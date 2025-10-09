Claire’s Accessories to close Aberdeen and Elgin stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claire’s Accessories to close Aberdeen and Elgin stores

But the Aberdeen store is still hiring staff.

By Liza Hamilton
A Claire's sign.
145 Claire's stores start closing down sales. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Fashion retailer Claire’s Accessories is to close a store in Aberdeen and Elgin following its collapse into administration earlier this summer.

The St Nicholas Centre branch in Aberdeen and the High Street store in Elgin will close permanently.

Staff at Aberdeen confirmed the store is closing, though no exact date has been set.

They are recruiting temporary staff to help manage the closing-down period, which could last several weeks.

Closing down sales begin

Closing-down sales, offering 20% off, have already started at both locations.

A UK rescue deal with Modella Capital saved 156 stores and around 1,000 jobs, but the Aberdeen and Elgin shops were not included.

Claire’s on Elgin High Street is closing down. Image: David Mackay

Claire’s stores at Trinity Centre in Aberdeen and Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness are expected to remain open.

Claire’s, known for fashion jewellery, accessories and ear-piercing, entered administration after its US parent went bankrupt.

The store has been a staple of shopping centres and high streets in the UK since 1961.

Will Wright, UK chief executive of administrators Interpath Advisory, said: “We intend to continue trading the remaining stores for as long as we can while exploring options.”

Claire’s store hiring despite closure

Despite the closure, the St Nicholas Centre is advertising a part-time supervisor/manager role.

The position is aimed at staff who can help oversee operations during the closing-down period.

The role involves customer service, sales, visual merchandising and supporting piercing services.

Mr Wright added: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the thousands of Claire’s dedicated employees, as well as suppliers and other key stakeholders, who have supported us throughout the administration process.”

Joseph Price, the managing director of Modella, said: “As a firm, we strongly believe that this much-loved brand deserves the chance to remain on the high street in the UK and Ireland.

“The issues that Claire’s is facing are significant.

“We will need to work collaboratively with all interested parties if our proposed rescue plan is to succeed.”

