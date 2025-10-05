Aberdeen engineer regrets delay in starting business headed for £1m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen engineer regrets delay in starting business headed for £1m sales

Robbie Devine hasn't looked back since setting up Aberdeen Air Source during the pandemic.

By Liza Hamilton
Robbie Devine. Image: Aberdeen Air Source Heating
Robbie Devine. Image: Aberdeen Air Source Heating

When Aberdeen engineer Robbie Devine left a secure job to launch his own renewable energy company, it was a leap into the unknown.

Five years on, his firm Aberdeen Air Source Heating has built a reputation as one of the north-east’s go-to specialists for heat pumps and is on track to hit a £1 million turnover.

His firm now employs five people and recently moved into larger premises at Portlethen’s City South Business Park.

Robbie answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’d been working for a well-known service and repair company but I always had a strong interest in renewable energy.

I could see the growing need for greener, more sustainable heating options and felt passionate about helping people make the switch.

Robbie Devine with team members at Aberdeen Air Source Heating. Image: Aberdeen Air Source

I reached out to Business Gateway to understand the practical steps needed to start a business. With their guidance, I applied for finance to purchase a van, specialist tools, and undertake the training I needed to build my expertise in renewables.

From there, I started Aberdeen Air Source Heating and I’ve never looked back.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s been a mix of hard work, perseverance, and genuine passion.

I’m driven by the difference renewable technologies can make – not just for individual homeowners but for the environment and our collective future.

Every day brings new learning, and that’s part of what I love about it.

Who helped you?

No one builds a business alone.

Early on, I sought out as much guidance as I could from Business Gateway, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), government agencies, and peer networks.

Robbie Devine started Aberdeen Air Source Heating when he was 51. Image: Aberdeen Air Source

My family, especially my wife, have been an incredible source of support. When I had doubts, they reminded me why I started and encouraged me to keep going. Having people who believe in you makes all the difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Be true to yourself. It’s simple, but it’s something I live by. In business, there’s always noise – people telling you what you should or shouldn’t do. But staying grounded in your own values and purpose helps you make decisions you can stand behind.

What is your biggest mistake?

If I’m honest, I wish I’d started sooner. For years, I told myself the timing wasn’t right. Looking back, I realise there’s never a perfect moment. Sometimes you just have to take that first step and learn as you go.

What is your greatest achievement?

There’s one experience that stands out far beyond business. I once helped save two people from being swept out to sea. It was a powerful reminder of what really matters in life and the importance of staying calm and taking action when it counts.

What do you still hope to achieve?

My vision is to develop the business into a one-stop shop for renewable energy in the north-east, offering everything from heat pumps to solar, under one roof.

Conversation