Westhill office buildings deal tops £10 million

Tenants include Cala Homes and Kraken Robotics.

By Liza Hamilton
70,000 sq ft of commercial property in Westhill has just changed hands. Image: Knight Frank
A portfolio of seven modern office buildings in Westhill has changed hands in a £10.8 million deal.

The transaction marks the latest in a series of high-profile commercial property deals across the Granite City.

The assets, located across Kingshill Park, were purchased by Glasgow private equity firm Hamilton Kelly Investment Partnership (HKIP) in a joint venture with Revcap.

Constructed between 2014 and 2020, the modern, high specification buildings comprise a total of 70,000 sq ft in one of Aberdeen’s best-performing business locations.

The sites were developed by Knight Property Group. Knight Frank represented the buyer, while Lismore acted for the seller.

Current tenants include Donaldson Timber Systems, Kraken Robotics and housebuilder CALA.

Offices included in Kingshill Park property deal. Image: Knight Frank

Recent analysis from Knight Frank has shown that Aberdeen accounted for nearly a quarter of investment deals in Scotland during the first half of 2025 – its highest share in recent years – with investors seeing value in the city.

John Rae, capital markets partner at Knight Frank, said: “The acquisition of the assets at Kingshill Park was a great opportunity to secure long-term income from a strong micro-location in Aberdeen.

“At the same time, with some vacancy in the buildings, potential to add to existing lease terms, and an adjacent consented development site, there is plenty of scope to add value in the longer term.

“Investor appetite for the Granite City is at its highest in years.”

Low vacancy rates at Kingshill Park

Meanwhile, Matt Park, partner at Knight Frank Aberdeen, added: “Westhill remains one of Aberdeen’s best-performing business locations.

“Kingshill Park, in particular, continues to experience very low vacancy rates across both its office and industrial offerings.

“Availability for best-in-class space is at low levels and demand for the right stock remains relatively strong.

“This puts Kingshill in a strong position for the future.”

