Losses at Ellon craft beer giant BrewDog reach £148m in past five years

Newly-filed accounts for Ellon-based craft beer giant BrewDog show it lost £36.7 million last year.

It is the fifth successive year the firm has posted substantial pre-tax losses, with the company last announcing a profit in 2019.

After reporting pre-tax profits of £1.1m that year, BrewDog has had losses of £12.5m in 2020, £9.4m in 2021, £30.5m in 2022 and £59.2m in 2023.

Pre-tax losses now total a staggering £148m in the past five years.

The financial strain on the business saw it borrow an additional £20m from its main shareholder TSG Consumer Partners.

The brewer also took on loans in 2022 and 2023 carrying interest rates of up to 18%, adding to its debt burden.

As a result, BrewDog’s annual interest payments rose by £4m to £17.3m

In the latest accounts, revenues showed a small increase on 2023, with £357m reported in 2024, an increase of £2m.

It comes the same year as James Watt, who co-founded the firm with Martin Dickie, stepped down as chief executive citing a desire to spend more time with family and friends after 17 years at the helm.

Chief executive James Taylor who took on the role earlier this year, said 2024 had been a “transformative year” for the company.

‘On going industry challenges’

Despite the multi-million-pound pre-tax loss, the boss previously said the business had returned to profit based on its preferred earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization figure of £7.5m.

BrewDog announced in July this year it would close 10 bars, including its original bar in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate which opened in 2010.

In the directors’ report BrewDog said the decision to close the bars had been taken due to “ongoing industry challenges”.

It stated: “The decision has been made proactively to redefine the bar division’s focus for long term profitable growth.”

The site, located at 17 Gallowgate, is now being marketed as a leasehold assignment, with premium offers invited from potential tenants at £2,500 a month.

Just a month after announcing the bar closures BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie announced he was stepping down from the company and leaving the alcohol industry altogether.

Mr Dickie described BrewDog as “his life for the past 18 years”, but said the time had come to step back for personal reasons.

Increasing competition

The firm said it achieved a record 4.56% share of the UK beer market in 2024 – with the equivalent of 4.5 cans sold every second in UK supermarkets.

However, it remains aware of factors which could hamper efforts to continue to grow.

The report states: “We consider the key risks and uncertainties affecting the group to be the availability and cost of ingredients for our beers and growing prominence of the craft beer market bringing with it more competition.

“In order to mitigate these risks and uncertainties, we continue to source quality hops and malt to brew our innovative beers and continue to look for opportunities to bring our beers to the wider public.”

Continue to invest despite loss

Founded in Fraserburgh and now headquartered in Ellon, BrewDog remains one of the largest employers in the north-east.

The accounts show staff numbers have decreased from 2,618 in 2023 to 2,411 in 2024 with the wage bill reaching £76m.

The reports states: “We are in business to make other people as passionate about craft beer as we are.

“We will continue to invest in our people, our beer, our infrastructure and our breweries.

“We are significantly focused on improving sustainability and transparency, to ensure we make great beer and have a planet to drink it on.”

Looking ahead to the future, the reports states: “The directors have a reasonable expectation that the group as a whole has adequate resources to continue operational existence until 31 December 2026.”