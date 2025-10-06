Aberdeen finance boss Martin Gilbert says north-east at heart of ‘generational economic opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen finance boss Martin Gilbert says north-east at heart of ‘generational economic opportunity’

Mr Gilbert, co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of Revolut, says it is an "ideal time" for investors.

By Liza Hamilton
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley

Aberdeen finance boss Martin Gilbert has said the north-east presents a “generational economic opportunity” for investors.

Mr Gilbert will champion north-east and Highland business and energy opportunities at a summit trying to unlock tens of millions of pounds in investment for Scotland.

He is among 30 leading figures from the energy sector attending the Global Investment Summit in Edinburgh on October 6 and 7.

The landmark event brings Scottish business leaders together with investors from around the world, alongside UK and Scottish government ministers and regulators.

Mr Gilbert, co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of fintech giant Revolut, said the event comes at the perfect time for the region.

Offshore wind farm
Tens of billions of pounds could be unlocked for offshore wind. Image: RWE

He said: “The north-east has a long and proud heritage of entrepreneurship, innovation, engineering excellence, and economic leadership, built not only on the North Sea oil and gas industry but on a wide range of sectors that continue to drive growth and opportunity.”

Martin Gilbert champions north-east investment

Mr Gilbert said he was delighted to showcase the north-east to an audience of investors and decision-makers.

“Today, the region is at the heart of a generational economic opportunity,” he added.

“Waters off the north-east are poised for tens of billions of pounds of offshore wind investment,” he added.

“The Acorn carbon capture and storage project is set to create thousands of jobs through its vital role in decarbonising Scottish industry.

“Alongside the emergence of a hydrogen economy, these opportunities place the region at the forefront of the global energy transition.”

Martin Gilbert is championing investment in the Highlands and north-east. Image: James Thornley

Mr Gilbert said international investors have rightly taken notice, recognising both the scale of the opportunity and the world-class engineering and technical expertise within our energy industry.

“An exciting new chapter is opening for Aberdeen and the wider region if we can get the kind of economic transition we need and deserve,” he said.

“The work of the Energy Transition Zone is already helping to ensure we are ready to seize it.”

Energy transition centre-stage

The summit, the first of its kind to be staged in Scotland, is a joint venture between Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and the City of London Corporation.

It will feature addresses from First Minister John Swinney and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay.
ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay will attend the summit which aims to drive investment in Scotland’s financial services, energy and life sciences sectors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With the energy transition set to take centre stage at the talks, the guestlist also includes Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Aberdeen’s ETZ Ltd; Adam Morrison, UK country manager for Ocean Winds, and Tim Stedman, chief executive of Storegga, which leads the Acorn carbon capture project at St Fergus.

