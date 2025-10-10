Aberdeen firm to break £4.5m turnover as growth accelerates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm to break £4.5m turnover as growth accelerates

The company has also continued to add to its headcount with three new hires in the past six months.

By Kelly Wilson
Carbon Group managing director Colin Yule, directors Graham Gray and Scott Simpson. Image: Prospect 13
Aberdeen print specialist Carbon Group is marking another successful year of growth, with turnover on course to exceed £4.5 million.

The company’s strong performance has been driven by a series of major contract wins, long-term client renewals, and continued expansion into new markets.

The firm supplies printers and advises on sustainability.

Managing director Colin Yule said momentum across the business remains strong.

It is on track for another record-breaking year, with a 20% increase expected on the £3.8m achieved in its last financial year.

AFC contract boost

A big focus for the firm, which has clients in sectors including energy, education, shipping, agriculture and hospitality, is sustainability.

Earlier this year it opened a new office in Newcastle as it looks towards growing its clients in England.

Colin said: “Our growth is continuing. Last year was record-breaking for revenue and we are looking at increasing that by 20% as it stands at the moment.

Colin Yule, Carbon Group managing director. Image: Prospect 13

“We’ve had some really great contract wins in both the north-east and down south.

“We’ve just secured a contract with Spirit Energy to supply our equipment to them in the UK, Netherlands and offshore so that was a nice one.

“What’s also pleasing is the fact that we’ve had quite a few renewals with our existing clients as well as contract extensions.”

Carbon Group has also agreed a five-year deal with Aberdeen Football Club to become its digital print partner which Colin has described as “exciting”.

Other existing clients include Harbour Energy, University of Aberdeen, Peterson’s and St Andrews Links Trust.

Carbon Group new software

Carbon Group, which has 22 employees, was founded by Colin, Graham Gray and Scott Simpson just three months before Covid lockdown.

Colin had previously owned Capture Imaging Solutions but sold it to Konica Minolta in 2016.

Carbon Group has also just launched its new software, Capture AP, which it says can cut 80% of invoice processing costs.

The cloud-based accounts payable (AP) solution, is designed to reduce inefficiencies of manual invoice processing and give finance teams more control and visibility.

Colin said: “The market has got its challenges for us all and it’s about trying to be innovative and  look for new ways of bringing revenue into business and new areas such as Newcastle.

“We are always looking for these opportunities to deliver growth into business.

“By delivering the new software offerings and the accounts payable and digital side of the business that’s where we see quite a bit of growth and where the business is expanding.”

With more than 3,000 machines now in the field, Carbon has become the fastest dealer to have achieved platinum status with Canon, as well as securing diamond level with Epson.

