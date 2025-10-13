Outer Hebrides whisky distillery to create 12 jobs after £1.5m investment boost

Benbecula Distillery, one of Scotland’s newest whisky producers, is gearing up for expansion after securing £1.5 million investment.

The Outer Hebrides business will now embark on a programme of growth, including scaling up production, supporting the whisky maturation process and expanding its headcount on the island.

Benbecula Distillery is led by founder, Angus MacMillan, and managing director, Hector MacLeod, both born and raised on the Island.

Around 77,000 gallons of whisky is produced at the distillery annually.

‘Major milestone’ for Benbecula Distillery

The investment, delivered via Maven Capital Partners, marks the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland’s first equity investment in the Highlands and Islands.

Angus developed his multi-million-pound distillery in a disused salmon processing plant at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

He said: “Securing this investment is a major milestone for us and the island.

“It gives us the ability to scale production with confidence, continue creating skilled jobs locally, and develop visitor experiences that bring people closer to our story.

“Most importantly, it allows us to keep laying down spirit for future generations.

“Benbecula Distillery was founded to celebrate the Outer Hebrides’ people and place and this backing helps us realise that vision.”

Plans to hire more staff

Reviving a recipe first crafted over 130 years ago, Benbecula Distillery began production in spring last year.

A glass-walled extension in the form of a lighthouse, housing a copper pot still, has become a new landmark on the wild, rolling landscape of an island with a long and proud maritime heritage.

Angus will now look to grow his team on the island with 12 new members of staff expected within the next two years.

Currently 30 people are employed and distilling is overseen by master distiller Brendan McCarron.

Angus said: “This will also help to look at other aspects of the business including warehousing and bottling and so on.

“I’m looking really at doing cask sales, and in about four years’ time selling bottles of stock.

“It’s all about brand acknowledgement and building up experience in sales and marketing.”

Drawing in visitors

The visitor centre and cafe, which opened six months ago, is proving popular.

Angus said: “The numbers are more than we expected.

“We had anticipated around 25,000 to 30,000 visitors per annum.

“It looks like we’re going to exceed that, up to 40,000 visitors per annum, which is great for the tourism industry, as well as our own income, and sales of our products.”

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager, nations and regions funds at British Business Bank, said: “This investment will not only fuel the development of a distinctive whisky brand but also drive job creation and economic growth in the Outer Hebrides.

“The distillery team’s dedication to its craft and local impact mirrors our mission to help smaller businesses succeed and we are eager to see where they take the brand next.”