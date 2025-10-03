Troubled Ellon beer giant BrewDog sells Highlands ‘rewilding’ forest after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Troubled Ellon beer giant BrewDog sells Highlands ‘rewilding’ forest after five years

The brewer faced controversy after 250,000 of the saplings it planted at the estate died in 2023.

By Liza Hamilton
Brewdog founders Martin Dickie and James Watt pictured in 2020 at the site of their Lost Forest, near Aviemore. Image: BrewDog
Ellon beer giant BrewDog has sold its Highlands rewilding forest, ending a five-year environmental project.

BrewDog has sold its Kinrara “Lost Forest” estate near Aviemore to rewilding specialists Oxygen Conservation.

The 3,764-hectare estate, equivalent to 37 square kilometres, was bought in 2020 for £8.8 million, according to Land Registry records.

BrewDog planted new woodlands across about a third of the estate and launched a peatland restoration scheme.

The tree planting initiative was part of the brewer’s efforts to become carbon neutral.

When launching the project, BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Over the coming years we will plant over a million trees to create a native, bio-diverse broadleaf woodland that will pull significant amounts of carbon from our atmosphere to help save our planet.”

BrewDog tackled the Highlands project with characteristic ambition. Image: BrewDog

But the brewer faced challenges with the woodland. In 2023, about 250,000 saplings planted died.

Scottish Forestry paid over £1.1m towards the costs of fencing, planting and maintenance of the project.

The sale price of the forest has not been disclosed.

End of BrewDog’s Lost Forest project

Lauren Carrol, BrewDog’s chief operating officer, said the company takes pride in its achievements at the estate.

She said: “Since we became custodians of this magical slice of the Scottish Highlands, we have worked with partners to restore 745 hectares of peatland and planted over 375 hectares of new woodland.

“We’re proud of all that has been achieved and of the legacy we leave, but the time is right to hand over the reins to an organisation that specialises in protecting and investing in natural capital.

“Oxygen Conservation will be fantastic stewards of the Kinrara Estate. Their experience in scaling up impact through innovation and community engagement is second to none.”

Kinrara Estate is now owned by Oxygen Conservation, one of the UK’s largest private conservation companies. Image: Jason Hedges

BrewDog said sustainability has been central to its culture since the company’s earliest days.

Ms Carrol said a meeting with Sir David Attenborough in early 2020 accelerated the company’s carbon reduction ambitions. This led to the Lost Forest project.

Oxygen Conservation chief executive Rich Stockdale said his team was “blown away” by the work at Kinrara.

“There’ll always be critics on every project,” he said. “But the estate is beautifully delivered and positioned, you’ve got a large area of existing mature woodland in the valley that opens up into this incredible glacial gorge where the new woodland’s going. It’s a magical place.”

Plans include further woodland and peatland restoration. Eco-tourism is also expected, with glamping pods and huts potentially added in the future.

BrewDog’s five-year loss totals £148m

The sale comes as BrewDog navigates wider challenges. Accounts show a £36.7m loss in 2024.

Five-year pre-tax losses total £148m. The company announced the closure of 10 of its bars in July, including its first-ever pub at Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.

BrewDog’s director of Lost Forest Company Neil Simpson with director of sustainability Sarah Warman, pictured in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges

Both co-founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie, have stepped away from the business.

BrewDog remains one of the north-east’s largest private employers. Latest accounts show it has more than 2,400 staff with a wage bill reaching £76m.

Ms Carrol said the company will continue investing in sustainability and operations at its Ellon brewery.

