Back to planning for Sheila Fleet with changes made to eye-catching Kirkwall shop designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Back to planning for Sheila Fleet with changes made to eye-catching Kirkwall shop designs

A wave sculpture has been removed due to worries it could attract birds and "whistle" in the wind.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Sheila Fleet's future premises in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Sheila Fleet's future premises in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

An Orkney jeweller’s eye-catching designs for its future premises have gone back to planning after they made significant changes to the original proposals.

Sheila Fleet Jewellery had previously put forward plans for 50 Albert Street in Kirkwall, which were granted planning permission by the local council.

These included adding three-storey high bronze sculptures of the county’s famous Old Man of Hoy sea stack to the front and side of the building.

However, after making some significant changes, the business has submitted a new set of plans.

Sheila Fleet plans in Kirkwall shaped by Edinburgh relocation

The new designs are now awaiting a decision from council officials and, if they get the go ahead, it’s likely work won’t begin until January.

As with the previous proposals, the ground and first floors of the building would be used as retail space and the top floor would be an office and area for workbenches.

The big changes under the new planning application are the removal of one of the Old Man of Hoy sculptures – the one on the side of the building.

The previously approved designs for the shop (left) and the new plans (right). Image: Sheila Fleet Jewellery

A steel sculpture of a “wave” has also been taken out of the new plans completely.

Stained glass artwork by artist Shona McInnes, originally from Orkney, has also been moved to the side of the building.

Within the building, a staircase at the rear of what will become shop will be “opened up” and rotated 90 degrees, according to the jeweller’s managing director Martin Fleet.

He explained the business is hoping to create “an attraction” on the outside with “an immersive experience” within the shop.

Sheila Fleet hopes designs will be attraction in Kirkwall

Mr Fleet said: “It’s one of those projects where it’ll be something of an attraction to folk.

“So, you want it to be something that’s going to be of interest. Inevitably that comes with higher costs and needs more time.

“But because we’ve still got the small shop nearby, on Bridge Street, we can keep working on this in the background.

“The changes from the previous application are definitely worth it.

“It’s going to make it better in the long term for the staff and customers.”

Talking through the changes, Mr Fleet said the old staircase was “shut off, boxy, and concrete” in the original plans.

The side view of the new shop designs, featuring a stained glass window by artist Shona McInnes. Image: Sheila Fleet Jewellery.

Under the new documents, it will be reconstructed in steel and be more open.

The decision to remove the waveform sculpture, he said, was based on practicality.

He said: “It was going to be too complex and costly to do.

“We felt we were trying to do a lot with the space already and we don’t want anything to take away from the Old Man of Hoy sculpture – that’s going to be main thing that will draw people in.

‘Old Man of Hoy sculpture at Sheila Fleet will draw people in’

“There were other reasons too. If you create twists of steel, you’re going to get birds sitting on it.

“You’re probably going to get wind noise as well.

“If that sculpture were to cause a whistle and you live nearby, that would drive you crackers.”

Mr Fleet explained that before they started work on their Kirkwall shop, they wanted to finish relocating their shop in Edinburgh city centre.

He said they learned things in that process that they wanted to apply to the Kirkwall shop, which also contributed to the change in designs.

The Old Man of Hoy is one of Orkney’s most famous landmarks. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Fleet said: “We met some specialist contractors while doing the work in Edinburgh.

“In particular, we met a company called Rockworks which reconstructs walls to look like rock formations.

“So, in Edinburgh they made a wall in our shop look like Edinburgh Castle’s volcanic rock.

“In Orkney, we’re going to use the same company to create a geo or cave in the shop that will have rock wall effects, in line with the geology of Orkney.

“We really want to make the whole thing an immersive experience.

“So, delaying work at the shop has been the right thing to do. It’s a long time coming but it’ll be worth the wait.”

Conflicting views on Sheila Fleet plans

The new Sheila Fleet plans for Kirkwall have already received one objection from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

The Edinburgh-based group says the plans would “fundamentally change” the building’s current balance within Kirkwall’s conservation area.

It said the design is “too assertive and will overly dominate its setting”.

In its objection, the group encourages “a more restrained and sympathetic approach” be used.

Notably, there is no objection from the Orkney Heritage Society.

The local group says it has “every confidence” the plans will be a “stunning addition to the street”.

Conversation