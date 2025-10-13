Hutcheon Mearns: Aberdeen finance firm with 70 staff acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Hutcheon Mearns: Aberdeen finance firm with 70 staff acquired

The firm's turnover is expected to be around £10 million this year.

By Liza Hamilton
Craig Hutcheon, founder of Hutcheon Mearns. Image: Dsquared Marketing
Craig Hutcheon, founder of Hutcheon Mearns. Image: Dsquared Marketing

Aberdeen finance firm Hutcheon Mearns has been acquired by UK professional service group Cooper Parry.

Founded in 2015 by Craig Hutcheon and Steven Mearns, Hutcheon Mearns has grown from a handful of staff to a 70-strong team.

The firm’s turnover has risen from £340,000 in its first year to a projected £10 million this year.

The acquisition is Cooper Parry’s sixth deal since partnering with New York-based private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, earlier this year.

Cooper Parry chief executive Ade Cheatham said his firm is building “pace and energy” in Scotland.

It plans to roll out Hutcheon Mearns’ “people-first footprint” across the UK.

“Our vision is all about new capabilities, new tech and new markets,” he said.

“Together, we’re not just building a firm, we’re building a movement.”

Aberdeen Hutcheon Mearns acquisition

Co-founder and manager director Craig Hutcheon, whose firm is headquartered at Queens Road, said Hutcheon Mearns set out on a mission to disrupt the traditional accountancy model.

Full team stood outside the Hutcheon Mearns new Aberdeen office.
Some of the Hutcheon Mearns team outside their Aberdeen office at Queens Road.

“We’ve been bold in our own journey to make our clients’ problems the catalyst of our evolution,” he said.

“Right from our initial chat with Ade and his team it was clear that there was an instant connection in culture, spirit and values.”

Craig said both Hutcheon Mearns and Cooper Parry are “people first, fearless and ‘go all in’ businesses.”

“We’re excited to move into the next stage of our journey together, aligned to challenge the norms of the traditional accounting sector,” he added.

‘Incredible journey so far’

Hutcheon Mearns offers accountancy solutions across its three pillars – deals, people and digital.

It has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland of Hutcheon Mearns. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Managing director Adam Maitland added: “When I joined Craig in 2017 we had a shared, absolute, focus on building something different.

“Taking world-class expertise across accounting and finance services, bringing it together in a new way, and being all about our client needs, with no more silos.

“It has been an incredible journey so far and we have built a phenomenal team; but we’re only scratching the surface.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join a like-minded business, bring an enhanced suite of services to the market and be a key part of the Scottish growth story for Cooper Parry.”

The acquisition also boosts Cooper Parry revenue, or pro forma turnover, beyond £250 million.  The firm aims to reach £600m by 2028 and £1 billion by 2030.

Conversation