Troubled Ellon beer giant BrewDog sells Highlands ‘rewilding’ forest after five years

Ellon beer giant BrewDog has sold its Highlands rewilding forest, ending a five-year environmental project.

BrewDog has sold its Kinrara “Lost Forest” estate near Aviemore to rewilding specialists Oxygen Conservation.

The 3,764-hectare estate, equivalent to 37 square kilometres, was bought in 2020 for £8.8 million, according to Land Registry records.

BrewDog planted new woodlands across about a third of the estate and launched a peatland restoration scheme.

The tree planting initiative was part of the brewer’s efforts to become carbon neutral.

When launching the project, BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Over the coming years we will plant over a million trees to create a native, bio-diverse broadleaf woodland that will pull significant amounts of carbon from our atmosphere to help save our planet.”

But the brewer faced challenges with the woodland. In 2023, about 250,000 saplings planted died.

Scottish Forestry paid over £1.1m towards the costs of fencing, planting and maintenance of the project.

The sale price of the forest has not been disclosed.

End of BrewDog’s Lost Forest project

Lauren Carrol, BrewDog’s chief operating officer, said the company takes pride in its achievements at the estate.

She said: “Since we became custodians of this magical slice of the Scottish Highlands, we have worked with partners to restore 745 hectares of peatland and planted over 375 hectares of new woodland.

“We’re proud of all that has been achieved and of the legacy we leave, but the time is right to hand over the reins to an organisation that specialises in protecting and investing in natural capital.

“Oxygen Conservation will be fantastic stewards of the Kinrara Estate. Their experience in scaling up impact through innovation and community engagement is second to none.”

BrewDog said sustainability has been central to its culture since the company’s earliest days.

Ms Carrol said a meeting with Sir David Attenborough in early 2020 accelerated the company’s carbon reduction ambitions. This led to the Lost Forest project.

Oxygen Conservation chief executive Rich Stockdale said his team was “blown away” by the work at Kinrara.

“There’ll always be critics on every project,” he said. “But the estate is beautifully delivered and positioned, you’ve got a large area of existing mature woodland in the valley that opens up into this incredible glacial gorge where the new woodland’s going. It’s a magical place.”

Plans include further woodland and peatland restoration. Eco-tourism is also expected, with glamping pods and huts potentially added in the future.

BrewDog’s five-year loss totals £148m

The sale comes as BrewDog navigates wider challenges. Accounts show a £36.7m loss in 2024.

Five-year pre-tax losses total £148m. The company announced the closure of 10 of its bars in July, including its first-ever pub at Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.

Both co-founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie, have stepped away from the business.

BrewDog remains one of the north-east’s largest private employers. Latest accounts show it has more than 2,400 staff with a wage bill reaching £76m.

Ms Carrol said the company will continue investing in sustainability and operations at its Ellon brewery.