How part-time job at 16 years old has led Inverness entrepreneur to open three Highland coffee businesses

The owner of a new Inverness coffee shop has told of how a part-time job as a teenager has led to him opening three Highland businesses.

Dimitri Andreas opened his own cafe, Kali Coffee on Castle Street, at the end of September.

As a 16-year-old, he joined Costa Coffee as a barista while still in high school.

Unsure of what career lay ahead for him, he took the leap of faith and left school during his final year to move into a full-time role.

Working his way up to assistant manager, and delivering training across the Highlands and Moray, Dimitri found his passion in teaching.

Now he runs his own coffee academy, teaching barista skills to school kids and even professional footballers.

He also runs The Highland Coffee Pod, and feels new shop Kali Coffee is the perfect way to tie it all together.

Grinding his way to becoming coffee boss

Dimitri said he wasn’t the most academic student in school, and once he found himself in his role at Costa at Inverness Shopping Park, he didn’t look back.

He spent five-and-a-half years at the well-known chain, before seeing an opportunity to do his own thing.

Dimitri said: “I joined Costa when I was 16, just for a part-time job while I was still in school.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I wanted to learn how to make money.

“When I was in the job at Costa, I was like, ‘do you know what, I like this’.

“And halfway through sixth year at school I left and went to Costa full-time. Slowly I was working my way all the way up until I was assistant manager.

“I was delivering training to other stores in Elgin, Forres and Inverness and making sure everywhere could deliver the Costa standards.

“When I got to 20 or 21 years old, I knew I wanted to leave and do my own training business – but I wasn’t 100% sure if people would take me seriously at that age.”

So, Dimitri left Costa to join Italian coffee specialists Illy as a sales advisor and at the beginning of 2023 decided it was the right time to make the jump.

He added: “It was mainly a sales role, but I was more interested in the technical and training side of it, teaching people.

“I was there for about four years and then I realised it was time to go and do what I wanted to.

“There was a big gap in the market for a training service which I am capable of providing.”

Starting coffee academy

Dimitri started to deliver his training as Highland Coffee Academy, but he wasn’t getting enough business to fill every week.

So, he decided he needed another one to plug the gaps.

He said: “I was helping my mate out at another coffee shop in Inverness, and then I realised, I need another business to make a living.

“I bought Highland Coffee Pod, and then was doing the training Monday to Wednesday – then Thursday to Sunday mainly doing pop-ups and events.”

Training was becoming harder for Dimitri, due to not having facilities of his own, and having to run it from his friend’s cafe.

He added: “I have always wanted a natural site for Highland Coffee Academy, and previously I was having to use my mate’s place.

“He’s open seven days a week, so it would have to be at 6pm at night which wasn’t ideal.

“That’s when I started looking for my own place, somewhere where it could operate with a dual function; a coffee shop and a training centre.”

Opening Kali Coffee

Dimitri, who is now 28 years old, had been on the hunt for a location, but with high standards needed to make sure it would fit perfectly.

Now open, Kali Coffee looks on to Inverness Castle, which is due to reopen later this year.

He said: “I was looking for a location for quite a while. I viewed a few sites which I wasn’t really keen on and I didn’t want to be right in the city centre either.

“I did go and see a place on Union Street, which was lovely, but I wasn’t sure about the location.

“When this came up I thought it would be a great opportunity, not only for the academy side of things, but with the castle re-opening soon we’re in a great place to serve that.

“Up here is a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere, we’d like to do evening things and so I think the location just fit our vibe better in the end.”

The new location has a built-in training room through the back as well as its coffee and pastry shop with seating in the front.

Teaching barista skills to Ross County footballers

Along with the new training site, Dimitri also travels to three Inverness high schools to deliver barista training to pupils.

And on the new site, he has already had Ross County first team footballers along as part of an SFA initiative.

Dimitri said: “I’m delivering an SQA barista course at Charleston, Millburn and Inverness Royal academies.

“Now I’m training the teachers as well, so that they are able to teach the kids themselves.

“It’s a pretty new thing, it’s cool.

“Also, the SFA got in touch with me and wanted me to deliver barista training to footballers.

“It’s a short career and they want to help them with other opportunities for their futures.

“Once their football careers are over, a lot of them do end up working in a role like this, or as a delivery driver and so on.

“So, we had Ross County first team players in here doing a session – it’s a chance for them to learn the trade if they ever want to open their own business.”

Two weeks in, Dimitri is really enjoying the new Kali Coffee shop, and the customers which have come with it.

He added: “It’s been really nice to have the training onsite and do these sessions but I also wanted a really nice coffee shop as well and the feedback so far has been brilliant.

“People know me or my other businesses and so have been popping in. But also, we’ve got new regulars, which is really really cool.

“Obviously people love to try something new and so they’ve come in, and it’s always an amazing feeling when they then come back again and again.”

