What it’s really like working with Aberdeen billionaire philanthropist Sir Ian Wood

A decade ago, Aberdeen oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood posed a question to north-east business leaders that still resonates: “Are we sleepwalking into our economic future?”

It was a challenge – but also a call to action.

Backed by a £64 million donation from his family foundation, Sir Ian helped launch Opportunity North East (ONE), a bold initiative to diversify the region’s economy beyond oil and gas.

Out of that vision grew the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), focused on driving the region’s energy transition and its reputation as a global hub for energy innovation.

Now ten years on, Sir Ian chairs both organisations and continues his mission with a £40m donation to ONE and ETZ, to accelerate growth, create jobs and support start-ups.

Sir Ian Wood’s Aberdeen ambition

“That’s the thing about Sir Ian, he will challenge, but he will actually then say ‘Let’s build a solution together’,” says ONE chief executive Jennifer Craw.

“That was to create an organisation that’s completely unique to do something quite spectacularly different.”

Jennifer has worked alongside Sir Ian over the past decade to harness growth across digital technologies, life sciences, food and drink, and tourism in the north-east.

“Ten years on, from the economic impact assessment we’ve done, we can actually show we’re making a difference together,” says Jennifer.

“It’s the type of funding that’s really important – patient capital and a venture philanthropy model.

“That model is always driven by good ideas, good projects, translated into delivery at pace.”

Success stories from tenants like Aberdeen digital tech firm Fennex and Deeside food manufacturer Angus and Oink are testament to that progress.

Sir Ian’s latest donation will also help ONE BioHub, the cutting-edge research institute at Foresterhill, to scale up and fit out the building’s top two floors.

“We’ve already fitted out one of the floors for Scottish Brain Sciences,” says Jennifer, “they’re going to launch into their new space in November.”

People can make a difference

Remaining agile and alert to new opportunities, she adds, has been key to success so far – as has learning from a network of business leaders who have done it before.

“Sir Ian’s message is, whatever you are doing as you grow your business, get a mentor,” says Jennifer.

“One of the most important things for him as he was setting out and growing what became Wood Group was to get a mentor.

“It’s about how you bring in knowledge and expertise from people who have done what you are about to do, and you tap into their knowledge, experience and wisdom.

She adds: “His other great belief is that people make things happen.

“He’s an incredible people person with a super laser focus on the idea that people can make a difference. And people drive growth and deliver at pace.”

Those who work with him describe a man who pushes people to think harder, always asking “… and what else?” at board meetings, never content with the first answer.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, says Sir Ian’s £20m commitment is crucial to building confidence in the future of the energy sector.

“It’s gone through ups and downs and there’s been some difficulty, but our ambition for this region is that it remains a hub of energy excellence,” she says.

“It’s just those opportunities are changing, but they remain as pioneering and exciting now as they were probably 40, 50 years ago for the previous generation.

“It’s just in a different way.”

Taking expertise overseas

The north-east’s historic strength in exporting oil and gas expertise internationally is, she says, the foundation for the next chapter.

“Where this region has been really strong, around oil and gas, is taking all that knowledge overseas,” adds Maggie.

“The ambition is to be able to do the same for that as we’re moving into floating offshore wind and hydrogen, to really be pioneering here and then take all that knowledge and expertise internationally.”

Last week, that vision took another step forward with the opening of NESCol’s £10m Energy Transition Skills Hub – led by ETZ Ltd.

The hub, built in a disused former dairy in Altens, simply wouldn’t have happened without Sir Ian’s funding, which leveraged support from the Scottish government, NESCol and Shell.

Likewise, Sir Ian has managed to secure promises from the SNP and Labour, to match fund his latest £40m donation should they be re-elected.

Jobs for future generations

“People and skills are critical to the success here,” says Maggie.

“An energy transition skills hub gives people access to up-to-date advanced welding and state-of-the-art digital equipment.

“It’s about giving young people that excitement around what’s possible and what the future looks like.”

Jennifer says Sir Ian’s focus remains steadfastly on creating jobs for future generations and growing international businesses from the north-east.

“He believes people can make a difference and they should try, but equally he’s at the vanguard of saying to others, join and try and make a difference, together we can make a difference,” she adds.

“Momentum is the biggest thing, he is relentless in terms of forward motion, making sure you get good things happening. And taking people with you.”

Pride in the north-east

Ultimately, she says, it’s about the future of the region and its people.

“It’s about retaining that pride in the north-east of Scotland as a pioneering, enterprising, entrepreneurial region,” Jennifer says.

“One where the people have a good quality of life and good quality jobs and they are contributing – to society and to economic growth.”

That sense of shared purpose, she adds, is what drives Sir Ian.

“It’s about how does our lucky generation give back to ensure good jobs and opportunities for future generations.

“Building on the talent, expertise and knowledge that came from the oil and gas industry – and using it to shape the future.”