New operator to run Hawco car dealerships across Inverness, Elgin and Peterhead

The firm has bought the Volkswagen franchise, which has a turnover of more than £100 million.

By Kelly Wilson
John Clark Motor Group has acquired Hawco Group. Image: John Clark Motor Group.
Aberdeen’s John Clark Motor Group has expanded into the Highlands after acquiring  Hawco Group.

The family firm, which runs more than 40 dealerships across the country, has agreed a deal for the Volkswagen Group franchise with sites in Inverness, Elgin and Peterhead.

The move comes as brothers John and Kevin Hawco, the last of the founding family still in the business, prepare to retire.

Hawco’s 200 staff and its Audi, Volkswagen, Škoda and VW Commercial Vehicle dealerships will continue to operate from the same sites under the new ownership.

Company growth

Chris Clark, John Clark Motor Group managing director, said the deal was a “natural fit” as both businesses share a focus on family values and customer service.

Hawco Group, started by Jim Hawco in 1953, has a turnover of more than £100 million, selling over 4,300 vehicles and more than £10m of aftersales revenues.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2024 show a 17% rise in sales to £104.4m from £89m recorded in 2023.

Pre-tax profit has dropped to £34,000 from £145,000 in 2023.

Chris Clark, John Clark Motor Group managing director, and John Hawco, outgoing Hawco Group managing director. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

Chris said: “This acquisition not only extends our presence into the Highlands but also brings together two businesses with a shared commitment to heritage, customer care, and community.”

Outgoing managing director John Hawco said the family was grateful for the loyalty of customers and the commitment of staff over the past 70 years.

He said: “As Kevin and I move into retirement, we are confident the new owners, also a family-owned and values-led business, will continue to uphold the principles on which Hawco was built.”

Continuing investment

Newly filed accounts for Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark Motor Group showed a rise in sales to £1.07 billion from £1.03bn recorded in 2023.

Its aftersales operations also performed well, generating revenue growth of 9% to £103.8m.

The past year has seen the company invest £12 million in “major redevelopment works” to expand its Skoda, Seat and Cupra dealership in Craigshaw Road.

It also bought the Kia car franchise in Peterhead after acquiring the brand from Gillanders Motors.

