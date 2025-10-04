Inverness roofing boss was ‘kicked out’ of school aged 15, then returned to repair it in £1 million job

When Sandy Macleod left Goslpie High School at 15 years old, the last words he was told by the headmaster were “We’re wasting your time, and you’re wasting ours.”

Now 64, he successfully runs the Inverness firm Macleod Roofing working on projects spanning across the UK.

Since starting his firm in 1990, Sandy has taken the company from being just one man and a van to a 60-strong workforce with its headquarters on Henderson Drive.

He has even returned to Golspie High School after winning the contract to repair the building’s roof – a job he was desperate to secure.

Building the foundations for Macleod Roofing

Sandy was never a big fan of school, and so when he was 15 he figured it was time for something else.

Once he was told he was free to go, he got stuck into a job on a local farm. A couple of roles later, and he was focusing on a career in roofing.

Sandy said: “School and I just weren’t made for each other, I didn’t enjoy it at all.

“I was practically kicked out the door as soon as I turned 15.

“But I have always been ambitious. I strive to be the best I can be. My previous employer helped me arm myself with good skills.”

And when Sandy was 29, he finished up with his previous employer as a roofer and decided to go at it on his own.

He added: “I was working for a roofer and I finished up with him at Christmas.

“I started on my own in January in Golspie and that’s where it all began. The first part for me was I knew I needed a van.

“Once I purchased one, I put an ad in the local paper and on the side of the van I put ‘distance is no object, as the driver’. And people did ask the driver.

“One job led to two jobs which led to three and so on until it led to the first employee.

“It’s 35 years later now and we’re 60 employees and have done work in every corner of the UK.”

Going back to school to fix roof was ‘top of the class’

Sandy has a number of jobs which he is proud to have been involved in, and he hopes his customers feel the same way once using the company.

But for him, a couple really stick out, particularly the one at his old school in Golspie.

He said: “One of the biggest challenges of growing a company is risk taking. We’ve never been afraid to go further afield or take a chance.

“There’s only one way to find out if we can handle it.

“Golspie High School came up for a pricing and the product they needed wasn’t one we used. So, I took our company CV and started knocking on some doors.

“People listened and said ‘Yeah, you’ll be able to tender for this job,’ so we did.

“We won it and it was done at the cost of over £1 million.

“While our work was being checked we were told by the manufacturer it was some of the finest workmanship they had ever seen. So it was quite an important one for me.”

Sandy said the work helped Macleod Roofing to become the only contractor in Scotland which was approved to lay firestone rubber roofing.

Another of the more notable jobs for him is roofing Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness railway stations.

He added: “The Stirling railway station job was nine months of work, day shift and night shift.

“When we were done, they then asked us to do Aberdeen and Inverness. We create these little chains by doing a good job.”

The Macleod Roofing graft

Growing a company to 60 staff has meant a lot of hard work for Sandy, but he has loved every minute so far.

He said: “It takes time to get to such a sizeable company. It’s learning what you’re capable of and then pushing on.

“As you’re on that journey, you build people around you, it’s how you become stronger.

“And over the years it has helped us get bigger and bigger and make our customer base get stronger and stay loyal.

“We’ve done work for NHS, Highland Council, Police Scotland. We’ve grown ourselves into the biggest contractor in the Highlands.

“The people we do work for know we can deliver what they’re after. And that has been built up through years and years of graft and showing that we can.”

Sandy relocated from Golspie to Inverness in 2002 as he could see the growth in the Highland capital.

He added: “We had our team up the road and then started increasing our workforce here and slowly it was outgrowing Golspie.

“The decision had to be made on where was best for us to be based, and that’s when I bought this place.”

A family of staff

Over his three-and-a-half decades at the helm of Macleod Roofing, Sandy has seen generations of families pass through his company.

He said: “We have fathers and sons working in here, and some who have gone away and retired and then their sons come in and work here.

“We even had a case where a grandad was retiring while his son was working here, and on the same day his grandson started.

“It’s quite a milestone. The biggest thing is that people are retiring after a career here and are happy for their sons and daughters to go into the same company. It’s a good sign for how we look after our employees.”

When asked how often he gets a chance to look back across the 35 years and his achievements in that time, Sandy replied: “I do it quite regularly.

“I can be driving past somewhere and will look up and say ‘Oh, we did that roof.’

“It can be quite funny when you see a roof you did all those years ago and now it’s still there, maybe covered in moss, and you get a chance to remember.

“I was actually up in Caithness on a tour around a castle one time and the tour guide was telling me we went through the original door and so on.

“When I said that it wasn’t, she asked me how I could possibly know that, and that’s when I told her it was us who had done part of the new roof.

“She wasn’t too impressed, I’m not sure she liked me.”

‘Reach for the stars, not the ceiling’

Sandy still anticipates plenty of growth in the future of Macleod Roofing, with the staff at the heart of it.

His apprenticeship programme, which aims to bring in three or four each year, will allow the firm to naturally grow over time.

He said: “It’s a lot different to when I started, you aren’t always working with the same materials you were then.

“My job is to look at where the company can be in five years time and then take us on that journey.

“We have such a great team here that I have no doubts we’ll continue to grow, the company might have my name on it but it doesn’t just belong to me.

“There is a lot of big things happening in the Highlands, and we’re best placed to serve it.”

