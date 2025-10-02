Multi-million-pound price tag on Aberdeen city centre petrol station

One of Aberdeen’s few city centre petrol stations has been put on the market as a prime investment opportunity for £2.35 million.

The site on North Esplanade West overlooks the River Dee, by The Queen Elizabeth Bridge, at one of the city’s busiest junctions.

Agents describe it as one of very few filling stations within the city centre and expect strong interest from investors.

Mark McQueen, partner at Shepherd Commercial, said: “We are hoping it appeals to local or national investors looking for a long-term income.

“There’s a strong tenant in place.”

Aberdeen city petrol station for sale

Motor Fuel Limited, which trades as Motor Fuel Group, occupies the station.

The company is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, running more than 1,200 stations nationwide.

It signed a full repairing and insuring lease that runs until April 2041, leaving more than 15 years unexpired.

The station generates £140,000 a year in rent, linked to inflation through Consumer Price Index uplifts capped at 3% and floored at 1%.

The next review falls in April 2026, with rent expected to rise to £162,310.

At the asking price, the deal reflects a net initial yield of 6.5%, increasing to 7.9% by 2036.

EV charging and HGV pumps

The 0.54-acre site offers a full range of facilities. The forecourt provides eight refuelling points covering unleaded, premium fuels and diesel, along with HGV pumps and AdBlue.

A steel-framed canopy shelters the pumps with illuminated signage and 3.8m clearance.

The site also caters for modern motoring needs with five rapid BP MFG EV chargers delivering power between 150 and 300kW.

Customers can also access a car wash, air and vacuum machines, and screen wash stations.

A Londis convenience store complements the forecourt. The shop includes modern fixtures such as chillers, shelving and checkouts, along with Costa Express machines, tobacco and off-sales.

It also provides toilets and parcel collection points for UPS, Royal Mail and DPD.

The filling station is beside Union Square, Aberdeen Harbour and several major office developments, with good footfall and traffic flow.