First look as Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel continues transformation with new luxury suites and whisky bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

First look as Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel continues transformation with new luxury suites and whisky bar

The hotel has described one of the rooms as "fit for a King and Queen".

By Kelly Wilson
First look inside Marcliffe Hotel's upgraded suites. Image: Balmoral Group
First look inside Marcliffe Hotel's upgraded suites. Image: Balmoral Group

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel has unveiled its new luxurious suites as it presses ahead with multi-million-pound refurbishment plans.

The five-star hotel, on North Deeside Road, has transformed three of its bedrooms into suites which have been described as fit for a “King and Queen”.

The brand-new whisky and sports bar, The Cushie, has also opened in the former billiard room.

Owner Sir Jim Milne said the new rooms offer a “level of luxury”.

‘More than a suite’

The three newly designed bedrooms have been named Balmoral, Crathes and Fraser.

Each room has been thoughtfully curated to retain elements of the original rooms, from upcycled furniture and locally inspired artwork to carefully selected ornaments that honour the hotel’s legacy.

Balmoral Suite at Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
Balmoral Suite bathroom features a roll-top bath. Image: Balmoral Group
Living area within the Balmoral suite at Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group

The Balmoral Suite features a four-poster king-size bed, built-in wardrobes, a dressing table and a soft seating area with garden views, the suite is complemented by a spa-inspired ensuite with a roll-top bath and separate rainfall shower.

The adjoining Balmoral Lounge provides a spacious retreat with luxury seating, a private bar area, wine coolers, and a pull-out bed for additional guests, complete with its own ensuite.

Marcliffe has described it as “more than a suite” and an “experience reserved for those who expect nothing less than the extraordinary”.

The Crathes suite. Image: Balmoral Group
The Fraser suite. Image: Balmoral Group

A further six bedrooms on the south side of the hotel will also be undergoing a luxury upgrade. These rooms will include larger layouts, updated interiors, improved air conditioning and enhanced in-room features.

Also adding to the hotel’s offering is The Cushie – a whisky and sports lounge located within the main hotel building.

The space retains memorabilia from the former billiard room, preserving its connection to local sporting heroes and adding a layer of nostalgia and character.

The Cushie whisky & sports bar at Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
The Cushie is available for private hire. Image: Balmoral Group
The Cushie offers a selection of whiskies. Image: Balmoral Group

Sir Jim said: “The newly transformed rooms offer a level of luxury and character we’re incredibly proud of.

“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our new Brasserie soon.

“It’s all part of our commitment to evolving the Marcliffe experience with purpose, while staying true to the warmth, charm and spirit that make it so special.”

Work is also currently ongoing to construct its glass domed brasserie, being built in the courtyard, which is expected to open early next year.

Conversation