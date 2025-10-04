Local Business 15 best pictures from event celebrating the Aberdeen 30 under 30 winners Dozens of people attended the event in the city. Niamh Carr & Millie Wilson, winners of the 30 under 30 list. Image: Rock N Reef Photography By Kelly Wilson October 4 2025, 6:00 am October 4 2025, 6:00 am Share 15 best pictures from event celebrating the Aberdeen 30 under 30 winners Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/6863616/aberdeen-30-under-30-winners-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment An event to celebrate the achievements of those on the Aberdeen 30 Under 30s list was held last night. Dozens of people attended the winners’ reception held at Bartenders Lounge in the city. Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) founder Ross Jolly welcomed guests and said the awards showcased “the depth of talent, drive and creativity shaping Aberdeen’s future”. The Founder’s Award was presented on the night to John-Sigvard Njau, Equinor’s leader in logistics operations and emergency response. Ross said: “In John-Sigvard Njau I saw an individual who perfectly embodies the values of leadership, impact and community spirit that lie at the heart of this initiative.” The 30 Under 30 list of successful young businesspeople was revealed last month. Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the action. AYP 30 Under 30 awards reception pictures Kushagra Kohli and John-Sigvard Njau Kelci Graham, from Neospace, Tylor Webb, Mitchell Cheyne from IKM Testing UK and Ross Mitchell from Petrofac Jo-Ann De Sykes from Aberdeen City Council Mackenzie Liddelow from Sodexo Ross Mitchell from Petrofac Craig Mann and Jamie Shingler both from Altrad Jo-Ann De Sykes from Aberdeen City Council pictured David Kindness from Robertson Construction Eastern Andy Craig, from ATC, Andy Dawson from Sigma Male Image with Aspen Kissinger from Fennex John-Sigvard Njau with AYP founder Ross Jolly Mackenzie Liddelow, marketing specialist Lauren Ironside, Emma Campbell from Three60 Energy, and Fifth Ring’s Greg Fairley Rebecca Morrice from Taqa and Natural Power Consultancy’s Natalie Leader A group shot of the people attending the AYP 30 Under 30 awards reception Kushagra Kohli, Aspen Kissinger and Glen Smith from Port of Aberdeen David Kindness and Ross Aitken from VT Wealth
