Aberdeen airport rival car park in Dyce hits market for £2.75m

A five-acre car park that sparked a planning row with Aberdeen International Airport is now up for sale, with offers starting at £2.75 million.

The 648-space facility at ABZ Business Park in Dyce is run by Airparks Services Ltd.

It’s being sold as an income-producing investment, bringing in £227,630 a year in rent with nearly 18 years left on the lease.

Just 500 metres from the airport terminal at International Gate, the Airparks Express car park opened in two phases in 2022 and 2023.

Councillors approved a 193-space expansion despite airport management objections.

At the time, Aberdeen International Airport accused the operators of undermining environmental policies. It claimed the project would encourage more car journeys, but councillors rejected those arguments.

One described the airport’s stance as “not wanting competition”, while others said the city’s public transport links left passengers with few realistic alternatives.

Prime airport car park investment

The sale comes as Aberdeen International Airport enjoys renewed optimism.

Passenger numbers climbed 12% to 2.3m last year, with international traffic up 24%.

New owner AviAlliance, backed by Canada Public Sector Pension Investment Board, plans £350 million of investment across its UK airports, including Aberdeen.

Commercial agent Ryden describe the property as a “prime, secure, RPI-linked airport investment”.

Airparks charges from £24.99 a day – below Aberdeen Airport’s rates of £48.99 or £58.50.

The facility offers 24-hour customer reception, 613 standard parking spaces, 23 disabled spaces and 12 EV charging spaces.

“The property is an open surface car park surfaced predominantly in hardcore with the central roadways surfaced with heavy duty hardstanding,” states the brochure.

“The car park was built in two phases in 2022 and 2023.

“Phase two was driven by high occupancy levels for the first phase which averaged 90% in the first six months of operation.”

About Airparks

Founded in 1991, Airparks operates at 30 UK airports including Birmingham and Luton.

Financial results to 31 March 2024 show turnover up 9% to £10.57m, with pre-tax profits of £2.5m.

The company holds a Creditsafe rating considered “very low risk”.