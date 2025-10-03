Boss of Aberdeen shipping firm North Star upbeat on growth prospects despite £7m loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Boss of Aberdeen shipping firm North Star upbeat on growth prospects despite £7m loss

The firm moved into new city headquarters earlier this year and announced plans to hire 100 extra staff.

By Kelly Wilson
A large ship sails towards the camera.
North Star's Grampian Eagle vessel. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeen shipowner North Star has cut its annual losses as it presses ahead with a £600 million investment programme to expand its fleet in offshore wind.

Newly filed accounts show the 138-year-old company recorded a £7.1m pre-tax loss, an improvement on the £9.5m shortfall posted the previous year.

Turnover jumped to £137.5m in 2024, up from £114m in 2023, reflecting higher activity levels across its fleet.

Chief financial officer Fraser Dobbie said the results show “a positive direction of travel” – with strong growth potential still to be realised as new ships enter service.

North Star headcount growth

North Star, which employs around 1,400 people and operates the UK’s largest offshore support fleet, has committed more than £600m to build 10 service operation vessels (SOVs) for offshore wind projects.

Of those, six have already been delivered, with another four currently under construction. Two will join the fleet in 2026, with the others following in the subsequent two years.

It will secure employment for up to 200 workers across the fleet, including up to 100 new roles on and offshore over the next 10 years.

Fraser said: “The figures are good, they show a positive direction of travel but they’re reflective of a business that’s investing in new assets that hasn’t taken delivery of them all yet.

Fraser Dobbie, North Star Shipping chief financial officer. Image: Big Partnership

“We’ve had a lot of headcount growth and that’s obviously coming from us adding to our fleet and transitioning into a new market.”

North Star, which employs 108 staff in Aberdeen, has set a target of operating 40 SOVs by 2040, with Fraser hopeful the business can reach 20 vessels by 2030.

New vessels on way

The company is already enjoying a strong track record in the market, with a 66% win rate on long-term offshore wind contracts in the UK and Europe.

Fraser said this success has underpinned significant financial improvement.

He said: “The business now has over 100 years worth of backlog within the offshore wind market from having nothing in 2020.

North Star Shipping provides offshore infrastructure support 365 days a year. Image: North Star

“EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) has gone from just under £17m to over £29m – that’s 70% growth – and that’s only three SOVs contributing to the figures.

“One of them only started earning revenue in February this year.

“We’ve also just taken delivery of the Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, and there are four more under construction that will add significantly to the size of the business.”

The firm makes interest payments of £15.6m a year.

North Star expects its EBITDA to exceed £65 million once the new fleet is fully operational.

Earlier this year the company moved into a new headquarters at Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells, replacing its long-time base on Queen’s Road.

North Star staff celebrating the move to new headquarters. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The new site offers over 50% more floor space and is described by Fraser as “a statement of commitment to our people, our suppliers and our investors”.

North Star confidence

The company’s focus on diversification and investment leaves Fraser confident about the future.

He said: “We’re trying to add to the fleet all the time by winning long-term work.

“If we can continue to win at our current high rate, well over 50% of opportunities, then we can really grow this business quickly – and with that growth comes jobs.

“It’s not just about adding assets to the fleet. We’ve also invested in people and in a fantastic new head office in Aberdeen.

“We’re really well placed to continue to grow and to win at a really high rate.”

Conversation