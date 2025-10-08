Aberdeen pet shop welcomes new owner and her canine colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pet shop welcomes new owner and her canine colleague

Michelle Allison will be joined by her bulldog Bronson, who she jokingly calls the shop’s “chief taste tester.”

By Kelly Wilson
Michelle and Lauren Allison, with dog Bronson. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
A popular Aberdeen pet shop has a new face behind the counter.

Michelle Allison has become the proud new owner of Fat Cat Pets on Torry’s Menzies Road.

Describing herself as a “Torry quine through and through” it’s a shop she knows well having been a customer since it opened 13 years ago.

The 43-year-old will be joined by her 11-month-old English bulldog, Bronson, who she describes as “chief taste tester”.

Fat Cat Pets’ ‘community spirit’

Michelle took over the reins at Fat Cat Pets last week after the previous owner decided to retire.

She said: “I grew up in Torry so I’m a Torry quine.

Michelle Allison is new owner of Fat Cat Pets in Torry. ImagE: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“I was very much aware of the shop as I was a customer myself. When I found out it was available, I was really interested.

“I’ve always wanted to run my own business, especially a pet shop.

“So far it’s been great and everyone is so friendly.

“There’s a real community spirit.”

Chief taste tester proving popular

Fat Cat Pets stocks a wide range of supplies for animals of all shapes and sizes — from dogs and cats to hamsters and birds.

One of the shop’s most loved traditions will also continue under Michelle’s ownership — photographing every visiting dog and displaying their pictures proudly on the wall.

They’ll also now be able to meet Bronson, one of Michelle’s three dogs.

Michelle standing outside Fat Cat Pets in Torry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Michelle, who is being helped at the shop by her daughter Lauren, 26, said: “The shop is covered in photos of all the dogs that come in.

“It’s really good to keep going with the tradition. Everybody loves it.

“There’ll also be Bronson there who I describe as chief taste tester.

“He’ll be meeting and greeting everyone. ”

Dog food truck a hit

Michelle is also known locally for her dog training work and Aberpaws dog catering truck, which operates at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach.

She opened the truck, which sells duck wings and feet, rabbit ears and beef muscle, to more human-style foods such as doggy ice cream and bakery treats, in August last year.

Michelle said: “Aberpaws has gone really well. The dogs like to come for their doggy ice cream.

“It will reopen in March next year when the weather picks up.”

