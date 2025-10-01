Pickleball and motor trade operators eye former factory in Aberdeen

The former Belmar Engineering factory in Aberdeen, which went bust earlier this year, is attracting interest from a range of occupiers, including motor trade firms and leisure operators exploring padel and pickleball courts.

The 1.9-acre industrial complex in Torry is now available for sale or to let, either as a whole or in sections, with price on application.

Belmar, founded in 1975 by the Ritchie family, entered liquidation in May, cutting 48 jobs.

The firm specialised in large turning, milling, boring and weld overlay and NDE (Non-Destructive Evaluation), operating from its base at Abbotswell Road in the West Tullos Industrial Estate.

Belmar factory closure and job losses

Liquidator Michael Reid of MHA blamed international competition, falling orders and financial losses for the closure. He said all options had been explored.

“Prior to liquidation, the board tried to sell the business, in whole or in part, but were unsuccessful,” he explained.

With the company shut down, the focus has turned to the future of the Torry site.

Since listing Belmar, DM Hall agent Christopher Paul said interest had already come in from motor trade firms, leisure operators and developers.

“There have been a whole series of parties interested, and a lot of it is leisure based at the minute,” he said.

“Padel and pickleball are two leisure requirements we have been approached about.”

Well-connected location

Nearby occupiers include John Clark Motor Group, Arnold Clark Motor Group, Kaefer Engineering and TAM International North Sea.

The site is approximately two miles south of Aberdeen city centre and three miles north of the AWPR Charleston junction, offering excellent access in and out of the city.

“There are pressures placed on the property because of the surrounding circumstances,” said Mr Paul.

“We’re ensuring our clients are getting the most appropriate pricing – we have made sure it’s reasonably priced and will be well received.”

The site spans 48,150 sq ft across three interconnected buildings and is suitable for continued industrial or redevelopment, subject to planning.

It offers a mix of workshop, storage and office accommodation.

“The main office fronts onto Abbotswell Road and includes cellular and open-plan office space, boardrooms, meeting rooms, and staff welfare facilities,” he said.

“The specification includes carpet-tiled flooring, LED lighting, suspended ceilings and perimeter trunking.

“There’s definitely an opportunity from someone to come in and add their own flair.”

A 32-space private car park to the front of the building is also included.