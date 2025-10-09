Aberdeen FC sponsor Texo back in black as turnover jumps to nearly £67m

Aberdeen FC shirt sponsor Texo is back in the black after another strong year of growth underpinned by a new focus on energy, utilities and construction.

Accounts for Texo Group Ltd show turnover rising to £66.9 million for the year ending November 30 2024. This is up from £47.8m in 2023.

The Westhill-based group posted a pre-tax profit of £1.3m, reversing a £1.7m loss the previous year.

Texo offers a range of services, including port operations, surveys and inspections, engineering and fabrication.

The company added 37 new staff, taking total headcount to 174 in 2024.

It has been Aberdeen FC’s main shirt sponsor since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Texo returns to profit

Director Chris Smith said Texo had seen a “significant increase in turnover” after merging its other group companies in 2023/24.

“The group has seen a significant upturn in revenue for the year through the winning of long term significant and prestigious contracts across the group’s various divisions,” he said in his report.

The strategic report highlighted revenue growth across several sectors, with the strongest increase in renewables.

“This reflects the group’s ability to adapt to shifting market demand and to capitalise on opportunities aligned with the global energy transition,” Mr Smith added.

Streamlined focus for growth

During the year, Texo carried out a strategic review.

“As a result, the group will focus on three high-potential sectors – energy, utilities and construction – and will consolidate operations into three core revenue streams: workspace solutions (modular buildings), recruitment services and asset life management,” the report said.

Mr Smith said the company had a clear strategy to optimise resources, enhance efficiency and maximise growth.

“The group enters its new financial year with a clear strategic focus, a robust order book, and a growing market presence,” he said.

Aberdeen FC has confirmed it will extend its partnership with Texo as the club’s official shirt sponsor until summer 2028.

Texo will continue to feature on all men’s, youth and academy kits, and on replica shirts sold to fans.