Aberdeen subsea firm plans job cuts amid North Sea downturn

Subsea battery firm Verlume has confirmed it is cutting jobs from its Aberdeen office.

The firm, headquartered in Dyce, said the decision had been made due to a downturn in the North Sea. The company has 45 staff in the Granite City.

A statement confirmed overseas opportunities have resulted in a restructuring programme to align the business with its “international focus”.

Verlume would not disclose the exact number of local roles affected, describing it only as a “handful”.

Consultation underway

Verlume has an office in Dyce’s Raiths Industrial Estate, as well as offices overseas in Halifax, Canada, and two in Houston, Texas.

A Verlume spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a consultation process is currently underway involving a handful of Verlume employees.

“We are fully committed to utilising the great talent in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“However, as all of our current commercial contracts and secured future projects are based outside the UK, we are restructuring to align our business operations with this international focus.”

In 2022, the business moved into a larger operations facility in Aberdeenshire amid plans to scale up manufacturing capacity and take on new staff.

Its current north-east base measures in at 20,000 square feet and features a sizable workshop, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

Last month, Verlume secured £2.5 million in funding from the Scottish Government through the Just Transition Fund.

The north-east business said that the funds would go towards assembling and deploying its largest capacity Orah subsea battery.

Verlume turns attention overseas

Verlume was founded by Richard Knox and former engineering director Rob Cowman in 2013 as EC-OG – which stood for East Coast Oil and Gas.

The company received £1.4m of Scottish Government/Scottish Enterprise funding during its start-up phase.

In April 2023 it received £6.6m from The Scottish National Investment Bank with the investment described as an “enormous step forward” for the firm.

Most recently, it has seen success overseas, which included a partnership with Canada’s Kraken Robotics and it appointed Valor Ocean Technologies as its first business development agent in Canada in June.

This followed a successful Canadian project in which it teamed up with two other north-east businesses.

Verlume collaborated with J+S Subsea and Viper Innovations to power subsea operations for an oil and gas project in North America.

In November 2024, the subsea energy management and energy storage technology firm also announced a partnership with Proserv.