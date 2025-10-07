Aberdeen Airport targets new routes after profits soar to £17.2m

Aberdeen International Airport is setting its sights on new routes and greater capacity after profits more than doubled to £17.2 million in 2024.

Turnover climbed 8.7% to £56.4m, driven by strong passenger demand and operational improvements throughout the year.

Passenger numbers grew 1.7% to 2.3m, with domestic traffic up 1.4% and international passengers rising 2.3%.

According to the latest accounts, pre-tax profit rose from £6.8m in 2023, and from £266,000 in 2022.

The airport boosted growth by adding higher frequencies and more capacity on existing routes.

New routes from Aberdeen Airport

Airport director Karan Singh Jandhu said it is now focused on expanding services and growing passenger numbers in 2025.

This includes easyJet launching flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, with the first flight departing on October 27.

Meanwhile, airBaltic will resume its direct service to Riga from June 2026.

“We expect passenger volumes to improve following the announcement of new

routes and increased frequencies on existing routes,” Mr Jandhu said in his report.

“Whilst North Sea oil and gas related activity is expected to be static due to the current fiscal regime, many local companies have a global footprint meaning employees will continue to travel to other oil and gas destinations for work and business.

“Many local companies are also continuing to diversify into the

renewables sector.”

£3.7m spent on upgrades

Mr Jandhu said the airport continues to invest heavily in modern facilities to improve efficiency and passenger experience.

“During 2024 we invested £3.7m in capital projects,” he said.

“Major projects included the installation of enhanced technology cabin baggage screening equipment and body scanners to meet legislative changes.”

Ongoing maintenance work aims to extend the life of its runways and building systems, including pavement repairs and upgrades to heating and ventilation equipment.

AGS Airports group returns to profit

Late last year, AviAlliance, a leading private airport operator, acquired AGS Airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie in a £1.53 billion deal.

The acquisition included Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Following the sale, AGS Airports Ltd reported a strong financial performance.

Turnover rose from £195m in 2023, to £220m last year and returned to profit of £13m after a £10m loss the previous year.

Looking ahead, several airlines have announced increased capacity and route expansions across AGS’s three airports.

A spokesman for AGS said: “This is an encouraging set of results that reflects our ongoing efforts in attracting new routes and growing passenger numbers across our airports.

“AGS is in a robust position. We are confident in our ability to build on this momentum, seize new opportunities.

“We will further strengthen the role our airports play in driving the economic and social prosperity of the regions we serve.

“Our route development team are in constant dialogue with airlines about adding new services and capacity.”