Business Local Business

Aberdeen’s Wood Group calls urgent shareholder meeting to protect takeover deal

The company is seeking shareholder approval to temporarily suspend the company’s borrowing limit.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood Group's headquarters in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group has called an emergency shareholder meeting in Aberdeen as it battles to avoid defaulting on its debts – a move that could derail its rescue takeover by Dubai-based Sidara.

The meeting will take place at Sir Ian Wood House in Altens, just days before the company must publish its long-delayed annual accounts – a key condition of the £216 million deal.

Failure to agree a “temporary disapplication” of the firm’s borrowing limits would “materially risk jeopardising” the deal, Wood warned.

The firm faces a deadline of October 31 to publish audited accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024.

‘Risk jeopardising acquisition’

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said a breach of its borrowing limits would have “serious and adverse implications” for its ability to access cash.

It said a default “would have a significantly adverse effect on the company’s liquidity position”.

The market update adds: “It would also materially risk jeopardising the acquisition, which remains critical to the company’s future, or any other potential transaction where shareholders would receive any value for their shares.

Wood’s chairman, Roy Franklin.

“It is therefore imperative that the borrowing limit is disapplied prior to publication of the audited accounts.”

Sidara confirmed in August it would go ahead with a reduced 30p per share offer for Wood, valuing the company at £216m – down sharply from an earlier £1.6bn proposal.

Wood’s ongoing issues

Last month Wood chairman Roy Franklin urged shareholders to accept the cash offer from the global engineering group.

The 30p offer represents a 62.7% premium over the last share price before suspension on 30 April 2025.

Wood’s shares have been suspended since 1 May 2025, amid heavy debt and delayed accounts.

As a result of the agreement, Wood also agreed an extension of its debt facilities until October 2028, with the firm’s current debt standing at approximately £1.2 billion ($1.6bn).

The Captain field.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, Wood Group is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies with 35,000 employees across 60 countries.

The firm has been plagued by accounting issues and management turmoil over the past year.

It was forced to bring in Deloitte to review its books, while its chief financial officer Arvind Balan resigned after admitting to an “incorrect description of his professional qualifications”.

Wood said it “unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour” of the resolution at the October 23 meeting.

