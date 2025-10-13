Hutcheon Mearns: Aberdeen finance firm with 70 staff acquired

Aberdeen finance firm Hutcheon Mearns has been acquired by UK professional service group Cooper Parry.

Founded in 2015 by Craig Hutcheon and Steven Mearns, Hutcheon Mearns has grown from a handful of staff to a 70-strong team.

The firm’s turnover has risen from £340,000 in its first year to a projected £10 million this year.

The acquisition is Cooper Parry’s sixth deal since partnering with New York-based private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, earlier this year.

Cooper Parry chief executive Ade Cheatham said his firm is building “pace and energy” in Scotland.

It plans to roll out Hutcheon Mearns’ “people-first footprint” across the UK.

“Our vision is all about new capabilities, new tech and new markets,” he said.

“Together, we’re not just building a firm, we’re building a movement.”

Aberdeen Hutcheon Mearns acquisition

Co-founder and manager director Craig Hutcheon, whose firm is headquartered at Queens Road, said Hutcheon Mearns set out on a mission to disrupt the traditional accountancy model.

“We’ve been bold in our own journey to make our clients’ problems the catalyst of our evolution,” he said.

“Right from our initial chat with Ade and his team it was clear that there was an instant connection in culture, spirit and values.”

Craig said both Hutcheon Mearns and Cooper Parry are “people first, fearless and ‘go all in’ businesses.”

“We’re excited to move into the next stage of our journey together, aligned to challenge the norms of the traditional accounting sector,” he added.

‘Incredible journey so far’

Hutcheon Mearns offers accountancy solutions across its three pillars – deals, people and digital.

It has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Managing director Adam Maitland added: “When I joined Craig in 2017 we had a shared, absolute, focus on building something different.

“Taking world-class expertise across accounting and finance services, bringing it together in a new way, and being all about our client needs, with no more silos.

“It has been an incredible journey so far and we have built a phenomenal team; but we’re only scratching the surface.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join a like-minded business, bring an enhanced suite of services to the market and be a key part of the Scottish growth story for Cooper Parry.”

The acquisition also boosts Cooper Parry revenue, or pro forma turnover, beyond £250 million. The firm aims to reach £600m by 2028 and £1 billion by 2030.