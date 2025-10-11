Aberdeenshire entrepreneurs grow £3m firm into £60m online success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire entrepreneurs grow £3m firm into £60m online success

The firm has had more than 15 million visitors to its website so far this year.

By Kelly Wilson
Jamie Child & Alister Sellers, co-owners of Toolden in Ellon. Image: Alister Sellers
Jamie Child & Alister Sellers, co-owners of Toolden in Ellon. Image: Alister Sellers

What began as a £3 million power tools business in Aberdeenshire’s Ellon has rocketed to £60m turnover — a rise which has left its owners “pinching themselves”.

Alister Sellers and Jamie Child bought Toolden in 2013 through a management buyout.

Fast forward 12 years and the pair are now leading a business with £60m sales and 66 staff.

The company’s website has attracted more than 15 million visitors this year, and processed more than 270,000 orders.

The duo also recently bought their previously rented base in Esslemont Industrial Estate.

Ellon’s hidden gem

Alister admits running the business wasn’t something he’d ever thought about.

He said: “Not that many people know we’re here because we’re not a shop, we’re not retail, we’re sort of hidden away.

“Even we’re pinching ourselves at where we’re at — it just seems to have taken off.

“The previous owner was retiring at the time, and he asked if we’d be interested in buying the business.

Alister Sellers, Toolden managing director. Image: Stripe Communications

“It wasn’t really something we’d ever thought about. But it was our job, and it paid the bills, so we decided to do it.”

‘No idea’ of Toolden success ahead

In 2013, the business relied almost entirely on field and telesales reps, selling directly to customers in a very traditional way.

For the first few years, little changed — until 2016, when they realised the world was moving online.

Alister said: “We decided we needed to get more e-commerce based.

“When we started selling online, we genuinely thought it was just going to be a nice little addition — a few orders coming through here and there.

“We had absolutely no idea of the success.

“The internet was just waiting for someone to come along and do it. And we were lucky we did it at the right time.”

Growth keeps ‘going and going’

Before the pandemic, online sales already made up around half of turnover — but when Covid hit, growth exploded.

And the demand has continued with Toolden processing around 30,000 orders every month.

Toolden site in Ellon. Image: Stripe Communications

The warehouse currently holds 60,000 different products.

Alister said: “Our last financial accounts we filed were £39 million, and this year’s will be over £60 million.

“It just keeps going and going.

“What’s been really weird about the growth is we didn’t expect it — it wasn’t something we were chasing.

“We just wanted to do things well, and we’ve been really lucky.”

Ellon roots

The firm currently employs 54 full-time and 12 part-time staff, but plans to increase staff numbers by 40% over the next year to keep up with demand.

Alister said: “With such a huge increase in numbers this year, we’ll be recruiting in all departments.

“That’s also why we decided to buy the land.”

Toolden employees in their Ellon site. Image: Stripe Communications

When they bought the company, they couldn’t afford to purchase the site — but now, securing it will allow for expansion, including new warehouse space.

While many in their industry choose to relocate to more central parts of the UK to reduce delivery times, Alister says that’s not on the cards.

“People often say, ‘Why don’t you move down to somewhere like Birmingham where it would be easier?’

“But we’re from Ellon, we live in Ellon, our families are here — we’re an Ellon company and we’ll always be based in Ellon.

“That’s an absolute certainty. Well, certainly in our time, anyway.”

Conversation