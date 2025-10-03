Back to planning for Sheila Fleet with changes made to eye-catching Kirkwall shop designs

An Orkney jeweller’s eye-catching designs for its future premises have gone back to planning after they made significant changes to the original proposals.

Sheila Fleet Jewellery had previously put forward plans for 50 Albert Street in Kirkwall, which were granted planning permission by the local council.

These included adding three-storey high bronze sculptures of the county’s famous Old Man of Hoy sea stack to the front and side of the building.

However, after making some significant changes, the business has submitted a new set of plans.

Sheila Fleet plans in Kirkwall shaped by Edinburgh relocation

The new designs are now awaiting a decision from council officials and, if they get the go ahead, it’s likely work won’t begin until January.

As with the previous proposals, the ground and first floors of the building would be used as retail space and the top floor would be an office and area for workbenches.

The big changes under the new planning application are the removal of one of the Old Man of Hoy sculptures – the one on the side of the building.

A steel sculpture of a “wave” has also been taken out of the new plans completely.

Stained glass artwork by artist Shona McInnes, originally from Orkney, has also been moved to the side of the building.

Within the building, a staircase at the rear of what will become shop will be “opened up” and rotated 90 degrees, according to the jeweller’s managing director Martin Fleet.

He explained the business is hoping to create “an attraction” on the outside with “an immersive experience” within the shop.

Sheila Fleet hopes designs will be attraction in Kirkwall

Mr Fleet said: “It’s one of those projects where it’ll be something of an attraction to folk.

“So, you want it to be something that’s going to be of interest. Inevitably that comes with higher costs and needs more time.

“But because we’ve still got the small shop nearby, on Bridge Street, we can keep working on this in the background.

“The changes from the previous application are definitely worth it.

“It’s going to make it better in the long term for the staff and customers.”

Talking through the changes, Mr Fleet said the old staircase was “shut off, boxy, and concrete” in the original plans.

Under the new documents, it will be reconstructed in steel and be more open.

The decision to remove the waveform sculpture, he said, was based on practicality.

He said: “It was going to be too complex and costly to do.

“We felt we were trying to do a lot with the space already and we don’t want anything to take away from the Old Man of Hoy sculpture – that’s going to be main thing that will draw people in.

‘Old Man of Hoy sculpture at Sheila Fleet will draw people in’

“There were other reasons too. If you create twists of steel, you’re going to get birds sitting on it.

“You’re probably going to get wind noise as well.

“If that sculpture were to cause a whistle and you live nearby, that would drive you crackers.”

Mr Fleet explained that before they started work on their Kirkwall shop, they wanted to finish relocating their shop in Edinburgh city centre.

He said they learned things in that process that they wanted to apply to the Kirkwall shop, which also contributed to the change in designs.

Mr Fleet said: “We met some specialist contractors while doing the work in Edinburgh.

“In particular, we met a company called Rockworks which reconstructs walls to look like rock formations.

“So, in Edinburgh they made a wall in our shop look like Edinburgh Castle’s volcanic rock.

“In Orkney, we’re going to use the same company to create a geo or cave in the shop that will have rock wall effects, in line with the geology of Orkney.

“We really want to make the whole thing an immersive experience.

“So, delaying work at the shop has been the right thing to do. It’s a long time coming but it’ll be worth the wait.”

Conflicting views on Sheila Fleet plans

The new Sheila Fleet plans for Kirkwall have already received one objection from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

The Edinburgh-based group says the plans would “fundamentally change” the building’s current balance within Kirkwall’s conservation area.

It said the design is “too assertive and will overly dominate its setting”.

In its objection, the group encourages “a more restrained and sympathetic approach” be used.

Notably, there is no objection from the Orkney Heritage Society.

The local group says it has “every confidence” the plans will be a “stunning addition to the street”.