Big dip for Codona’s as rising costs hit Aberdeen funfair profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Big dip for Codona’s as rising costs hit Aberdeen funfair profits

The family-owned beach funfair has seen pre-tax profits plummet by 97% in two years.

By Liza Hamilton
Codona's Amusement Park at Aberdeen Beach. Pictured are Jack, Alan and John Codona.
The Codona family who run Codona's Amusement Park at Aberdeen Beach. Pictured are Jack, Alan and John Codona. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Codona’s Amusement Park has reported another sharp drop in profits as rising costs continue to squeeze the long-running family business.

Newly filed accounts for Codona’s Pleasure Fairs Ltd show pre-tax profits fell to £36,400 for the year ending January 31 2025.

That compares to £411,000 the previous year and more than £1.4 million two years ago.

Turnover dipped slightly to £7.3m from £7.4m last year.

Codona’s profits take big dip

Director Alfred Codona said profits will be used to repay loans taken out during the Covid-19 restrictions and to fund ongoing refurbishment works.

“The profits generated in the year will contribute to repaying the loan as well as finance further improvements,” he said in the company’s report.

Despite tighter margins, business has continued to invest heavily in upgrades.

Last year, Codona’s completed a major £1.4m refurbishment, including a full exterior facelift, revamped 10-pin bowling, and upgraded bar and dining areas.

Codona’s is a popular attraction for visitors. Image: Visit Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, work finished on the Smuggler’s Cove Tiny Tots zone, with further improvements to the indoor complex now planned.

Alfred Codona said professional working practices, staff development, and health and safety remain “extremely important” for the business’s future.

He added that the directors will “continue to seek opportunities to invest and develop the business.”

Staff costs rise to £3.1 million

The company employed an average 204 staff, down slightly from 207 the year before. Despite the smaller headcount, staff costs rose to £3.1m from £3m, reflecting wage pressures and inflation.

Alfred Codona, Jack Codona, Andy Bates and Raymond Eddie next to waltzers during refurbishment. Image: Codona’s

Meanwhile, directors took £300,000 in dividends, double last year’s £150,000.

The report says Codona’s continues to face risks linked to the “local economic climate” but remains financially stable.

In recent years, Alfred said the amusement park had faced “significant cost increases” across all operations, with energy costs rising by over 50%.

Increases to National Insurance contributions have since added to the cost burden.

Fixture on Aberdeen beachfront since 1970

Founded in 1970, Codona’s has been a mainstay of Aberdeen’s beachfront for more than five decades.

The Codona’s travelling fair, however, traces its Aberdeen roots back more than 100 years, long before the beachfront park opened.

In May, the amusement park was named Best Day Out at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

Codona's refurbishment.
Codona’s revamped ten-pin bowling lanes. Image: Codona’s.

The sprawling Beach Esplanade attraction features rides including Dead Man’s Drop Tower, Grampian Eye 100ft Ferris Wheel, three-level karting, Galleon Swing Ship, bumper cars,  Disco Waltzers, Scallywags Bumper Boats, Pirate Island adventure golf and an apple coaster.

It also offers ten-pin bowling, laser tag and a large arcade, making it a popular year-round family destination.

Conversation