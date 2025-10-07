Aberdeen Airport targets new routes after profits soar to £17.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport targets new routes after profits soar to £17.2m

New connections include Aberdeen to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Riga.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport is setting its sights on new routes and greater capacity after profits more than doubled to £17.2 million in 2024.

Turnover climbed 8.7% to £56.4m, driven by strong passenger demand and operational improvements throughout the year.

Passenger numbers grew 1.7% to 2.3m, with domestic traffic up 1.4% and international passengers rising 2.3%.

According to the latest accounts, pre-tax profit rose from £6.8m in 2023, and from £266,000 in 2022.

The airport boosted growth by adding higher frequencies and more capacity on existing routes.

New routes from Aberdeen Airport

Airport director Karan Singh Jandhu said it is now focused on expanding services and growing passenger numbers in 2025.

This includes easyJet launching flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, with the first flight departing on October 27.

Meanwhile, airBaltic will resume its direct service to Riga from June 2026.

An Airbaltic aircraft.
New routes from Aberdeen Airport include AirBaltic to Riga, which resumes next summer. Image: AGS Airports.

“We expect passenger volumes to improve following the announcement of new
routes and increased frequencies on existing routes,” Mr Jandhu said in his report.

“Whilst North Sea oil and gas related activity is expected to be static due to the current fiscal regime, many local companies have a global footprint meaning employees will continue to travel to other oil and gas destinations for work and business.

“Many local companies are also continuing to diversify into the
renewables sector.”

£3.7m spent on upgrades

Mr Jandhu said the airport continues to invest heavily in modern facilities to improve efficiency and passenger experience.

Aberdeen International Airport has added new routes for 2025 and 2026.

“During 2024 we invested £3.7m in capital projects,” he said.

“Major projects included the installation of enhanced technology cabin baggage screening equipment and body scanners to meet legislative changes.”

Ongoing maintenance work aims to extend the life of its runways and building systems, including pavement repairs and upgrades to heating and ventilation equipment.

AGS Airports group returns to profit

Late last year, AviAlliance, a leading private airport operator, acquired AGS Airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie in a £1.53 billion deal.

The acquisition included Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Following the sale, AGS Airports Ltd reported a strong financial performance.

Turnover rose from £195m in 2023, to £220m last year and returned to profit of £13m after a £10m loss the previous year.

Looking ahead, several airlines have announced increased capacity and route expansions across AGS’s three airports.

A spokesman for AGS said: “This is an encouraging set of results that reflects our ongoing efforts in attracting new routes and growing passenger numbers across our airports.

“AGS is in a robust position. We are confident in our ability to build on this momentum, seize new opportunities.

“We will further strengthen the role our airports play in driving the economic and social prosperity of the regions we serve.

“Our route development team are in constant dialogue with airlines about adding new services and capacity.”

