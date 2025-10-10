Aberdeen firm to break £4.5m turnover as growth accelerates

Aberdeen print specialist Carbon Group is marking another successful year of growth, with turnover on course to exceed £4.5 million.

The company’s strong performance has been driven by a series of major contract wins, long-term client renewals, and continued expansion into new markets.

The firm supplies printers and advises on sustainability.

Managing director Colin Yule said momentum across the business remains strong.

It is on track for another record-breaking year, with a 20% increase expected on the £3.8m achieved in its last financial year.

AFC contract boost

A big focus for the firm, which has clients in sectors including energy, education, shipping, agriculture and hospitality, is sustainability.

Earlier this year it opened a new office in Newcastle as it looks towards growing its clients in England.

Colin said: “Our growth is continuing. Last year was record-breaking for revenue and we are looking at increasing that by 20% as it stands at the moment.

“We’ve had some really great contract wins in both the north-east and down south.

“We’ve just secured a contract with Spirit Energy to supply our equipment to them in the UK, Netherlands and offshore so that was a nice one.

“What’s also pleasing is the fact that we’ve had quite a few renewals with our existing clients as well as contract extensions.”

Carbon Group has also agreed a five-year deal with Aberdeen Football Club to become its digital print partner which Colin has described as “exciting”.

Other existing clients include Harbour Energy, University of Aberdeen, Peterson’s and St Andrews Links Trust.

Carbon Group new software

Carbon Group, which has 22 employees, was founded by Colin, Graham Gray and Scott Simpson just three months before Covid lockdown.

Colin had previously owned Capture Imaging Solutions but sold it to Konica Minolta in 2016.

Carbon Group has also just launched its new software, Capture AP, which it says can cut 80% of invoice processing costs.

The cloud-based accounts payable (AP) solution, is designed to reduce inefficiencies of manual invoice processing and give finance teams more control and visibility.

Colin said: “The market has got its challenges for us all and it’s about trying to be innovative and look for new ways of bringing revenue into business and new areas such as Newcastle.

“We are always looking for these opportunities to deliver growth into business.

“By delivering the new software offerings and the accounts payable and digital side of the business that’s where we see quite a bit of growth and where the business is expanding.”

With more than 3,000 machines now in the field, Carbon has become the fastest dealer to have achieved platinum status with Canon, as well as securing diamond level with Epson.