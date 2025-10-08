First look as Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel continues transformation with new luxury suites and whisky bar

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel has unveiled its new luxurious suites as it presses ahead with multi-million-pound refurbishment plans.

The five-star hotel, on North Deeside Road, has transformed three of its bedrooms into suites which have been described as fit for a “King and Queen”.

The brand-new whisky and sports bar, The Cushie, has also opened in the former billiard room.

Owner Sir Jim Milne said the new rooms offer a “level of luxury”.

‘More than a suite’

The three newly designed bedrooms have been named Balmoral, Crathes and Fraser.

Each room has been thoughtfully curated to retain elements of the original rooms, from upcycled furniture and locally inspired artwork to carefully selected ornaments that honour the hotel’s legacy.

The Balmoral Suite features a four-poster king-size bed, built-in wardrobes, a dressing table and a soft seating area with garden views, the suite is complemented by a spa-inspired ensuite with a roll-top bath and separate rainfall shower.

The adjoining Balmoral Lounge provides a spacious retreat with luxury seating, a private bar area, wine coolers, and a pull-out bed for additional guests, complete with its own ensuite.

Marcliffe has described it as “more than a suite” and an “experience reserved for those who expect nothing less than the extraordinary”.

A further six bedrooms on the south side of the hotel will also be undergoing a luxury upgrade. These rooms will include larger layouts, updated interiors, improved air conditioning and enhanced in-room features.

Also adding to the hotel’s offering is The Cushie – a whisky and sports lounge located within the main hotel building.

The space retains memorabilia from the former billiard room, preserving its connection to local sporting heroes and adding a layer of nostalgia and character.

Sir Jim said: “The newly transformed rooms offer a level of luxury and character we’re incredibly proud of.

“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our new Brasserie soon.

“It’s all part of our commitment to evolving the Marcliffe experience with purpose, while staying true to the warmth, charm and spirit that make it so special.”

Work is also currently ongoing to construct its glass domed brasserie, being built in the courtyard, which is expected to open early next year.