Aberdeen finance boss Martin Gilbert says north-east at heart of ‘generational economic opportunity’

Aberdeen finance boss Martin Gilbert has said the north-east presents a “generational economic opportunity” for investors.

Mr Gilbert will champion north-east and Highland business and energy opportunities at a summit trying to unlock tens of millions of pounds in investment for Scotland.

He is among 30 leading figures from the energy sector attending the Global Investment Summit in Edinburgh on October 6 and 7.

The landmark event brings Scottish business leaders together with investors from around the world, alongside UK and Scottish government ministers and regulators.

Mr Gilbert, co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of fintech giant Revolut, said the event comes at the perfect time for the region.

He said: “The north-east has a long and proud heritage of entrepreneurship, innovation, engineering excellence, and economic leadership, built not only on the North Sea oil and gas industry but on a wide range of sectors that continue to drive growth and opportunity.”

Martin Gilbert champions north-east investment

Mr Gilbert said he was delighted to showcase the north-east to an audience of investors and decision-makers.

“Today, the region is at the heart of a generational economic opportunity,” he added.

“Waters off the north-east are poised for tens of billions of pounds of offshore wind investment,” he added.

“The Acorn carbon capture and storage project is set to create thousands of jobs through its vital role in decarbonising Scottish industry.

“Alongside the emergence of a hydrogen economy, these opportunities place the region at the forefront of the global energy transition.”

Mr Gilbert said international investors have rightly taken notice, recognising both the scale of the opportunity and the world-class engineering and technical expertise within our energy industry.

“An exciting new chapter is opening for Aberdeen and the wider region if we can get the kind of economic transition we need and deserve,” he said.

“The work of the Energy Transition Zone is already helping to ensure we are ready to seize it.”

Energy transition centre-stage

The summit, the first of its kind to be staged in Scotland, is a joint venture between Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and the City of London Corporation.

It will feature addresses from First Minister John Swinney and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

With the energy transition set to take centre stage at the talks, the guestlist also includes Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Aberdeen’s ETZ Ltd; Adam Morrison, UK country manager for Ocean Winds, and Tim Stedman, chief executive of Storegga, which leads the Acorn carbon capture project at St Fergus.