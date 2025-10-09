North-east brewers in survival mode as £1bn cost surge clobbers sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east brewers in survival mode as £1bn cost surge clobbers sector

BrewDog and Fierce Beer warn businesses will go under if the chancellor doesn't act.

By Liza Hamilton
Dave Grant and David McHardy both left their jobs in oil and gas to create Fierce Beer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
North-east brewers are warning the UK beer and pub sector has been pushed to breaking point by a £1 billion surge in costs.

Ahead of the UK Chancellor’s Autumn Budget, Ellon-based BrewDog, which recently announced job cuts and bar closures, said rising taxes and regulatory costs are pushing the sector to the limit.

Chief executive James Taylor said: “If the chancellor chooses to clobber the sector again in this budget, many independent brewers and pub operators will simply not be able to withstand the pressure.”

BrewDog chief executive James Taylor says the Autumn Budget is critical for the future of the UK’s brewing and hospitality industries. Image: BrewDog

Mr Taylor highlighted rocketing costs across energy, wages, National Insurance, raw materials, packaging and regulation.

North-east brewers in survival mode

“We estimate that, taken together, these cost increases have added more than £1 billion to the sector’s collective bill,” he said.

Smaller north-east brewers are feeling the pressure too.

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer described the situation as “pure survival mode”.

Founder Dave Grant said directors had taken sizeable pay cuts just to keep the business afloat.

“Last year we had our worst year, it was not good. But we are back on track.

“We are actually one of the lucky few making a very minor profit.

“It’s enough to survive and pay our debts off, but for long-term sustainability it makes every day a challenge,” he said.

Fierce Beer’s brewery in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Mr Grant praised Aberdeen City Council for renegotiating the lease for the Fierce Beer’s Dyce brewery.

“We’ve worked hard on supply chain and we have tight staff numbers to the point that if anyone’s off, all of us from any point of the brewery have to go in and help with canning, packaging, shipping and everything,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s pure survival mode and I think others are in the same place.

“I would say when the big VAT bill comes from the Christmas period you’re going to see a large number of business going under.”

Calls for government action

Both BrewDog and Fierce Beer called on the government to take meaningful action to support the sector.

This includes business rates reform, beer duty relief, and a review of the cumulative cost burdens threatening UK pubs and breweries.

BrewDog's brewery in Ellon.
BrewDog has cut jobs across its operations following £148 million in losses over five years. Image: BrewDog

They also urged the government to consider temporary VAT relief for hospitality to protect jobs and sustain local economies.

“VAT at 20% is not something we can live with, it’s killing the business,” said Mr Grant.  “Ireland’s about to cut their hospitality VAT [from 13.5% to 9% from July 2026]. We need to follow that.

“We’re not moaning to make more money – we just want to survive.

“The importance of hospitality cannot be underestimated for the country, it supports jobs, brings in taxes (although it’s far too much) and there’s the wellbeing of people who want to go out and socialise.

“If we all go under what are we going to do? It’s a critical business that the government seems happy to throw under the bus.”

The scale of the cost shock has forced BrewDog to cut jobs, close 10 UK bars including its first venue in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate, and sell its Lost Forest estate near Aviemore.

 

