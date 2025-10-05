Aberdeen engineer regrets delay in starting business headed for £1m sales

When Aberdeen engineer Robbie Devine left a secure job to launch his own renewable energy company, it was a leap into the unknown.

Five years on, his firm Aberdeen Air Source Heating has built a reputation as one of the north-east’s go-to specialists for heat pumps and is on track to hit a £1 million turnover.

His firm now employs five people and recently moved into larger premises at Portlethen’s City South Business Park.

Robbie answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’d been working for a well-known service and repair company but I always had a strong interest in renewable energy.

I could see the growing need for greener, more sustainable heating options and felt passionate about helping people make the switch.

I reached out to Business Gateway to understand the practical steps needed to start a business. With their guidance, I applied for finance to purchase a van, specialist tools, and undertake the training I needed to build my expertise in renewables.

From there, I started Aberdeen Air Source Heating and I’ve never looked back.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s been a mix of hard work, perseverance, and genuine passion.

I’m driven by the difference renewable technologies can make – not just for individual homeowners but for the environment and our collective future.

Every day brings new learning, and that’s part of what I love about it.

Who helped you?

No one builds a business alone.

Early on, I sought out as much guidance as I could from Business Gateway, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), government agencies, and peer networks.

My family, especially my wife, have been an incredible source of support. When I had doubts, they reminded me why I started and encouraged me to keep going. Having people who believe in you makes all the difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Be true to yourself. It’s simple, but it’s something I live by. In business, there’s always noise – people telling you what you should or shouldn’t do. But staying grounded in your own values and purpose helps you make decisions you can stand behind.

What is your biggest mistake?

If I’m honest, I wish I’d started sooner. For years, I told myself the timing wasn’t right. Looking back, I realise there’s never a perfect moment. Sometimes you just have to take that first step and learn as you go.

What is your greatest achievement?

There’s one experience that stands out far beyond business. I once helped save two people from being swept out to sea. It was a powerful reminder of what really matters in life and the importance of staying calm and taking action when it counts.

What do you still hope to achieve?

My vision is to develop the business into a one-stop shop for renewable energy in the north-east, offering everything from heat pumps to solar, under one roof.