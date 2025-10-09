North-east brewers in survival mode as £1bn cost surge clobbers sector

North-east brewers are warning the UK beer and pub sector has been pushed to breaking point by a £1 billion surge in costs.

Ahead of the UK Chancellor’s Autumn Budget, Ellon-based BrewDog, which recently announced job cuts and bar closures, said rising taxes and regulatory costs are pushing the sector to the limit.

Chief executive James Taylor said: “If the chancellor chooses to clobber the sector again in this budget, many independent brewers and pub operators will simply not be able to withstand the pressure.”

Mr Taylor highlighted rocketing costs across energy, wages, National Insurance, raw materials, packaging and regulation.

North-east brewers in survival mode

“We estimate that, taken together, these cost increases have added more than £1 billion to the sector’s collective bill,” he said.

Smaller north-east brewers are feeling the pressure too.

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer described the situation as “pure survival mode”.

Founder Dave Grant said directors had taken sizeable pay cuts just to keep the business afloat.

“Last year we had our worst year, it was not good. But we are back on track.

“We are actually one of the lucky few making a very minor profit.

“It’s enough to survive and pay our debts off, but for long-term sustainability it makes every day a challenge,” he said.

Mr Grant praised Aberdeen City Council for renegotiating the lease for the Fierce Beer’s Dyce brewery.

“We’ve worked hard on supply chain and we have tight staff numbers to the point that if anyone’s off, all of us from any point of the brewery have to go in and help with canning, packaging, shipping and everything,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s pure survival mode and I think others are in the same place.

“I would say when the big VAT bill comes from the Christmas period you’re going to see a large number of business going under.”

Calls for government action

Both BrewDog and Fierce Beer called on the government to take meaningful action to support the sector.

This includes business rates reform, beer duty relief, and a review of the cumulative cost burdens threatening UK pubs and breweries.

They also urged the government to consider temporary VAT relief for hospitality to protect jobs and sustain local economies.

“VAT at 20% is not something we can live with, it’s killing the business,” said Mr Grant. “Ireland’s about to cut their hospitality VAT [from 13.5% to 9% from July 2026]. We need to follow that.

“We’re not moaning to make more money – we just want to survive.

“The importance of hospitality cannot be underestimated for the country, it supports jobs, brings in taxes (although it’s far too much) and there’s the wellbeing of people who want to go out and socialise.

“If we all go under what are we going to do? It’s a critical business that the government seems happy to throw under the bus.”

The scale of the cost shock has forced BrewDog to cut jobs, close 10 UK bars including its first venue in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate, and sell its Lost Forest estate near Aviemore.