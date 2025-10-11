Aberdeenshire entrepreneurs grow £3m firm into £60m online success

What began as a £3 million power tools business in Aberdeenshire’s Ellon has rocketed to £60m turnover — a rise which has left its owners “pinching themselves”.

Alister Sellers and Jamie Child bought Toolden in 2013 through a management buyout.

Fast forward 12 years and the pair are now leading a business with £60m sales and 66 staff.

The company’s website has attracted more than 15 million visitors this year, and processed more than 270,000 orders.

The duo also recently bought their previously rented base in Esslemont Industrial Estate.

Ellon’s hidden gem

Alister admits running the business wasn’t something he’d ever thought about.

He said: “Not that many people know we’re here because we’re not a shop, we’re not retail, we’re sort of hidden away.

“Even we’re pinching ourselves at where we’re at — it just seems to have taken off.

“The previous owner was retiring at the time, and he asked if we’d be interested in buying the business.

“It wasn’t really something we’d ever thought about. But it was our job, and it paid the bills, so we decided to do it.”

‘No idea’ of Toolden success ahead

In 2013, the business relied almost entirely on field and telesales reps, selling directly to customers in a very traditional way.

For the first few years, little changed — until 2016, when they realised the world was moving online.

Alister said: “We decided we needed to get more e-commerce based.

“When we started selling online, we genuinely thought it was just going to be a nice little addition — a few orders coming through here and there.

“We had absolutely no idea of the success.

“The internet was just waiting for someone to come along and do it. And we were lucky we did it at the right time.”

Growth keeps ‘going and going’

Before the pandemic, online sales already made up around half of turnover — but when Covid hit, growth exploded.

And the demand has continued with Toolden processing around 30,000 orders every month.

The warehouse currently holds 60,000 different products.

Alister said: “Our last financial accounts we filed were £39 million, and this year’s will be over £60 million.

“It just keeps going and going.

“What’s been really weird about the growth is we didn’t expect it — it wasn’t something we were chasing.

“We just wanted to do things well, and we’ve been really lucky.”

Ellon roots

The firm currently employs 54 full-time and 12 part-time staff, but plans to increase staff numbers by 40% over the next year to keep up with demand.

Alister said: “With such a huge increase in numbers this year, we’ll be recruiting in all departments.

“That’s also why we decided to buy the land.”

When they bought the company, they couldn’t afford to purchase the site — but now, securing it will allow for expansion, including new warehouse space.

While many in their industry choose to relocate to more central parts of the UK to reduce delivery times, Alister says that’s not on the cards.

“People often say, ‘Why don’t you move down to somewhere like Birmingham where it would be easier?’

“But we’re from Ellon, we live in Ellon, our families are here — we’re an Ellon company and we’ll always be based in Ellon.

“That’s an absolute certainty. Well, certainly in our time, anyway.”