Former RAF officer turns skills to fighting cybercrime from Oldmeldrum base

When Andrew Kings joined the Royal Air Force as a 16-year-old apprentice, he quickly learned how to think under pressure and solve complex problems.

Those same skills now underpin his latest venture Secure360.io, based in Oldmeldrum – a company helping small businesses stay safe online.

After working his way up to senior officer, overseeing engineering and logistics for the RAF’s Chinook helicopter force, Andrew moved into the technology sector.

Running an IT managed services company in Oldmeldrum for more than a decade, he saw how smaller firms struggled with the high cost and complexity of cybersecurity.

That inspired him to launch Secure360.io, a new business offering affordable digital protection for SMEs.

The company already employs five people and plans to expand as demand grows.

Andrew answered our questions about his journey, his achievements and challenges and what the future holds for Secure360.io.

How and why did you start in business?

For over a decade, I’ve been owner and managing director of an IT Managed Service Provider based in Oldmeldrum.

Over that time, the two significant barriers to small and medium sized businesses accessing high quality cyber security services have become increasingly clear: cost and complexity.

We just launched our new business, Secure360.io, to overcome these barriers, evaluate the most cost-effective cyber security tools available, and bring them together in one service. A one-stop cyber security shop, if you like.

How did you get to where you are today?

Being honest and straightforward in all your dealings is hugely important.

I have a military and technical background, and I’ve spent my working life in one form of technology or another.

I’ve had leadership and managerial roles and have experience of starting and growing technology companies, which helps me understand the challenges our customers face.

Also, as a graduate engineer, I have a good systems-level understanding of components, processes and interdependencies, which I think is a good skill to have in a rapidly changing world.

Who helped you?

Many people, particularly in my initial transition from the military into the business world.

My family and friends, of course. My wife Helen and I are very proud of our three children as they make their way in the world. Our eldest daughter, Kaitlyn, is starting the next step of her journey at St Andrews University, just as we take our next step and launch Secure360.io.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Doing your utmost to do what you’ve said you would do, big or small. This is a very valuable trait in both business and personal life and is not as common as it might be.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not being bold enough, early enough.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’ve completed a number of expeditions in Africa and Asia. The most challenging was trekking in the Hindu Kush where the sheer vastness and elevation of the landscape was at once very beautiful and very threatening.

Reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro at dawn was the most thrilling and moving.

Expeditions in the wild tell you a lot about yourself, your strengths and your limitations. These insights are invaluable in business and personal life.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

It’s taken a lot of research and evaluation, but we’ve developed some strong partnerships and have been very careful to work with cyber security companies that offer excellent quality services at realistic price points.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To establish Secure360.io as a leading cyber security service for SMEs and to grow and train our workforce in the local area.

On a personal note, it would be great if one of the children wanted to come into the business, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front.