Outer Hebrides whisky distillery to create 12 jobs after £1.5m investment boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Outer Hebrides whisky distillery to create 12 jobs after £1.5m investment boost

Around 77,000 gallons of whisky is produced at the distillery annually.

By Kelly Wilson
Benbecula Distillery founder Angus MacMillan. Image: Media Mixup
Benbecula Distillery founder Angus MacMillan. Image: Media Mixup

Benbecula Distillery, one of Scotland’s newest whisky producers, is gearing up for expansion after securing £1.5 million investment.

The Outer Hebrides business will now embark on a programme of growth, including scaling up production, supporting the whisky maturation process and expanding its headcount on the island.

Benbecula Distillery is led by founder, Angus MacMillan, and managing director, Hector MacLeod, both born and raised on the Island.

Around 77,000 gallons of whisky is produced at the distillery annually.

‘Major milestone’ for Benbecula Distillery

The investment, delivered via Maven Capital Partners, marks the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland’s first equity investment in the Highlands and Islands.

Angus developed his multi-million-pound distillery in a disused salmon processing plant at Gramsdale at the northern end of Benbecula.

He said: “Securing this investment is a major milestone for us and the island.

Angus MacMillan.

“It gives us the ability to scale production with confidence, continue creating skilled jobs locally, and develop visitor experiences that bring people closer to our story.

“Most importantly, it allows us to keep laying down spirit for future generations.

“Benbecula Distillery was founded to celebrate the Outer Hebrides’ people and place and this backing helps us realise that vision.”

Plans to hire more staff

Reviving a recipe first crafted over 130 years ago, Benbecula Distillery began production in spring last year.

A glass-walled extension in the form of a lighthouse, housing a copper pot still, has become a new landmark on the wild, rolling landscape of an island with a long and proud maritime heritage.

Angus will now look to grow his team on the island with 12 new members of staff expected within the next two years.

The glass-walled extension in the shape of a lighthouse has become a landmark. Image: Media Mixup

Currently 30 people are employed and distilling is overseen by master distiller Brendan McCarron.

Angus said: “This will also help to look at other aspects of the business including warehousing and bottling and so on.

“I’m looking really at doing cask sales, and in about four years’ time selling bottles of stock.

“It’s all about brand acknowledgement and building up experience in sales and marketing.”

Drawing in visitors

The visitor centre and cafe, which opened six months ago, is proving popular.

Angus said: “The numbers are more than we expected.

“We had anticipated around 25,000 to 30,000 visitors per annum.

“It looks like we’re going to exceed that, up to 40,000 visitors per annum, which is great for the tourism industry, as well as our own income, and sales of our products.”

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager, nations and regions funds at British Business Bank, said: “This investment will not only fuel the development of a distinctive whisky brand but also drive job creation and economic growth in the Outer Hebrides.

“The distillery team’s dedication to its craft and local impact mirrors our mission to help smaller businesses succeed and we are eager to see where they take the brand next.”

Conversation