Big dip for Codona’s as rising costs hit Aberdeen funfair profits

Aberdeen’s Codona’s Amusement Park has reported another sharp drop in profits as rising costs continue to squeeze the long-running family business.

Newly filed accounts for Codona’s Pleasure Fairs Ltd show pre-tax profits fell to £36,400 for the year ending January 31 2025.

That compares to £411,000 the previous year and more than £1.4 million two years ago.

Turnover dipped slightly to £7.3m from £7.4m last year.

Codona’s profits take big dip

Director Alfred Codona said profits will be used to repay loans taken out during the Covid-19 restrictions and to fund ongoing refurbishment works.

“The profits generated in the year will contribute to repaying the loan as well as finance further improvements,” he said in the company’s report.

Despite tighter margins, business has continued to invest heavily in upgrades.

Last year, Codona’s completed a major £1.4m refurbishment, including a full exterior facelift, revamped 10-pin bowling, and upgraded bar and dining areas.

Earlier this year, work finished on the Smuggler’s Cove Tiny Tots zone, with further improvements to the indoor complex now planned.

Alfred Codona said professional working practices, staff development, and health and safety remain “extremely important” for the business’s future.

He added that the directors will “continue to seek opportunities to invest and develop the business.”

Staff costs rise to £3.1 million

The company employed an average 204 staff, down slightly from 207 the year before. Despite the smaller headcount, staff costs rose to £3.1m from £3m, reflecting wage pressures and inflation.

Meanwhile, directors took £300,000 in dividends, double last year’s £150,000.

The report says Codona’s continues to face risks linked to the “local economic climate” but remains financially stable.

In recent years, Alfred said the amusement park had faced “significant cost increases” across all operations, with energy costs rising by over 50%.

Increases to National Insurance contributions have since added to the cost burden.

Fixture on Aberdeen beachfront since 1970

Founded in 1970, Codona’s has been a mainstay of Aberdeen’s beachfront for more than five decades.

The Codona’s travelling fair, however, traces its Aberdeen roots back more than 100 years, long before the beachfront park opened.

In May, the amusement park was named Best Day Out at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

The sprawling Beach Esplanade attraction features rides including Dead Man’s Drop Tower, Grampian Eye 100ft Ferris Wheel, three-level karting, Galleon Swing Ship, bumper cars, Disco Waltzers, Scallywags Bumper Boats, Pirate Island adventure golf and an apple coaster.

It also offers ten-pin bowling, laser tag and a large arcade, making it a popular year-round family destination.