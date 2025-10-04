15 best pictures from event celebrating the Aberdeen 30 under 30 winners

An event to celebrate the achievements of those on the Aberdeen 30 Under 30s list was held last night.

Dozens of people attended the winners’ reception held at Bartenders Lounge in the city.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) founder Ross Jolly welcomed guests and said the awards showcased “the depth of talent, drive and creativity shaping Aberdeen’s future”.

The Founder’s Award was presented on the night to John-Sigvard Njau, Equinor’s leader in logistics operations and emergency response.

Ross said: “In John-Sigvard Njau I saw an individual who perfectly embodies the values of leadership, impact and community spirit that lie at the heart of this initiative.”

The 30 Under 30 list of successful young businesspeople was revealed last month.

Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the action.

AYP 30 Under 30 awards reception pictures