigorated”.

Rebrand, retirement, and repopulation

Mr MacGregor expects to be around in his role for at least another five years, and revealed retirement is yet to even cross his mind.

In his own words, the 72-year-old feels he is still “too young to retire”.

Mr MacGregor said: “My father is 96 and he still goes to work every single day.

“I’m not saying that will be me, but I definitely still have the enthusiasm now.

“I have a great management team who I wouldn’t be able to do it without, but I’ve not considered it. It’s about looking forward.”

Plea to Highland youngsters to stay in north

The new brand and vision for Global, which sets the group’s course for the next five years, is one which makes the group a “future-focused brand”.

Mr MacGregor added: “I think this portrays as a huge opportunity to show people you can live in the Highlands.

“You can work here, you can stay here. Those kind of opportunities for the current and next generation needs to be the biggest consideration.

“The Highlands is facing depopulation. Companies can’t sit back and say wait until the thousands of freeport jobs are created, get involved now.”

Mr MacGregor is also making a “plea” to the younger generations to consider this type of career, which can help “to service the future of the Highlands”.

He added: “They aren’t being given a clear and convincing message at the moment.

“People are not 100% sure what the sector is about anymore, and that has to be sorted, because renewables and energy are so important.”

Roy MacGregor on new Inverness HQ and creating 1,000 jobs

Global currently employs around 2,000 staff across its businesses, and Mr MacGregor said that number could grow significantly.

It will also now build a new headquarters at the Inverness Campus, where he feels it’s important for students to know about the opportunities.

Mr MacGregor broke ground on the new multi-million-pound headquarters, which will create space to accommodate up to 50 new staff.

He said: “It’s probably going to go to 3,000. We need to use our Highland network.

“The new headquarters is going to be best placed right next to the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI), where, hopefully, the majority of the future generations of Global is trained.

“We need to keep young people here in the first place. A lot of people will go away, do their training, and if they can’t get a house up here, they won’t come back.

“We need to make sure it is attractive to be here. Not only through the UHI, but colleges and we’re also creating a skills hub in the Highlands.

“The skills will be mechanical, engineering, electrical. It’s something we don’t have an abundancy of here, so we need to train our own.”

The new office will sit within HIE’S Inverness Campus Freeport zone and following the completion, Global will shut its Henderson Drive office.