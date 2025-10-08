Aberdeen pet shop welcomes new owner and her canine colleague

A popular Aberdeen pet shop has a new face behind the counter.

Michelle Allison has become the proud new owner of Fat Cat Pets on Torry’s Menzies Road.

Describing herself as a “Torry quine through and through” it’s a shop she knows well having been a customer since it opened 13 years ago.

The 43-year-old will be joined by her 11-month-old English bulldog, Bronson, who she describes as “chief taste tester”.

Fat Cat Pets’ ‘community spirit’

Michelle took over the reins at Fat Cat Pets last week after the previous owner decided to retire.

She said: “I grew up in Torry so I’m a Torry quine.

“I was very much aware of the shop as I was a customer myself. When I found out it was available, I was really interested.

“I’ve always wanted to run my own business, especially a pet shop.

“So far it’s been great and everyone is so friendly.

“There’s a real community spirit.”

Chief taste tester proving popular

Fat Cat Pets stocks a wide range of supplies for animals of all shapes and sizes — from dogs and cats to hamsters and birds.

One of the shop’s most loved traditions will also continue under Michelle’s ownership — photographing every visiting dog and displaying their pictures proudly on the wall.

They’ll also now be able to meet Bronson, one of Michelle’s three dogs.

Michelle, who is being helped at the shop by her daughter Lauren, 26, said: “The shop is covered in photos of all the dogs that come in.

“It’s really good to keep going with the tradition. Everybody loves it.

“There’ll also be Bronson there who I describe as chief taste tester.

“He’ll be meeting and greeting everyone. ”

Dog food truck a hit

Michelle is also known locally for her dog training work and Aberpaws dog catering truck, which operates at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach.

She opened the truck, which sells duck wings and feet, rabbit ears and beef muscle, to more human-style foods such as doggy ice cream and bakery treats, in August last year.

Michelle said: “Aberpaws has gone really well. The dogs like to come for their doggy ice cream.

“It will reopen in March next year when the weather picks up.”