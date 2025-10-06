BrewDog job cuts hit Ellon HQ as losses top £148m

Craft beer giant BrewDog is cutting jobs across its operations following £148 million in losses over five years, affecting staff at its Ellon headquarters and brewery.

In an internal email on Friday, chief executive James Taylor described the move as a “difficult decision”.

“We’re operating in a tough and fast-changing market,” Mr Taylor wrote. “In order to set BrewDog up for long-term success, we’ve taken time to review our structure and ensure we’re focusing our energy and investment in the right areas.

“These changes have affected a number of roles across several departments.”

The company would not confirm the number of jobs affected, describing the move as part of a plan to “right-size” the business.

BrewDog job cuts at Ellon HQ

The redundancies come after BrewDog’s latest accounts revealed a £36.7m pre-tax loss in 2024, despite a slight rise in turnover to £357m.

It marks the fifth consecutive year of losses, totalling £148m.

The accounts show that 207 jobs had already been cut, with staff numbers dropping from 2,618 in 2023 to 2,411 in 2024 and the wage bill reaching £76m.

To ease financial pressure, BrewDog borrowed an additional £20m from main shareholder TSG Consumer Partners, pushing annual interest payments to £17.3m.

‘Critical’ time for north-east brewer

Mr Taylor said the final quarter of 2025 would be “critical” for the future of the company.

“We have a strong, focused commercial plan in place to deliver against our goals,” he told staff.

“There’s still work to do, but we’re approaching the final part of the year with focus and determination.

“We are confident that the steps we’re taking now will help us operate more simply, stay focused, and drive the business forward.”

Earlier this year, BrewDog closed ten UK bars, including its first ever venue in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate, which opened in 2010.

The closures were part of a broader effort to focus on more profitable operations.

Following this, co-founder Martin Dickie announced he was stepping away from the alcohol industry entirely. He is now focusing on his new medicinal cannabis venture Waterside Pharmaceuticals, based near Newburgh in Aberdeenshire.

Last week, BrewDog sold its Kinrara “Lost Forest” estate near Aviemore to rewilding specialists Oxygen Conservation, ending a five-year environmental project.

Despite the challenges, BrewDog says it commanded a record 4.56% share of the UK beer market in 2024 -the equivalent of 4.5 cans sold every second – and continues to invest in its Ellon site.