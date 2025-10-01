Why Elgin shop owner has targeted Nairn for new High Street business

Elgin shop owner Sarah Holmes plans to open her third store later this year with a new store in Nairn.

The businesswoman already runs the established stationery shop Pencil Me In and the homeware firm Seasgair on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

Now she is making preparations to open a new business Task in Hand in Nairn later this year.

Why Nairn for new opening?

Sarah and her family moved to Nairn earlier this year.

However, she has been targeting running a business in the town since 2022 after spotting the vacant premises.

The unit on The Brae on the town’s High Street has been empty for more than a decade after previously being home to Ross Outdoors.

Despite being vacant for many years, Sarah believes it can still make a big contribution to Nairn’s town centre.

She said: “I thought the frontage was beautiful, and the window etchings would really add to the shop I wanted to create.”

What will Task in Hand bring to Nairn?

Sarah told the Press and Journal that Task in Hand will offer practical items but also products with unique designs, including stationery, robust toolboxes and crafted brushes.

The new store will also recruit two new members of staff to work in Nairn.

Meanwhile, Sarah is excited to add to the offering of independent businesses in the town centre.

She said: “As a shopkeeper, I can’t resist wanting to be part of this.

“The Brae is home to brilliant shops and great places to eat, and I am really looking forward to being part of it.

“Our aim with Task in Hand is to bring together items that are not only useful, but also a pleasure to own.”

Task in Hand is expected to be open in early November and will be open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm with an online store at taskinhand.co.uk

