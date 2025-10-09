Claire’s Accessories to close Aberdeen and Elgin stores

Fashion retailer Claire’s Accessories is to close a store in Aberdeen and Elgin following its collapse into administration earlier this summer.

The St Nicholas Centre branch in Aberdeen and the High Street store in Elgin will close permanently.

Staff at Aberdeen confirmed the store is closing, though no exact date has been set.

They are recruiting temporary staff to help manage the closing-down period, which could last several weeks.

Closing down sales begin

Closing-down sales, offering 20% off, have already started at both locations.

A UK rescue deal with Modella Capital saved 156 stores and around 1,000 jobs, but the Aberdeen and Elgin shops were not included.

Claire’s stores at Trinity Centre in Aberdeen and Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness are expected to remain open.

Claire’s, known for fashion jewellery, accessories and ear-piercing, entered administration after its US parent went bankrupt.

The store has been a staple of shopping centres and high streets in the UK since 1961.

Will Wright, UK chief executive of administrators Interpath Advisory, said: “We intend to continue trading the remaining stores for as long as we can while exploring options.”

Claire’s store hiring despite closure

Despite the closure, the St Nicholas Centre is advertising a part-time supervisor/manager role.

The position is aimed at staff who can help oversee operations during the closing-down period.

The role involves customer service, sales, visual merchandising and supporting piercing services.

Mr Wright added: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the thousands of Claire’s dedicated employees, as well as suppliers and other key stakeholders, who have supported us throughout the administration process.”

Joseph Price, the managing director of Modella, said: “As a firm, we strongly believe that this much-loved brand deserves the chance to remain on the high street in the UK and Ireland.

“The issues that Claire’s is facing are significant.

“We will need to work collaboratively with all interested parties if our proposed rescue plan is to succeed.”