Aberdeen business with £40 million sales to be controlled by its workers

Founder Steve Judge said the move to employee ownership would futureproof the growing company.

By Liza Hamilton
Space Solutions employees Phil Muir, Mark Wilson, Kenny Cope, Steve Judge, Victoria Walker. Image: Space Solutions
An Aberdeen business with sales of £40 million a year will now be controlled by its workers.

Space Solutions has made what founder Steve Judge calls a “futureproofing” move by transferring the design and fit-out firm into employee ownership.

The West End-headquartered consultancy which has 166 employees has placed 100% of its shares into an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

This gives staff a direct stake in the business and a say in shaping its future.

Mr Judge, who helped found the business in 1997, described the transition as the next natural step in its journey.

He was part of the senior leadership team that took part in a successful management buyout of the award-winning firm in 2007.

Space Solutions now employee-owned

“Transitioning to employee ownership is an exciting new chapter in the Space Solutions story,” he said.

“We considered several options to futureproof the company and protect its success for our employees and customers.”

Mr Judge will remain in position as founder and managing director, alongside owner and directors Kenny Cope and Mark Wilson.

Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
“Employee ownership was the clear choice and marks a major step in our commitment to the future of the business and to the fantastic team that make it the success story it is today,” added Mr Judge.

“Space Solutions is now wholly owned by the Employee Trust on behalf of the employees which means our team has a direct stake in the business and a shared motivation to deliver results.”

Space Solutions most recent accounts show the firm generated £40m in revenue and delivered major projects, including the Silver Fin building revamp for Shell in Aberdeen.

Next phase of growth

The company, which has a footprint across Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has positioned itself as one of the UK’s leading workplace consultancies.

Its focus spans the entire workplace design process, from architecture and interior design, to fit out and facilities management.

Employees will now share in the financial success of Space Solutions and will have a greater voice in shaping its future direction through a governance board.

Space Solutions operates out of its headquarters on Carden Place in the West End of Aberdeen. Images: Savills

Victoria Walker, director for central Scotland said: “As an employee and member of the leadership team, I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of Space Solutions’ growth, alongside my many wonderful colleagues across the business.

“Not only will the move to employee ownership create a legacy, it will also bring new meaning and purpose for each member of the team, whether they’ve been here from the beginning or have been nurtured through our young talent pipeline.

“Becoming employee owned is testament to their skills, knowledge and commitment.”

