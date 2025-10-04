15 best pictures from event celebrating the Aberdeen 30 under 30 winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 best pictures from event celebrating the Aberdeen 30 under 30 winners

Dozens of people attended the event in the city.

Niamh Carr & Millie Wilson, winners of the 30 under 30 list. Image: Rock N Reef Photography
By Kelly Wilson

An event to celebrate the achievements of those on the Aberdeen 30 Under 30s list was held last night.

Dozens of people attended the winners’ reception held at Bartenders Lounge in the city.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) founder Ross Jolly welcomed guests and said the awards showcased “the depth of talent, drive and creativity shaping Aberdeen’s future”.

The Founder’s Award was presented on the night to John-Sigvard Njau, Equinor’s leader in logistics operations and emergency response.

Ross said: “In John-Sigvard Njau I saw an individual who perfectly embodies the values of leadership, impact and community spirit that lie at the heart of this initiative.”

The 30 Under 30 list of successful young businesspeople was revealed last month.

Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the action.

AYP 30 Under 30 awards reception pictures

Kushagra Kohli and John-Sigvard Njau
Kelci Graham, from Neospace, Tylor Webb, Mitchell Cheyne from IKM Testing UK and Ross Mitchell from Petrofac
Jo-Ann De Sykes from Aberdeen City Council
Mackenzie Liddelow from Sodexo
Ross Mitchell from Petrofac
Craig Mann and Jamie Shingler both from Altrad
Jo-Ann De Sykes from Aberdeen City Council pictured David Kindness from Robertson Construction Eastern
Andy Craig, from ATC, Andy Dawson from Sigma Male Image with Aspen Kissinger from Fennex
John-Sigvard Njau with AYP founder Ross Jolly
Mackenzie Liddelow, marketing specialist Lauren Ironside, Emma Campbell from Three60 Energy, and Fifth Ring’s Greg Fairley
Rebecca Morrice from Taqa and Natural Power Consultancy’s Natalie Leader
A group shot of the people attending the AYP 30 Under 30 awards reception
Kushagra Kohli, Aspen Kissinger and Glen Smith from Port of Aberdeen
David Kindness and Ross Aitken from VT Wealth

