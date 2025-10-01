Why Elgin shop owner has targeted Nairn for new High Street business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Elgin shop owner has targeted Nairn for new High Street business

The owner of Pencil Me In will open her third store later this year.

By David Mackay
Sarah Holmes already runs Pencil Me In and Seasgair in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sarah Holmes already runs Pencil Me In and Seasgair in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin shop owner Sarah Holmes plans to open her third store later this year with a new store in Nairn.

The businesswoman already runs the established stationery shop Pencil Me In and the homeware firm Seasgair on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

Now she is making preparations to open a new business Task in Hand in Nairn later this year.

Why Nairn for new opening?

Sarah and her family moved to Nairn earlier this year.

However, she has been targeting running a business in the town since 2022 after spotting the vacant premises.

The unit on The Brae on the town’s High Street has been empty for more than a decade after previously being home to Ross Outdoors.

The store on The Brae has been vacant for many years. Image: Sarah Holmes

Despite being vacant for many years, Sarah believes it can still make a big contribution to Nairn’s town centre.

She said: “I thought the frontage was beautiful, and the window etchings would really add to the shop I wanted to create.”

What will Task in Hand bring to Nairn?

Sarah told the Press and Journal that Task in Hand will offer practical items but also products with unique designs, including stationery, robust toolboxes and crafted brushes.

The new store will also recruit two new members of staff to work in Nairn.

Meanwhile, Sarah is excited to add to the offering of independent businesses in the town centre.

view up nairn high street
Sarah Holmes is excited about being part of Nairn High Street. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

She said: “As a shopkeeper, I can’t resist wanting to be part of this.

“The Brae is home to brilliant shops and great places to eat, and I am really looking forward to being part of it.

“Our aim with Task in Hand is to bring together items that are not only useful, but also a pleasure to own.”

Task in Hand is expected to be open in early November and will be open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm with an online store at taskinhand.co.uk

