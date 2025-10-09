Aberdeen FC sponsor Texo back in black as turnover jumps to nearly £67m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC sponsor Texo back in black as turnover jumps to nearly £67m

The Westhill-based firm entered the year with a robust order book.

By Liza Hamilton
Managing director Chris Smith at Texo Group's Westhill headquarters. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeen FC shirt sponsor Texo is back in the black after another strong year of growth underpinned by a new focus on energy, utilities and construction.

Accounts for Texo Group Ltd show turnover rising to £66.9 million for the year ending November 30 2024. This is up from £47.8m in 2023.

The Westhill-based group posted a pre-tax profit of £1.3m, reversing a £1.7m loss the previous year.

Texo offers a range of services, including port operations, surveys and inspections, engineering and fabrication.

The company added 37 new staff, taking total headcount to 174 in 2024.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Mats Knoester in his Texo shirt beside the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

It has been Aberdeen FC’s main shirt sponsor since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Texo returns to profit

Director Chris Smith said Texo had seen a “significant increase in turnover” after merging its other group companies in 2023/24.

“The group has seen a significant upturn in revenue for the year through the winning of long term significant and prestigious contracts across the group’s various divisions,” he said in his report.

The strategic report highlighted revenue growth across several sectors, with the strongest increase in renewables.

The headquarters of Texo in Westhill. Image: Google Maps.

“This reflects the group’s ability to adapt to shifting market demand and to capitalise on opportunities aligned with the global energy transition,” Mr Smith added.

Streamlined focus for growth

During the year, Texo carried out a strategic review.

“As a result, the group will focus on three high-potential sectors – energy, utilities and construction – and will consolidate operations into three core revenue streams: workspace solutions (modular buildings), recruitment services and asset life management,” the report said.

Mr Smith said the company had a clear strategy to optimise resources, enhance efficiency and maximise growth.

Leighton Clarkson in the new Aberdeen 2025/26 European third kit.
Midfielder Leighton Clarkson in the new third kit, from sponsor Texo. Image: Aberdeen FC.

“The group enters its new financial year with a clear strategic focus, a robust order book, and a growing market presence,” he said.

Aberdeen FC has confirmed it will extend its partnership with Texo as the club’s official shirt sponsor until summer 2028.

Texo will continue to feature on all men’s, youth and academy kits, and on replica shirts sold to fans.

