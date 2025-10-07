Aberdeen airport rival car park in Dyce hits market for £2.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen airport rival car park in Dyce hits market for £2.75m

The privately owned Airparks Express car park was extended in 2023 after a planning row.

By Liza Hamilton
Airparks Express is 500 metres from Aberdeen International Airport terminal. Image: Ryden
Airparks Express is 500 metres from Aberdeen International Airport terminal. Image: Ryden

A five-acre car park that sparked a planning row with Aberdeen International Airport is now up for sale, with offers starting at £2.75 million.

The 648-space facility at ABZ Business Park in Dyce is run by Airparks Services Ltd.

It’s being sold as an income-producing investment, bringing in £227,630 a year in rent with nearly 18 years left on the lease.

The Airparks Express car park at ABZ Business Park in Dyce. Image: Ryden

Just 500 metres from the airport terminal at International Gate, the Airparks Express car park opened in two phases in 2022 and 2023.

Councillors approved a 193-space expansion despite airport management objections.

At the time, Aberdeen International Airport accused the operators of undermining environmental policies. It claimed the project would encourage more car journeys, but councillors rejected those arguments.

One described the airport’s stance as “not wanting competition”, while others said the city’s public transport links left passengers with few realistic alternatives.

Prime airport car park investment

The sale comes as Aberdeen International Airport enjoys renewed optimism.

Passenger numbers climbed 12% to 2.3m last year, with international traffic up 24%.

New owner AviAlliance, backed by Canada Public Sector Pension Investment Board, plans £350 million of investment across its UK airports, including Aberdeen.

Commercial agent Ryden describe the property as a “prime, secure, RPI-linked airport investment”.

Airparks Express rivals Aberdeen International Airport for car parking. Image: Ryden

Airparks charges from £24.99 a day – below Aberdeen Airport’s rates of £48.99 or £58.50.

The facility offers 24-hour customer reception, 613 standard parking spaces, 23 disabled spaces and 12 EV charging spaces.

“The property is an open surface car park surfaced predominantly in hardcore with the central roadways surfaced with heavy duty hardstanding,” states the brochure.

“The car park was built in two phases in 2022 and 2023.

“Phase two was driven by high occupancy levels for the first phase which averaged 90% in the first six months of operation.”

About Airparks

Founded in 1991, Airparks operates at 30 UK airports including Birmingham and Luton.

Financial results to 31 March 2024 show turnover up 9% to £10.57m, with pre-tax profits of £2.5m.

The company holds a Creditsafe rating considered “very low risk”.

Conversation